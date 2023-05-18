The month of May is recognized as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This month is an annual acknowledgment that centers on historical and cultural contributions from individuals of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States, founded to commemorate the first Japanese immigrant to the U.S. on May 7, 1843 and the completion of the first transcontinental railroad, which was built primarily by Chinese immigrant workers.

May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, and this year's theme is “More Than Enough,” according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Since 1949, the U.S. has observed May as Mental Health Awareness Month to provide support, fight stigmas, educate and advocate for policies that support those affected by mental illness in the U.S., according to NAMI.