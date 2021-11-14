The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features events from the University of Georgia’s 2021 Spotlight on the Arts Festival, free vehicle inspections for UGA students, faculty and staff and musical performances by Grammy Award-winning artists.
Sunday, Nov. 14
What: Free writing retreat offering workshops on writing topics and one-on-one writing conferences with peer or graduate student consultants. Bring writing projects and come ready to write. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Register here.
When: 1-5 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Reading Room
48 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The Department of Theatre and Film Studies will perform “Rent,” Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning performance. Tickets are $16 and $12 for students. This event is recurring from Nov. 10-14.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building, Fine Arts Theatre
255 Baldwin Street, Athens, GA 30602
Young Choreographers Series "Untethered"
What:The UGA Department of Dance and Young Choreographers Series will present, “Untethered”, a Senior Exit and Emerging Choreographers Showcase, part of Spotlight on the Arts Festival. Nine senior A.B. degree candidates will present their senior choreographic projects and three junior choreographers and one sophomore choreographer will be presenting their choreographic projects through the Young Choreographers’ Lab. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors, $12 for general admission and can be purchased at the Tate Student Center Cashiers Window, the Performing Arts Center Box Office, by phone at 706-542-4400, or online. This event is recurring Nov. 12-14.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Dance Building, New Dance Theatre
263 Dance Building, Athens, GA 30602
What: UGA Opera Theatre presents Wargo's "A Visit to the Country" and Walton's "The Bear," two one-act operas, as a part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival. Tickets are $25 for adults and $3 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased online. The event will be both in person and live streamed.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Hodgson Hall
250 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
What: Femme Haus Deja-Brew will host a free Pride brunch and drag show. The show will be hosted by Alex Suarez and will feature performances by Taylor Alxndr, Semaj Onyx Coxring, Mr. Elle Aye and Jade Nite.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Avenue, Athens, Georgia, GA 30601
Monday, Nov. 15
What: The Mary Frances Early College of Education is hosting an event for students to have donuts and coffee with Dean Denise A. Spangler. Register here.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, G-23
110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Tate Plaza will feature a new playlist every month at Tate Plaza. There will be treats, snacks and an interactive station. Add songs to the playlist here.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Film Screening: Sharon Isbin: Troubadour
What: UGA Presents hosts a free screening of the award-winning documentary “Sharon Isbin: Troubadour” in advance of Isbin’s guitar performance at Hodgson Hall with soprano Jessica Rivera. Tickets are not required and this event is part of the 2021 Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Tuesday, Nov. 16
What: Free arts program in the galleries designed for families and children ages 18 months to 3 years. An art activity and storytime will be provided. Seats are limited; email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve a spot.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Dedication of Louise McBee Institute of Higher Education
What: Ribbon cutting ceremony for the naming of UGA’s McBee Institute of Higher Education.
When: 10:30-10:45 a.m.
Where: Meigs Hall, Scholars' Garden
106 Herty Drive, Athens, GA 30602
Georgia Writers Hall of Fame: Pearl Cleage
What: The 2021 Georgia Writers Hall of Fame inductee Pearl Cleage will host a free Zoom conversation panel with Valerie Boyd, the Charlayne Hunter-Gault Distinguished Writer in Residence and Associate Professor in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. A Q&A will follow the conversation. Advanced registration is required. Register here.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Online
The 4’33’’ Research in the Arts Competition 2021
What: This free arts competition highlights scholarly research by UGA students about any art form or combination of art forms, including (but not restricted to) visual art, music, theatre, dance, film, literature, media arts or performance art. This event is part of the 2021 Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Performance: Southern Journey: An Afro-Americana Celebration! Featuring Ranky Tanky and special guest Dom Flemons
What: Two Grammy Award-winning artists, Ranky Tanky and Don Flemons, will showcase the vibrant and rich heritage of African-American roots music in this unique double bill. This event is part of the 2021 Spotlight on the Arts Festival. Tickets are $35-$55. Buy tickets here.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Artful Conversation: Matthew Brandt’s “Great Salt Lake UT 5”
What: A free 30 minute Artful Conversation programs focused on Matthew Brandt’s photograph “Great Salt Lake UT 5,” on view in the exhibition “Neo-Abstraction: Celebrating a Gift of Contemporary Art from John and Sara Shlesinger,” with Callan Steinmann, curator of education. Activities include close looking, open-ended dialogue and discovery. This event is part of the 2021 Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
When: 2-2:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
“Cinema Roundtable: "American Triptych" and the Art of Collaboration
What: A cinema roundtable featuring five UGA faculty from the Grady and Franklin Colleges to discuss their recent work on the short film "American Triptych," written and directed by Booker T. Mattison. Advance registration for the event, which will be conducted via Zoom webinar, is required and available here.This event is part of the 2021 Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Zoom
What: The Society of Entrepreneurs invites all students and student business owners to the Fall Student Business Night where student business owners will have their products displayed and open for questions. Sign up here.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Studio 225
225 W Broad St, Athens, GA 30601
What: Free performance by two student saxophone quartets from the UGA Saxophone Studio for a program of classic and contemporary music. This event is part of the 2021 Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Edge Hall
250 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Thursday, Nov. 18
What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: Free vehicle inspections for UGA students, faculty and staff during Transportation and Parking Services' annual Operation Safe Drive event. Mechanics from UGA Transportation and Parking Services and the Facilities Management Division will top off fluids, check belts and wiper blades, pressurize tires and do a quick visual inspection of vehicles.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Center Deck
705 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Monthly hour lunch-and-learn series that provides students with bite-sized leadership development opportunities featuring guest speakers to talk about diverse topics.
When: 12:30-1 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Reception Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
"Spin the Globe" Cycling Classes
What: Three free internationally-inspired spin classes part of UGA’s International Education Month. Instructor Vongai Mhut will lead with music from around the world.Registration is strongly encouraged. This event is recurring on Nov. 18.
When: 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Studio E
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
What: Free yoga class surrounded by art galleries for all levels and led by instructors from Five Points Yoga. This event is available both in-person and via Zoom. Email callan@uga.edu to reserve an in-person spot or join on Zoom.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Visual arts program hosted by eight of Athens’ established venues including the Georgia Museum of Art, the Lamar Dodd School of Art, Lyndon House Arts Center, Glass Cube & Gallery@Hotel Indigo-Athens, Ciné, the Classic Center, ATHICA and CCBC Gallery at Creature Comforts Brewing Company. This event is held on the third Thursday of every month. Full schedules are posted at 3Thurs.org.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Creature Comforts Downtown Taproom and Brewery
271 Hancock Ave, Athens, GA, 30601
What: Identity through Sound is a project premiering five solo piano works, performed by pianist Zaira Castillo. These works have been written by UGA and Athens-based composers of the BIPOC community. There will also be documentary videos by composers entailing their upbringings navigating the world of music and composition as people of color. This event will be followed by a Q&A session with the composers shortly after.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Ciné
234 W. Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30601
What: Jazz Ensemble I, which is directed by David D'Angelo, will be performing notable classics from the big band libraries of composers from both the past and present. Tickets are $20 for adults and $3 for students and children. This event is part of the 2021 Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Hodgson Hall
250 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Ashley & Gary on Thursday, Dixie Land Five on Friday and Karaoke on Saturday. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Dec 4.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Friday, Nov. 19
What: The UGA Bookstore will have 20% discounts with the code ALUM20 at checkout. Alumni authors like Vince Dooley, Malcolm Mitchell, Loran Smith and Sonny Seiler will be showcasing their titles in store from 5-7 p.m.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: University Bookstore
40 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Guests are invited into galleries for a free guided mindfulness meditation including a variety of instructor-led meditation, movement and mindfulness techniques. No experience is necessary. This program is available both in-person and via Zoom. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve an in-person seat or join online here. This event is recurring every other Friday.
When: 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
What: The first Dodd School of Art market hosted by Dodd Ambassadors where students, faculty and staff can browse and shop from more than 30 different UGA student artists selling their artwork for the holiday season.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art, Dodd 1st Floor and Courtyard
270 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Saturday, Nov. 20
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department presents multiple programs including “Planetary Fun” at the planetarium at Sandy Creek Nature Center for children ages five and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Program fees are $2 for an Athens-Clarke County resident and $3 for a non-Athens-Clarke County resident per session. Registration online.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center
205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30607
What: Free pop-up event at Indie South featuring vendors selling soaps, jewelry, vintage and vinyl with activities and special additions on occasion. Coffee, tea and pastries will be served. This event is recurring on the third Saturday of every month.
When: 12-4 p.m.
Where: Indie South
470 Hawthorne Ave, Athens, GA 30606