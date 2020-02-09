The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list features a celebration for national bagel day, a free winter market and a magic show created for non-believers. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, February 10
What: Celebrate National Bagel Day at Rocksprings Community Center.The celebration includes bagel baking and tasting. Entrance is $5 for Athens residents and $7.50 for non-residents.
Time: 10 a.m.
Where: Rocksprings Community Center at 291 Henderson Extension
Tuesday, February 11
Meet the author: Amy Bonnaffons
What: Avid Bookshop presents Amy Bonnaffons for her book, The Regrets. The event is free to the public and all in attendance are encouraged to purchase the book.
Time: 6:30-7:30p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop at 489 Prince Ave.
Wednesday, February 12
What: UGA Center for Student Activities and Involvement is hosting an event featuring magician Peter Boie. The event is free to UGA students.
Time: 8-9 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center at 45 Baxter St.
Thursday, February 13
Student night at Georgia Museum of Art
What: The Student Association presents a student night at the Georgia Museum of Art for a night of food and fun to celebrate the latest exhibitions. The event is free to the public.
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art at 90 Carlton St.
Friday, February 14
The Vagina Monologues at UGA Chapel
What: Project Safe presents its 20th and final production of Eve Ensler's award-winning play. Women of all ages and backgrounds will perform a variety of monologues. Proceeds benefit Project Safe. Tickets are $15.
Time: 8-10 p.m.
Where: UGA Chapel at 109 Herty Dr.
Saturday, February 15
The Tasting Room at Jittery Joe's Roaster
What: Winter Market 2020 will be hosted at Jittery Joe's Roaster, free to the public. A variety of vendors will be selling products and food.
Time: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Where: Jittery Joe's Roaster at 425 Barber St.
