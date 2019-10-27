The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes a lantern parade, a massive fundraiser with local artists and a wealth of Halloween-themed events. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, October 28
"Eating Plants to Save the Planet" Lecture
What: Bestselling author and world-renowned activist Gene Baur is hosting a lecture on the impact of food choices on the health of the planet and creating sustainable food systems. Baur will also sign copies of his book. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 248 at 48 Baxter St.
What: The University of Georgia chapter of Phi Alpha Theta is hosting a free screening of "The Witch" for students, faculty and staff to celebrate the week of Halloween. Professor Michael Winship will present a special introduction.
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: LeConte Hall, Room 101 at 250 Baldwin St.
Tuesday, October 29
What: The East Athens Community Center is hosting a Halloween Carnival open to students ages 5-18. The festivities will include a costume contest, face painting and a haunted house. The carnival is $3 for Athens-Clarke County residents and $4.50 for non-residents.
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: East Athens Community Center at 400 McKinley Dr.
What: The UGA Student Alumni Association is leading a spooky tour through the haunted history of UGA for current students. Tours begin at 7:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. The event is free to attend, but bringing a donation to the UGA Food Pantry is required.
Time: 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: The Arch at Broad Street
Wednesday, October 30
What: reBlossom is hosting its eighth annual Halloween party for families and their babies, toddlers and children. A costume party will be held at 11 a.m. The event is free to attend, but bringing donations of baby shower gift bags, toilet paper, disposable and cloth diapers and non-perishable food items is strongly encouraged.
Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: reBlossom Mama Baby Shop at 220 N. Milledge Ave.
What: South Eastern Women's Wrestling is hosting its third annual Hallowkween Havok with appearances from Swiss Miss, Jucifer, Butch Chastity and other wrestlers. Local alternative band Immaterial Possession will perform. The event is $5 to attend.
Time: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Little Kings Shuffle Club at 223 W. Hancock Ave.
Thursday, October 31
What: The K.A. Artist Shop is hosting 15-minute face painting sessions for $10. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a photo reference and can register here.
Time: 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Where: The K.A. Artist Shop at 127 N Jackson St.
What: University Union is hosting a free Halloween celebration for all current UGA students. The event will feature a screening of "IT," free Zombie Donuts and pumpkins to decorate.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall at 45 Baxter St.
5&10 Presents "Hell's Kitchen"
What: 5&10 is hosting its second annual Halloween party with a culinary-themed haunted house, live music from The Plague and "creepy cocktails" from the bar. Admission is free. The "Hell's Kitchen" tour is $5 to attend.
Time: 7 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: 5&10 at 1073 S. Milledge Ave.
Friday, November 1
What: The Lyndon House Arts Center and Athens Institute for Contemporary Art are hosting a lantern parade for all members of the community. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring flashlights and battery-, solar- or other flameless light source-powered lanterns. No fire-based or flame lanterns are permitted. The parade will begin at 211 Hoyt St. and end at 675 Pulaski St.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: The Lyndon House Arts Center at 211 Hoyt St.
What: The Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center is hosting a Halloween-themed doubles match play for those 18 and over. Those interested in attending are encouraged to wear costumes. All tennis levels are encouraged to attend. The event is $5 for ACC residents and $7.50 for non-residents.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center at 4460 Lexington Rd.
Saturday, November 2
What: Ciné and the Athens Institute for Contemporary Art are hosting a fundraising event with more than 60 artists creating artwork in front of a live audience and live music. The work will be auctioned and made available for sale to the attendees for $60. The artists featured at the event include Hugh Acheson, Lou Kregel, Amanda Burk and others. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.
Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
What: Avid Bookshop is hosting a reading with the participants of author Sabrina Orah Mark’s WHAT*S YOUR STORY? workshop. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop at 493 Prince Ave.
