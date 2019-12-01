The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes multiple holiday sales and markets, opportunities for UGA students to destress for finals and the grand opening of the city's newest restaurant. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, December 2
1st Monday Nite Blues Jam Anniversary
What: Nowhere Bar is celebrating the eighth anniversary of its 1st Monday Night jam session series with performances by local band The Moon Shynes and jam bands later into the night. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 9-30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Nowhere Bar at 240 N. Lumpkin St.
Western Partner Dance Lessons
What: The VFW is hosting Western partner dance lessons for all members of the community. The lessons are $5 to attend and open to the public.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars at 136 Glenhaven Ave.
Tuesday, December 3
What: The Georgia Museum of Art is opening the first day of its holiday book and frame sale. New and used publications in all genres will be made available. The sale is free to attend, open to the public and ends on Dec. 6.
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art at 90 Carlton St.
What: Current undergraduate students at the University of Georgia can enjoy a free cup of coffee, hot cocoa, muffins and danishes to celebrate the end of the semester. The event is free to attend and open to all current students.
Time: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Amos Hall, B100 at 620 S Lumpkin St.
Wednesday, December 4
What: Dining Services is hosting its late-night finals tradition by serving pancakes, chicken and waffles to all students, faculty and staff with a UGA ID. The event is included with all-access meal plans and commuter plans and $9.20 for guests.
Time: 11 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Snelling Dining Hall at 200 W Green St.
UGA Ceramic Student Organization Sale
What: The UGA Ceramic Student Organization is hosting the last of its two-day pottery sale. Functional and utilitarian pottery, sculptures and ceramics made by UGA students and faculty will be sold. The sale is free to attend and open to the public. Proceeds will support field trips to ceramic conferences and bring visiting artists to campus.
Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art, Lobby at 270 River Rd.
Thursday, December 5
What: UGArden is hosting its third annual medicinal herb holiday market. Medicinal teas, soaps, salve, lip balms, seasoning blends and other items will be available for purchase. Shoppers can enjoy a bonfire, free tea samples and Christmas music. Gift wrapping is provided. The sale is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 4-7 p.m.
Where: UGArden at 2510 S. Milledge Ave.
Seth Martin’s “Two Stories” Release Party
What: Author Seth Martin is hosting a reading and release party for his latest book "Two Stories." Refreshments will be provided by Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop. Musician Taylor Chmura will provide music. The event is free and open to the public.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Normal Books at 1238 Prince Ave.
Friday, December 6
What: The Office of Student Services is providing free coffee for UGA students, faculty and staff with Extra Special People and JavaJoy to "fuel up for finals." The event is free to attend.
Time: 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, Lobby at 110 Carlton St.
What: The Ramsey Student Center is beginning the first of its weeklong free group fitness classes for UGA students, faculty and staff to "burn off the stress of finals." The free classes do not include small group training.
Time: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities at 330 River Rd.
Saturday, December 7
Hip Vintage and Handmade Holiday Market
What: Hip Vintage and Handmade is hosting an outdoor holiday market featuring local art from over 35 vendors, refreshments and live music. Jewelry, vintage items, home decor, books, plants and other goods will be available for purchase. The sale is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Hip Vintage and Handmade at 215 Commerce Blvd.
What: I Heart Mac & Cheese is celebrating its grand opening with prize giveaways, face painting, and raffle drawings. The first customer will receive free mac and cheese for a year. A portion of the proceeds from the opening will go toward No Kid Hungry. The opening is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: 165 Hickory St.
