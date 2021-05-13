On Thursday, the University of Georgia will host the first of its three undergraduate commencement ceremonies for spring graduates. A graduate ceremony will be held on Friday.
The opening ceremony will be in Sanford Stadium and begin at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Graduates should arrive by 7:15 p.m. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In addition to this ceremony, UGA plans to host two more undergraduate commencements on Friday and Saturday. Those ceremonies will also be held in Sanford Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on their respective dates.
The first ceremony will recognize graduates from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Terry College of Business.
The second ceremony, on Friday, will recognize graduates from the College of Environment and Design, the College of Pharmacy, the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Social Work.
The third ceremony, on Saturday, will recognize graduates from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the College of Engineering, the College of Family and Consumer Sciences, the College of Public Health, the Mary Frances Early College of Education, the Odum School of Ecology, the School of Public and International Affairs and the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources.
The graduate commencement ceremony — for those earning master’s, specialists and doctoral degrees — will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in Sanford Stadium.
While students were initially only allowed to bring three guests, UGA announced they could bring an unlimited number of guests due to changing public health guidelines. Graduates will also be permitted to sit on Dooley Field during the ceremony.
Speakers will include Maria Taylor, a UGA alumna and reporter for ESPN, and student speaker Chan Creswell, a political science major from Griffin.