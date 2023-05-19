Every graduating class of seniors is special in its own way, but the class of 2023 is leaving the University of Georgia as an especially unique group of students. From experiencing a pandemic to celebrating some of UGA’s biggest wins, these alumni will have stories to tell about their college years for the rest of their lives.
Experiencing the pandemic
In March 2020, the world came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic began affecting daily life. Most of the class of 2023 graduates were on their first college spring break as freshmen when they got the news that class would not resume in-person.
This year’s graduates had every year of college affected by the pandemic, with initial changes in their freshman year and lasting differences throughout their time in Athens. Classes switched online, Zoom entered daily routines and student life changed forever. The class of 2023 had their college experience affected by health concerns, masking, testing, quarantining and more.
While life seems much more normal now, with optional masking and most aspects returning in-person, the class of 2023 will forever be among the group of students who experienced getting their degree in the pandemic and working through the challenges of being in university throughout a global health event.
Back-to-back football national championship victories
The class of 2023 experienced not one, but two college football national championships, unheard of in the history of Georgia football and rare in college football history in general.
As juniors and now seniors, these students cheered on the Bulldogs through two major wins, celebrating between the hedges and in the streets of Athens. Georgia’s last national championship win hadn’t taken place in over 40 years, making the 2021 and 2022 championships truly memorable for enrolled students and a historic time in UGA’s legacy.
Turbulent election years
The state of Georgia made history by having two runoff elections, both while the class of 2023 attended UGA. Louisiana and Georgia are the only two states in the country that hold runoffs in general elections when no candidate receives a majority of the vote.
Runoffs took place in the 2020 US Senate elections and the 2022 midterm elections. On Jan. 5, 2021, Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, in runoff races. On Dec. 6, 2022, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock was re-elected to the US Senate, defeating Republican and former UGA running back Herschel Walker in the runoff.
As Georgia became a political battleground garnering national attention, UGA’s campus hosted candidates from both parties. The class of 2023 was on the frontlines of these pivotal elections, experiencing two runoffs in just four years. For reference, there have only been 12 statewide runoff elections in Georgia’s history since its current election system was adopted in 1968.
A changing Athens restaurant scene
With the trials and tribulations of the pandemic came a lasting change to the city UGA calls home. A number of Athens establishments closed their doors in the past four years, making the class of 2023 some of the last students to experience local spots.
Caledonia Lounge, The Grit, Uncle Ernie’s Pub n’ Grub, The Max Canada, Mama Jewel’s Kitchen and Classic City Eats all shut their doors within this time frame. Even downtown chain restaurants Subway, Scoville Chicken, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and Cinnaholic have been replaced, contributing to a changing food scene.
While many restaurants were able to reopen, such as Gyro Wrap, The Grill and The Globe, the class of 2023 said goodbye to many local favorites for good.