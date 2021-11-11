Georgia Bulldogs linebacker accused of rape
Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a rape allegation against Georgia Bulldogs football linebacker Adam Anderson, according to a police report. A woman told police that on Oct. 29 she went to a residence after drinking and awoke around 7 a.m. to Anderson penetrating her. She told police it was nonconsensual and she was able to leave, according to the report. The investigation is ongoing, ACCPD Lt. Shaun Barnett said.
Preachers clash with students at Tate Plaza
A group of Evangelical preachers clashed with University of Georgia students on Nov. 3 at Tate Plaza. The preachers held signs containing derogatory messages about groups including women and LGBTQ+ people. Several police officers were present at the plaza. Students said the preachers made discriminatory comments to the protesting group. In response, students unfurled pride flags and reclaimed slurs used against them.
Athens Symphony Orchestra returns for first full concert
The Athens Symphony Orchestra returned to the Classic Center Theatre with a full orchestra on Nov. 7 for the first time since 2019. The show included performances of Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. Audience members were required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols outlined by the Classic Center, including presenting either proof of vaccination, a signed health affidavit and a temperature check at the door, or a negative COVID-19 test.
Georgia soccer moves on from head coach
After seven seasons as the head coach for Georgia soccer, Billy Lesesne will not be returning after his contract ended. Over his time with the Bulldogs, Lesesne finished with a 43-64-18 record overall and a 18-41-10 record in the Southeastern Conference. While the program searches for a new head coach, Deputy Athletics Director Stephanie Ransom will oversee soccer operations throughout the offseason until a replacement is appointed.
Georgia hockey beats Auburn 3-2 in comeback
Georgia hockey beat Auburn 3-2 on Nov. 5, moving the Bulldogs’ record to 10-2-0 overall and 9-1-0 in the SEC. Georgia has now won 10 games in a row, its last loss coming on Sept. 16 against Tampa. Auburn came out hot in the first period, but Georgia leveled the game late in the second period. The teams went back and forth in the third period, with Georgia pulling ahead during overtime. The Bulldogs return on Nov. 12 against Florida State.