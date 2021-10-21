Suspect in student’s hit-and-run death turns self in
Donterris Gresham, the suspect in the Oct. 9 hit-and-run death of UGA student Ariana Zarse, turned himself in to Clarke County Jail on Oct. 13, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD had issued warrants against Gresham for homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run involving serious injury or death, failure to obey a traffic control device and driving while unlicensed.
Athens commission to vote on park improvements
The Athens-Clarke County Commission is expected to vote Nov. 2 on several improvements to the county’s parks as part of the SPLOST 2020 program. Projects include renovating the Bishop Park BBQ Pavilion, resurfacing Sandy Creek Park’s basketball courts and creating a multi-purpose field at Southeast Clarke Park. Parks in poorer condition are given priority in the process.
ESP promotes Down Syndrome awareness
Extra Special People at UGA and the Student Government Association partnered during the Oct. 16 game day against Kentucky for the annual Dress Down with the Dawgs event. ESP at UGA asks game attendees to dress casually. ESP sold shirts, buttons and stickers during the event and 70% of the proceeds went to a scholarship fund for people with disabilities.It is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Multicultural organizations collaborate
UGA’s Hispanic Student Association, Asian American Student Association and Indian Cultural Exchange hosted a collaborative meeting called “The Big 3 Identity Collab,” encouraging member students to learn about the similarities between the groups. Attendees enjoyed food from each organization and bonded over shared experiences being from different minority groups on campus.
Georgia volleyball falls to No. 21
Georgia volleyball’s season record dropped to 5-12 on Oct. 15 after losing in four sets to Tennessee in Stegeman Coliseum. Despite winning the first set, a lack of balance in the Bulldogs’ attacking scheme and a crushing loss in the second set led to Georgia’s downfall. Georgia volleyball will be back in action on the evening of Oct. 21, when they take on Auburn in Stegeman Coliseum.