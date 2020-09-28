The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of virtual events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a virtual charity competition, a native plant sale and a stress relief workshop for international students.
Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, Sept. 28
Beat Week | Auburn vs. Georgia Giving Challenge
What: The University of Georgia and Auburn University will compete in a week of charitable giving leading up to Saturday’s football matchup between the schools. There will be a scoreboard keeping track of the donations to UGA throughout the week.
Time: Monday Sept. 28 through Oct. 3.
ACC Tiny Tales at the Zoo: Virtual
What: There will be a virtual story time, craft demonstration and animal meeting for children 6 years old and younger.
Time: 10:30–11 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Dr. Josh Eyler Workshop: Why Failure Is Essential For Student Learning
What: Dr. Josh Eyler is giving a workshop on exploring research findings and working together to identify “opportunities for failure” in courses in order to help students maximize their learning.
Time: 3:45–5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
What: A virtual workshop hosted by Be Well UGA to learn about tea, its benefits and how it can support well-being.
Time: 2–2:30 p.m.
What: Virtual workshop to help attendees build a foundation of awareness and skillfulness to pursue a healthy lifestyle for them and their body.
Time: 3–4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Student Success Workshop: Study Skills and Strategies
What: A virtual workshop in which students will be introduced to the most efficient and effective study strategies for academic success in college and will learn best practices for reviewing course material for tests.
Time: 4–5 p.m.
Connect to Protect Native Plant Sale
What: An virtual plant sale of Georgia-native plants hosted by the State Botanical Garden of Georgia.
Time: Oct.1–Oct.27
Friday, Oct. 2
Workshop: Stress Relief for International Students
What: A virtual workshop focusing on learning strategies to reduce stress in a supportive environment, led by the UHC Center for Counseling and Psychiatric Services
Time: 9–9:50 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.