The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes a pumpkin painting class, a free film screening and a wealth of events related to the University of Georgia's Homecoming celebration. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, October 14
What: The Athens-Clarke County Federation of Neighborhoods is presenting a free public forum about SPLOST 2020 projects on the Nov. 5 referendum. Panelists will include Shannon Wilder, Carl Blount and other community figures. All community members are encouraged to attend.
Time: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Cine at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
What: The University of Georgia Homecoming Committee will be offering free food, games and prizes in the Tate Plaza to kick off Homecoming week. The event is free to attend and open to all current UGA students.
Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Plaza at 45 Baxter St.
Tuesday, October 15
What: The ACC Leisure Services Department is hosting a family-friendly "pumpkin hunt" at Lay Park with crafts and pumpkin-themed games. The price of admission is $2 for ACC residents and $3 for non-residents.
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Lay Park at 297 Hoyt St.
What: The UGA Homecoming Committee is hosting a lip sync competition between student organizations followed by a silent disco in the Tate Grand Hall. The event is free to attend for all current UGA students with a valid UGA ID.
Time: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Tate Grand Hall at 45 Baxter St.
Wednesday, October 16
What: The K.A. Artist Shop is holding a BYOP — bring-your-own-pumpkin — pumpkin painting class to get into the Halloween spirit. The shop will provide the paint and tools needed to customize the pumpkin. The class is $15 to attend. Registration is required. Those interested in attending can sign up for a spot here.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: The K.A. Artist Shop at 127 N. Jackson St.
"Athens, GA: Inside/Out" Free Screening
What: The ACC Library is hosting a free screening of "Athens, GA: Inside/Out" with producer Bill Cody, Vanessa Briscoe Hay of Pylon and other community members. The film documents the Athens music scene during the 1980s and features footage of The B-52s, R.E.M., Pylon and more. The screening is free and open to the public.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 2025 Baxter St.
Thursday, October 17
An Evening with Herschel Walker
What: Former Georgia running back and 1982 Heisman winner Herschel Walker will host a moderated Q&A session in lieu of Homecoming weekend. Student tickets are $5. All attendees must register here for tickets to guarantee a spot. If available, general admission tickets will go on sale for $5 on Oct. 14.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Tate Grand Hall at 45 Baxter St.
Conversation and Performance with DJ Lynnée Denise
What: Musician and scholar Lynnée Denise will host a conversation with Atlanta-based music scholar Harold Pride on using music as a medium for public dialogue. A community reception, mixer and DJ set will follow.
Time: 6-11 p.m.
Where: Cine at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
Friday, October 18
What: Local author Tracy Adkins will discuss and sign copies of her book "Ghost of Athens," an exploration into haunted locales in Athens. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Purchasing a copy of the book is encouraged.
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop at 493 Prince Ave.
What: The UGA Homecoming Committee is welcoming all members of the community to its annual Homecoming Parade through downtown Athens. The parade will feature students, schools, colleges, alumni and local businesses showcasing their "Georgia spirit" to the university and Athens community. The parade is free to attend. Those interested in attending can view a map of the parade route here.
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Where: West Hancock Avenue
Saturday, October 19
West Broad Farmers Market Fall Festival
What: The West Broad Farmers Market and Garden is hosting its annual Fall Festival with live music, trunk or treating, arts and crafts, a sweet potato pie contest and more. The festival is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: West Broad Farmers Market at 1573 W. Broad St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.