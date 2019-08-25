The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes an etiquette recruitment dinner, an active threat workshop and themed yoga. Follow the links for more information on any event.
Monday, August 26
What: Put your knowledge of the PBS series "Downton Abbey" to good use for a round of trivia ahead of the September release of the film adaptation. Tea and light refreshments will be provided. The event is free to attend.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Oconee County Library at 1080 Experiment Station Rd.
What: University Union is celebrating National Popsicle Day by handing out free King of Pops in the Tate Atrium between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Tate Atrium at 45 Baxter St.
Tuesday, August 27
What: A sword-wielding private detective battles with a satanic cult from another dimension in Ciné's showing of "Empire of the Dark" for its monthly Bad Movie Night series. The film is free to attend.
Time: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 W Hancock Ave.
What: The Georgia Lawyers for the Arts are hosting a presentation on legal issues relevant to the art community, including copyright, the Visual Artists Rights Act (VARA), and the Georgia Consignment of Art Act. The presentation is free to attend, but registration is required.
Time: 12-1:30 p.m.
Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art at 270 River Rd.
What: The University Health Center is hosting a discussion exploring the "nuanced aspects of consent," including how to communicate with partners and the relationship between consent and alcohol. The UHC stresses the event is a safe space for students to ask questions in a judgment-free environment.
Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Miller Learning Center, Room 274 at 48 Baxter St.
Wednesday, August 28
What: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens is hosting a free drumming workshop on the rhythms from the African diaspora. Extra drums are available upon request. All skill levels are welcome to attend.
Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens at Rambling Road
What: First-year students can enjoy free popcorn, cookies and beverages, meet their Career Consultant and learn more about career resources at the UGA Career Center’s annual First-Year Welcome event. Registration is not required.
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Creswell Hall, TV Lounge at 415 Baxter St.
Terry Women's Initiative Kickoff
What: Terry Women's Initiative is hosting a recruitment prep dinner to refresh students on their etiquette skills with student engagement coordinator and certified etiquette expert Sarah Allgood. Attendees are encouraged to wear business professional attire. Space is limited.
Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel, Magnolia Ballroom at 1197 S Lumpkin St.
Thursday, August 29
What: The LGBT Resource Center is hosting its annual Rainbow Resource Fair to connect students, faculty and staff with on-campus and off-campus resources that support LGBTQ+ advocacy, wellness and education. Free cupcakes will be provided.
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Memorial Hall, Ballroom at 101 Sanford Dr.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events
What: The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is providing a workshop on how to respond to active threats and what to do when taking charge during an emergency. Registration is required to attend. The deadline for free tickets to attend is August 26 and can be accessed here.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Athens Church at 10 Huntington Rd.
Friday, August 30
What: The University Union is inviting students to a free showing of Pixar’s “Up” on Myers Quad. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.
Time: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Myers Quad
What: The Georgia Museum of Art is holding free instructor-led guided mindfulness meditation sessions. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register at 706-542-8863 or sagekincaid@uga.edu beforehand. No experience or special clothing is necessary. Meditation pillows and stools will be provided.
Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art at 90 Carlton St.
Saturday, August 31
What: Yogis, Athenians and students alike are invited to dress up as their favorite superhero for The Globe's Superhero Yoga night benefiting the Athens Area Homeless Shelter. Attendees can win prizes for the best costume. A minimum donation of $5 is encouraged to attend.
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Where: The Globe at 199 N Lumpkin St.
