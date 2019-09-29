The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes a celebration for service industry workers, a lecture from an Emmy award-winning chef and a record blowout sale. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, September 30
Service Industry Night at Creature Comforts
What: Creature Comforts is hosting a special event to show appreciation for service industry workers. The event will feature comedy from comedy collective Krakin Jokes and video games. Amici will provide pizza. The event is free and open to both service industry and non-industry employees. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring proof of employment.
Time: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Creature Comforts Brewery at 271 W. Hancock Avenue
Student Success Workshop: Become a Better Notetaker
What: The Division of Academic Enhancement is hosting a workshop on improving note-taking skills. Those interested in attending can learn how to actively organize information from lectures and readings to master course content. The event is free to attend and open to all UGA students.
Time: 4 p.m.
Where: Russell Academic Center, Room 124 at 515 Baxter Street
Tuesday, October 1
What: Avid Bookshop and STATE the Label are welcoming Brooklyn-based author Elizabeth L. Cline to present her new book "The Conscious Closet." The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase a copy of the book from Avid Bookshop.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: STATE the Label at 585 Barber Street
What: The University of Georgia’s University Union is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving out free coffee to students with a UGA ID.
Time: 10 a.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Atrium at 45 Baxter Street
Wednesday, October 2
A Conversation with Lidia Bastianich: A Life of Love, Family and Food
What: Lidia Bastianich, the Emmy-winning host of PBS's "Lidia's Kitchen" and founding member of Women Chefs and Restauranteurs, will give a speech on the connections between place, food and identity and the farm-to-table movement. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 3-4 p.m.
Where: UGA Chapel at 109 Herty Field
Innovation District Seminar Series: Partner Preview
What: The University of Georgia is hosting the first of a speaker series designed to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity. Athensmade and the UGA departments comprising the Innovation District initiative will discuss UGA's culture of innovation. A networking reception with refreshments and food will follow a Q&A. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Jackson Street Building at 285 S. Jackson Street
Thursday, October 3
Book Discussion: Lonnie Brown's Defending the Public's Enemy
What: The School of Law is presenting a panel discussion on Cleveland Chair and Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor Lonnie Brown's book "Defending the Public's Enemy: The Life and Legacy of Ramsey Clark." Guests speakers will include Bruce Green, the director of the Louis Stein Center for Law and Ethics at Fordham University School of Law, and W. Bradley Wendel, the associate dean for academic affairs at Cornell Law School. The event is free to attend and open to the community.
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Where: Hirsch Hall, Classroom A (120) at 225 Herty Drive
Connect to Protect Native Plant Sale
What: The State Botanical Garden of Georgia will begin its week-long sale of over 150 plant species native to Georgia. Proceeds from sales support the Mimsie Lanie Center for Native Plant Studies.
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia at 2450 S Milledge Avenue
Friday, October 4
"Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood” Roundtable
What: The Willson Center Cinema Roundtable will discuss the revisions of history, representations of women and brash storytelling in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood." Panelists will include assistant professor Kate Fortmueller, assistant professor Christopher Sieving, film scholar David Learner and Michele Schreiber, an associate professor of film and media studies at Emory University. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 4 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building, Room 400 255 Baldwin Street
What: The Georgia Museum of Art is hosting a free screening of "While I Yet Live," a short documentary exploring the work of five African American quilters from Gee's Band, Alabama. A panel discussion with quiltmakers from Gee's Band will follow.
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art at 90 Carlton Street
Saturday, Oct. 5
What: Indie South is hosting its annual Handmade Harvest Festival at Terrapin Beer Co. The festival will feature handmade and vintage vendors, maker activities, live music and Terrapin brews on tap.
Time: 1-7 p.m.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co. at 265 Newton Bridge Road
What: Wuxtry Records is beginning the first of its two-day warehouse sale of over 1,000 LPs priced at $1 and CDs priced at .50 cents at J&J Flea Market.
Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: 11661 Commerce Road
