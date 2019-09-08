The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes a fall book sale, a full moon hike and a number of free film screenings. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, September 9
Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year
What: The University of Georgia's Peabody division are hosting a screening of FX's "Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year," a one-hour roundtable telecast featuring Hasan Minhaj and other Peabody winners discussing narratives that tackle social issues. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Peabody Board of Jurors member Monica Kaufman Pearson. The event is free and open to the public.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 W Hancock Ave.
'Gridshock' Documentary Screening
What: The School of Social Work is cosponsoring a screening of Gridshock, a documentary focused on the "often overlooked reality about why the sex trafficking industry thrives." A discussion with director Vanessa McNeal will follow the screening.
Time: 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Reception Hall at 45 Baxter St.
Tuesday, September 10
What: Moms Demand Action will host their monthly meeting to discuss suicide prevention in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter St.
What: Students can learn about different study away programs at UGA and meet participants and program representatives of study abroad and domestic programs at the Office of International Education's annual Study Away Fair.
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall at 45 Baxter St.
Wednesday, September 11
Tech Tips: YouTube - Watch. Subscribe. Upload.
What: The Athens-Clarke County is hosting a Tech Tips workshop on navigating and using YouTube. The workshop will feature lessons on how to subscribe to users, make playlists and upload videos. No registration is necessary to attend.
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library, Multipurpose Room C at 2025 Baxter St.
Free Gardening Class Series: Rain Gardening
What: UGA Extension is hosting a free gardening class focused on the benefits of rain gardening. The event is free to attend and gardeners of all experience levels are welcome.
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter St.
Thursday, September 12
What: The Athens-Clarke County Democrats are hosting a watch party for the third Democratic presidential debate. The event is free to attend.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar at 263 W. Washington St.
Drive-In Showing of The Sandlot
What: The University Union is sponsoring a drive-in showing of The Sandlot in Lot E01/Intramural Fields Lot. Free Pelican's SnoBalls will be provided. The event is free to attend.
Time: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Lot 01/Intramural Fields Lot
Friday, September 13
What: The University Health Center is kicking off the semester with an information session at featuring free snacks and prizes. The event is free to attend.
Time: 4-7 p.m.
Where: University Health Center at 55 Carlton St.
What: The Oconee County Civic Center is hosting a fall book sale featuring over 75,000 books, all priced at $2 and under. CDs will be priced at $1 and DVDs for $3. All proceeds will go towards benefitting the Oconee County Library.
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Oconee County Civic Center at 2661 Hog Mountain Rd.
Saturday, September 14
What: The Athens-Clarke County Library is hosting a panel discussion on whether and when it is ethically permissible to take pictures in a public space. The speakers will include UGA photography professor Mark Johnson, retired UGA law professor Lee Reed, poet and social worker Michelle Castleberry and local photographers Jason Thrasher and David Noah. The event is free to attend.
Time: 1 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library, Auditorium at 2025 Baxter St.
What: The State Botanical Garden of Georgia is hosting a 2 mile hike on wooded trails to spotlight September's Full Corn Moon. The hike is $5 per person and $15 per family. Pre-registration is required.
Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center Fountain at 2450 S. Milledge Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.