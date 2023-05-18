The 83rd annual Peabody Awards has been canceled due to “ongoing uncertainty and meaningful challenges that exist industrywide,” according to the Peabody website.
The ceremony would have taken place on June 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. This would have been the first time since 2019 that the awards would be hosted in person, as well as the first time the awards would have taken place in Los Angeles.
The Peabody Awards were founded at the University of Georgia in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. The awards celebrate stories in broadcast and digital media.
“As an organization dedicated to honoring the most compelling and empowering stories in broadcasting, streaming, and digital media, we recognize and respect the position that many of this year’s Peabody Award winners find themselves in,” the website said. “Canceling the ceremony is extremely disappointing as this year’s 39 winners are immensely talented and have brought forth powerful stories that deserve to be celebrated.”