The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list features a free art class at the Georgia Museum of Art, a concert at Terrapin Beer Co. and a trivia night, including cash prizes, at Mellow Mushroom. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, January 13
Federation of Neighborhoods Inclusion Office meeting
What: The Federation of Neighborhoods presents “Learn About the New ACC Inclusion Office,” a free public forum in Ciné Lab Space. The event will include speakers such as Mayor Kelly Girtz and ACC Inclusion Officer Krystle Cobran who will share their plans for the new division of the Manager’s Office.
Time: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Ciné Lab Space at 234 W. Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Tuesday, January 14
What: ACC Library and Avid Bookshop are hosting New York Times bestselling-author and illustrator Nathan Hale as he shares the latest installment of his Hazardous Tales graphic novel series, Major Impossible! The event is free to the public.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Where: ACC Library at 2025 Baxter St., Athens, GA 30606
Wednesday, January 15
Art Class at Georgia Museum of Art
What: The Georgia Museum of Art is hosting a free after-school program with art projects, games and style gallery activities.
Time: 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art at 90 Carlton St., Athens, Georgia 30602
Thursday, January 16
Dirty South Trivia at Mellow Mushroom
What: Mellow Mushroom is hosting a free trivia night and offering cash prizes.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Mellow Mushroom at 320 E. Clayton St., Athens, GA 30601
Friday, January 17
Kris Anderson at Terrapin Beer Co.
What: Terrapin Beer Co. is hosting Atlanta native and singer-songwriter, Kris Anderson as he performs country, punk, jazz and more. The event is free.
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co. at 265 Newton Bridge Rd., Athens GA, 30607
Saturday, January 18
Five Years of Live Wire Athens
What: Live Wire is celebrating five years in Athens by hosting a fundraiser event for Nuci’s Space. The event will include a performance by The Grateful Brothers and a ceremonial “pig pickin.” Tickets are on sale for $10 and doors open at 3 p.m.
Time: 3-11:55 p.m.
Where: Live Wire at 227 W. Dougherty St. Athens, Ga 30601
