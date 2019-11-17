The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes multiple author signings, events to celebrate International Education Week and a holiday market. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, November 18
Workshop: Internationalizing Your Resume
What: University of Georgia Career Center representatives are providing assistance to students looking to convey and communicate international experiences on a resume. The resume workshops are free to attend and open to both international and domestic UGA students.
Time: 12-2 p.m.
Where: Memorial Hall, Room 210 at 101 Sanford Dr.
Parade of Flags and WorldFest 2019
What: UGA's International Student Life is beginning International Education Week with its 7th annual Parade of Flags and WorldFest 2019. Free food from Tlaloc and New Red Bowl and free t-shirts will be provided. The event is free to attend and open to current UGA students, faculty and staff.
Time: 11:30-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Plaza at 45 Baxter St.
Tuesday, November 19
Athens Citizens Climate Lobby November Meeting
What: The Athens Citizens Climate Lobby is hosting a discussion on changing energy policies to mitigate climate change. Newcomers are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. The discussion is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
Jonathan Blum and Sabrina Orah Mark Book Discussion
What: Authors Jonathan Blum and Sabrina Orah Mark will present and discuss their latest works, "The Unusual Uncertainties" and "Wild Milk." The event is free to attend and open to the public. Purchasing a copy of each book is encouraged.
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop at 493 Prince Ave.
Wednesday, November 20
What: UGA is hosting its 8th annual TEDxUGA Student Idea Showcase to present talks and discussions by a curated group of students and faculty. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building, Main Theatre at 255 Baldwin St.
Mindfulness and Creativity: Is Mindfulness For You?
What: Retired physician and board-certified psychiatrist Rich Panico is hosting a mindfulness and creativity event for community members to determine if the practice of mindfulness is right for them. The program is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library, Appleton Auditorium at 2025 Baxter St.
Thursday, November 21
What: Athens Academy is hosting its fifth annual holiday market with over 35 vendors from across the southeast. The sale is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Athens Academy at 1281 Spartan Ln.
Eddi Hüneke and Tobi Hebbelmann Performance
What: German acoustic duo Eddi Hüneke and Tobi Hebbelmann will conclude their 2019 tour with a free concert open to all members of the community. The performance will be presented by the UGA Department of Germanic & Slavic Studies, the Goethe Institute and the American Association of Teachers of German.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: UGA Chapel at 109 Herty Dr.
Friday, November 22
What: UGA’s University Union is hosting a night of pop culture trivia for current UGA students. Free prizes will be provided.
Time: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center at 45 Baxter St.
What: The UGA Symphony Orchestra is hosting a holiday concert with the combined choirs of Glee Clubs, University Chorus and Hodgson Singers. The event is open to the public and $10-$25 to attend. You can purchase tickets here.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall at 250 River Rd.
