As the first day of the new semester approaches, classes — and the people working and walking around campus — will be extremely different than previous semesters. While some classes may be online, the University of Georgia has planned for a return to in-person classes.
Here are four steps to practice to keep everyone on campus safe before leaving your dorm or apartment.
Take your temperature
Over the summer, UGA mailed a digital thermometer and two cloth face coverings to all students. UGA will not be screening students, faculty or staff for the coronavirus as they arrive on campus, however these items can encourage students to self-monitor their symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that employers don’t allow individuals to come on site if they have a fever equal to 100.4° F or higher, but a lower temperature threshold can also be used.
Fill out the DawgCheck form
DawgCheck is a new self-reporting tool that students, faculty and staff should fill out before coming to campus.
A Qualtrics symptom survey will be available on the UGA app and DawgCheck website. Users will be prompted to complete the form each weekday, and students can sign up for daily email and text reminders. Individuals who receive a positive COVID-19 test are required to report the results in DawgCheck.
The form asks for current emergency symptoms, contact with others and the presence of current COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, decreased sense of taste or smell, sore throat, severe fatigue, vomit or diarrhea.
Data from the survey may be sent to UGA personnel. If you don't have any symptoms and DawgCheck clears you to come to campus, you can still register for a test at the surveillance testing site at Legion Field.
Don’t forget your mask
On July 15, the University System of Georgia mandated masks for its 26 institutions. Individual colleges at UGA may have extra disposable masks for students if they forget, and students will be asked to put on a mask or leave a building if they don't have one to wear.
Pack hand sanitizer or wipes
Students will be walking into and out of buildings, touching door handles and elevator buttons and pushing in chairs when they arrive on campus. According to the CDC, the coronavirus can survive for a short period on small surfaces, and people can contract COVID-19 by touching a surface with the virus on it and then touching their nose or mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.