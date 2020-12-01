University of Georgia students in Brumby, Creswell, Russell and Mell halls will not have hot water or heat on Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to an email sent to students from UGA Housing on Monday afternoon.
The outage is required so a leaking steam valve can be replaced, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. The Facilities Management Division believes heat and hot water will be back on before 3 p.m.
Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be at a low of 27 degrees before getting into the high 50s in the afternoon.
Students should plan ahead for the outage if they are still on campus.
