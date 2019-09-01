The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes an assortment of comedy shows, musical performances and a book signing with Savannah-based artist and author James Dean. Follow the links for more information on any event.
Tuesday, September 3
Swing Dance Night in the Garden
What: The State Botanical Garden of Georgia is hosting East Coast Swing and Lindy Hop lessons followed by an open dance. No previous dance experience or partner is necessary to attend. General admission tickets can be purchased for $6 and student tickets for $4 at the door.
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center at 2450 S. Milledge Avenue
What: Students and Athenians can catch music from a jazz sextet and trio for September's installment of the Tuesday Tunes series, which highlights different acts from UGA’s Hugh Hodgson School of Music students every month.
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel, Atrium and Lobby areas at 1197 S. Lumpkin Street
James Dean's "Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party" Book Signing
What: Avid Bookshop is hosting a reading and book signing with author James Dean for his children's book Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party. The event is free and open to the public, but purchasing a copy of Dean's book is strongly encouraged. Free pizza will be available while supplies last.
Time: 6:30-7 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter Street
Wednesday, September 4
Women in Economics Major Orientation Session and Social
What: The Department of Economics is holding an information session and social for prospective and current students interested in joining Women in Economics. Food and drinks will be provided. The event is free to attend and does not require an RSVP.
Time: 5:15-7 p.m.
Where: Benson Hall, C109 at 630 S. Lumpkin Street
Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful Board Meeting
What: The Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful (KAACB) board of directors are meeting to discuss new and ongoing community beautification projects and events. The meeting is open to all.
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Where: Synovus, Fourth Floor Conference Room at 150 W. Hancock Avenue
Thursday, September 5
East Campus Connector Ribbon Cutting
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the East Campus Connector, which links the North Oconee River Greenway with the University of Georgia. Attendees are encouraged to park at the College Station Park and Ride lot and travel the Greenway to the bridge for the ceremony. The event will include refreshments and music from UGA’s Hugh Hodgson School of Music.
Time: 5 p.m.
Where: North Oconee River Greenway
UGA Symphony Orchestra Performance
What: The University of Georgia Symphony Orchestra is holding its season-opening performance on the newly-renovated Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall. Tickets can be purchased here for $3-$20.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hodgson Concert Hall at 230 River Road
Friday, September 6
What: The Moonlight Theater Company will bring together spoken word poetry and comedy with Atlanta-based entertainers Adán Bean and David Perdue. General admission tickets can be purchased for $16 and student tickets for $10 here.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: The Moonlight Theater Company at 675 Pulaski Street
UGA Presents: The Aaron Diehl Trio
What: UGA Presents welcomes the acclaimed Aaron Diehl Trio for a contemporary jazz performance at the Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall. A discussion with the musician will be held in Ramsey Concert Hall prior to the performance and is free to attend. Tickets for the performance can be purchased here.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall at 230 River Road
Saturday, September 7
Hip Vintage and Handmade Opening Reception
What: Hip Vintage and Handmade will present its opening reception with a show of wearable art from local artist Margaret Agner.
Time: 2-5 p.m.
Where: Hip Vintage and Handmade at 215 Commerce Boulevard
Where: The Moonlight Theater Company is welcoming comedian David McIver for a character comedy show about escapism, loneliness and role-playing games. McIver’s residency at the theater will continue up through Sept. 21. General admission tickets can be purchased for $16 and student tickets for $10 here.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: The Moonlight Theater Company at 675 Pulaski Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.