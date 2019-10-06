The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes two meet and greets with local authors, a gardening workshop and movie trivia for University of Georgia students. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, October 7
Panel Discussion: "Connecting Business and Language"
What: The Wilson Center for Humanities and Arts is presenting a panel with representatives from the Dutch, British and Belgian Chambers of Commerce in Atlanta to discuss the inner-workings of a chamber of commerce and what opportunities exist for foreign language students and staff to travel abroad.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 348 at 48 Baxter St.
What: New York Times bestselling author Paul Tough will host a discussion on his latest book, "The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us." The event is free to attend, but purchasing a copy of the book is strongly encouraged.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 West Hancock Ave.
Tuesday, October 8
Midterm De-stress: Yoga and Meditation
What: Free yoga and meditation sessions will be provided to all current students, faculty and staff at the University of Georgia to de-stress during midterms. Emphasis will be placed on lengthened meditation time and lengthening the muscles. Sessions are free to attend.
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Lake Herrick, Pavilion at 111 Lake Herrick Dr.
Wednesday, October 9
Houseplants 101: Turn Your Black Thumb Green
What: Indie South is hosting a workshop on the basic skills needed to grow and take care of common houseplants. The session will be led by Heather Matherly, the owner of Houseplant House Calls. The workshop is $35 to attend and registration is required. Attendees will leave with a 4" plant and container.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Indie South at 470 Hawthorne Ave.
DIGI Colloquium: Black Mirrors and Melting Wizards, Digital Storytelling Tools and Techniques
What: Brown University's Jim McGrath is hosting a discussion on digital storytelling in the classroom, digital public humanities work and what academics can learn from pop cultural narratives. The event is free to attend and open to all students, faculty and staff.
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Where: Main Library, Room 300 at 320 South Jackson St.
Thursday, October 10
The Magic Negro & Other Blackness
What: Moonlight Theater Company is hosting the first of two nights of "The Magic Negro," a one-man sketch comedy show about the way black males are portrayed in the media. Tickets are $14 for the general public and $8 for students. You can purchase tickets here.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Moonlight Theater Company at 675 Pulaski St.
What: UGA's University Union is hosting a night of movie-themed trivia and prize giveaways for all current students. The event is free to attend with a valid UGA ID.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Theatre at 45 Baxter St.
Friday, October 11
What: Author and former House Representative Larry Walker is presenting his latest book, "Tales From Georgia's Gnat Line." The event is free and open to the public, but purchasing a copy of the book is strongly encouraged.
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Old Fire Hall No. 2 at 489 Prince Ave.
What: Caledonia Lounge is hosting a tribute night with My Chemical Romance, Green Day and The Replacements cover bands. Tickets are $7 for those 21 and over and $9 for those 18-20.
Time: 9 p.m.
Where: The Caledonia Lounge at 256 W. Clayton St.
Saturday, October 12
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Guillermo del Toro
What: The Athens-Clarke County Library is hosting a double-feature of films directed by Guillermo del Toro to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The showings of "Pan's Labryinth" (Rated R) and "Pacific Rim" (Rated PG-13) are free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 12-5 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter St.
What: The East Athens Community Center is sponsoring a multiple-division table tennis tournament open to the public. The event is $10 for Athens-Clarke County residents and $15 for non-residents. Registration is required to participate in the event.
Time: 10 a.m.
Where: East Athens Community Center at 400 McKinley Dr.
