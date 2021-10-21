Suspect in student’s hit-and-run death turns self in

The suspect in the hit-and-run death of a UGA student turned himself in.

Donterris Gresham, the suspect in the Oct. 9 hit-and-run death of UGA student Ariana Zarse, turned himself in to Clarke County Jail on Oct. 13, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD had issued warrants against Gresham for homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run involving serious injury or death,  failure to obey a traffic control device and driving while unlicensed.


Athens commission to vote on park improvements

The Athens Mayor and Commission met virtually for its Oct. 12 work session. (Screenshot/Jake Drukman)

The Athens-Clarke County Commission is expected to vote Nov. 2 on several improvements to the county’s parks as part of the SPLOST 2020 program. Projects include renovating the Bishop Park BBQ Pavilion, resurfacing Sandy Creek Park’s basketball courts and creating a multi-purpose field at Southeast Clarke Park. Parks in poorer condition are given priority in the process.


ESP promotes Down Syndrome awareness

Extra Special People invited the public to experience a taste of what ESP Camp looks like with Friend Friday on July 16, 2021, in Watkinsville, Georgia. The morning consisted of an energetic Welcome Wagon that greeted campers and visitors, as well as cheers and corporate and camper recognitions at Flag. (Photo/Katie Tucker)

Extra Special People at UGA and the Student Government Association partnered during the Oct. 16 game day against Kentucky for the annual Dress Down with the Dawgs event. ESP at UGA asks game attendees to dress casually. ESP sold shirts, buttons and stickers during the event and 70% of the proceeds went to a scholarship fund for people with disabilities.It is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. 


Multicultural organizations collaborate

ICE Social Justice and Service chair Risha Hedge speaks to the crowd during “The Big 3 Identity Collab” held at the University of Georgia’s South Instructional Plaza in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The event was hosted by the Hispanic Student Association, Asian American Student Association and Indian Cultural Exchange. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny;@jgratphoto)

UGA’s Hispanic Student Association, Asian American Student Association and Indian Cultural Exchange hosted a collaborative meeting called “The Big 3 Identity Collab,” encouraging member students to learn about the similarities between the groups. Attendees enjoyed food from each organization and bonded over shared experiences being from different minority groups on campus.

Georgia volleyball falls to No. 21

Sophomore Mallory Downing dives for the ball. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, the University of Georgia volleyball team was defeated by the University of Florida in straight sets. (Photo: Conor Dillon / dillon.conor11@gmail.com)

Georgia volleyball’s season record dropped to 5-12 on Oct. 15 after losing in four sets to Tennessee in Stegeman Coliseum. Despite winning the first set, a lack of balance in the Bulldogs’ attacking scheme and a crushing loss in the second set led to Georgia’s downfall. Georgia volleyball will be back in action on the evening of Oct. 21, when they take on Auburn in Stegeman Coliseum.

