Carrol Dadisman, former editor-in-chief and longtime supporter of The Red & Black, died on Aug. 19 at 87. He is remembered for his commitment to journalism and unwavering support of journalists in training.
Dadisman was born in Jefferson, Georgia, on May 24, 1934. He began college at Oxford College, later to become Emory University, before attending the University of Georgia where he studied journalism from 1953 to 1956. While at UGA, he was president of Blue Key Honor Society and editor of The Red & Black.
“In Athens I found all that college is supposed to offer: opportunities to expand knowledge, prepare for a career, create enduring friendships and have fun. I gave my heart to Georgia, and it gave back to me,” Dadisman wrote in the introduction of his book “Dear Old U-G-A,” published by The Red & Black in 2013 documenting 120 years of student life through the paper’s reports.
After college, Dadisman took jobs at various Georgia newspapers, including The Augusta Chronicle and the Marietta Daily Journal where he won the Georgia Press Association’s general excellence award three years in a row. With Knight-Ridder Newspapers, he was managing editor of The Macon News and executive editor of The Columbus Enquirer.
Dadisman moved to Tallahassee, Florida, in 1980 and became the general manager of the Tallahassee Democrat. The following year, he was promoted to publisher and president, where he remained until his retirement in 1997.
After his retirement, Dadisman was a Knight International Press Fellow to Russia and consultant to Russian and Ukrainian newspapers. He was a member of the Cox International Center Board of Visitors and chaired the Grady College Board of Visitors.
Throughout his career, Dadisman was a proud supporter of The Red & Black, serving as a board member for decades.
“Carrol possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of UGA history, shown in his book ‘Dear Old U-G-A,’ and he was eager to share that knowledge with reporters looking for context as they covered current events on campus,” said Rebecca Burns, executive director at The Red & Black. “He was a champion of journalism and journalists and dedicated to the mission of The Red & Black, which had helped to launch his own career. He embodied the concept of paying it forward.”
Dadisman worked with former Red & Black editor-in-chief Sherry Liang in researching past Asian editors-in-chief at The Red & Black as part of her ongoing efforts to research diversity at the paper. Liang said Dadisman was very warm, thoughtful and involved in the organization even after his time there.
“Whenever I had a question about The Red & Black’s history, especially as we were documenting our history with diversity at The Red & Black, Carrol was open to help and crafted paragraphs-long, thoughtful responses to our questions,” Liang said. “I feel very fortunate to have worked with him, and hope we can continue his legacy and commitment to students at The Red & Black.”
He also supported the future of journalism through his work with the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, where he was a member and later chairman of the Grady School Advisory Board. He was also included among the school’s first class of Grady Fellows, which honors alums whose achievements have made a positive impact on the college.
“Carrol was not only a dedicated board member for The Red & Black committed to preserving its proud legacy as an independent news outlet and training ground for student journalists. He was also a mentor to so many who had already launched their careers,” said Greg Bluestein, Red & Black alum and political reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As a new member of the board, Carrol took me under his wing and helped guide me through the complicated work of the nonprofit world with charm and charisma. He will be so dearly missed.”
Melita Easters, who served on The Red & Black’s board of directors for more than 15 years alongside Dadisman, emphasized his unwavering support of student journalism.
“One generation of journalists always stands on the shoulders of previous generations who cleared the way,” Easters said. “He was a giant among men in the leadership roles he took for making The Red & Black a strong, independent student newspaper.”
Dadisman is survived by his wife, Mildred Sparks Dadisman, their two children and two grandchildren.
Shelby Israel, Jake Drukman, Lucinda Warnke and Charlotte Norsworthy contributed to this article.