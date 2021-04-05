The 34th administration of the University of Georgia Student Government Association was sworn in through a Zoom inauguration on Monday. The new Belong campaign executive officers are President Carter Marks, Vice President Jasmine Gresham and Treasurer Shelly Chummar.

Marks, a junior business management and economics double major, said the three core values of the new administration are inclusivity, intentionality and growth, and that “as administration, we commit to actively listening and seeking to understand.”

The Belong campaign emerged successful in a February runoff election against the Bridge campaign. During his inaugural address, Marks reiterated that Belong’s goal for the next year is to “collaborate, advocate and amplify” by working with other organizations on campus, listening to the needs of underrepresented students and illuminating the lesser-known resources the university offers.

Outgoing SGA President Asim Ahmed said his confidence in the new executives is in “not only how capable and impressive they are, but also how much they love this university.”

Ahmed said some of the accomplishments of the previous administration included lobbying with the state legislature to gain more opportunity for those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to attend state colleges, ensuring the option of on-campus voting and working with UGA’s Enterprise Information Technology Services to better accommodate virtual learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I believe that your work to give a voice to previously underrepresented segments of the student body has been particularly effective,” Jack Decker, the 33rd administration’s attorney general, said to the outgoing administration.

Marks said part of Belong’s initiative to advocate for and continue to give voice to marginalized student populations includes using their power to speak out against injustices and “above all, being actively anti-racist.”

Though the new administration is sworn in over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, life on campus is still abnormal for students. UGA’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Victor Wilson, noted that the tribulations SGA has endured in the last year speaks to the resilience of the UGA community.

“I hope that is a testament to what you can do during the worst of times, and that you can continue to do this,” Wilson said to the incoming administration during the inauguration.

“We are optimistic that we'll be able to carefully navigate the student body towards a new normal of community and opportunity that will be felt across campus,” Marks said.

The executive officers were sworn in along with 15 new senators.

“We have had the opportunity to meet with various administrators and student leaders to start our platform. We are deeply looking forward to the next year as an administration, Marks said in a statement to The Red & Black.

Marks also said the new administration’s first plan is to initiate their Sophomore Series, an opportunity to help sophomore students recreate memories they missed their freshman year due to COVID-19.