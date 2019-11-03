The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes a number of events related to UGA's Spotlight on the Arts Festival, multiple author Q&As and UGA's Science Dawgs' annual science outreach festival. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, November 4
What: Emmy- and Peabody-award winning journalist and former PBS President Pat Mitchell will read from her new book "Becoming a Dangerous Woman" and participate in a Q&A. The event is open to the public and $25 to attend. You can purchase tickets here. Tickets will include a signed copy of Mitchell's book.
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries at 300 S. Hull St.
What: The University of Georgia’s University Union is hosting an event with self-care activities to learn how to better manage stress. Free stress balls will be provided. The event is free to attend for all fees-paid UGA students.
Time: 10 a.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Atrium at 45 Baxter St.
Tuesday, November 5
Swing Dance Night in the Garden
What: The State Botanical Garden of Georgia is hosting East Coast Swing and Lindy Hop lessons. An open dance will follow the lessons. No previous dance experience or partner is necessary. The price of admission is $4 for students and $6 for all other attendees.
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center at 2450 S. Milledge Ave.
What: The National Alliance on Mental Illness Connection Recovery Support Group is hosting a peer-led support group for young adults living with mental health conditions. NAMI-trained facilitators will guide the group. The support group is free and open to all members of the community.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 277 at 48 Baxter St.
Wednesday, November 6
Krystle Cobran and Anneliese Singh Book Discussion
What: Avid Bookshop is hosting Athens-Clarke County's newly-appointed Inclusion Officer Krystle Cobran to discuss her book "The Brave Educator." UGA professor and author Anneliese Singh will also appear to present her book "The Racial Healing Handbook." The event is free and open to the public. Purchasing a copy of the book is encouraged.
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop at 493 Prince Ave.
What: A panel of venture capitalist, family office and angel investors will discuss the differences between each investment opportunity and strategies to find investors for the second installment in the University of Georgia Innovation District Seminar Series. A networking reception with refreshments and food will follow the panel. The event is free to attend and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. You can register here.
Time: 5:30-7:30
Where: Jackson Street Building, Room 130 at 285 S. Jackson St.
Thursday, November 7
What: Local author and Distinguished Research Professor of History at UGA Susan Mattern will present her book "The Slow Moon Climbs," a look into the perceptions of menopause over time. The event is free and open to the public. Purchasing a copy of the book is encouraged.
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop at 493 Prince Ave.
Literary Arts at UGA: A Showcase
What: The Georgia Review, UGA's Creative Writing Program and Stillpoint Literary Magazine will present a free reading by members of all three organizations as a part of the 2019 Spotlight on the Arts Festival. The event is free and open to the public. Copies of the readers' books will be available.
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
Friday, November 8
What: The Georgia Incarceration Performance Project will present "By Our Hands," a theatrical collaboration between Spelman College, UGA, incarcerated individuals and other academic and community partners as a part of the 2019 Spotlight on the Arts Festival. The performance will examine the relationship between incarceration, race and forced labor. The production is free and open to the public.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building, Fine Arts Theatre at 255 Baldwin St.
What: UGA School of Law Callaway Chair Beth Burch will discuss her book "Mass Tort Deals: Backroom Bargaining in Multidistrict Litigation" with panelists Maria Glover from Georgetown Law and Teddy Rave from the University of Houston Law Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Time: 11:45-1 p.m.
Where: Hirsch Hall, Classroom B at 225 Herty Dr.
Saturday, November 9
What: UGA's Science Dawgs will host its third annual STEMzone science outreach event to learn about the wide range of STEM research efforts at UGA. There will be interactive booths with hands-on games and activities from the Department of Anthropology, Genetics Graduate Student Association, UGA Women in Science and others. The event is free and open to the public.
Time: 1-5 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Lawn at 48 Baxter St.
