The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a paint night with Lil Yachty, lectures about diversity and a drive-in movie.
Tuesday, April 6
CPH Black Alumni Connection Series
What: College of Public Health alumna LaTonia McGinnis shares her experiences of helping companies enhance workplace culture as part of the college’s seminar series commemorating the 60th anniversary of UGA’s desegregation.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Online
What: A UGA Signature Lecture recognizing Steven R.H. Beach, Diane Marie Amann, Ronald L. Simons and Pejman Rohani for their scholarship and work as the 2020-2021 Regents’ Professors.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Wednesday, April 7
Picture a Scientist — Challenges & Changes: A Panel Discussion
What: A panel discussing the challenges faced by women in higher education and how different universities are working to remedy them, focusing on questions submitted by the audience.
When: 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, April 8
What: Rec Sports, the University Health Center and the Engagement, Leadership and Service Department offer a mindfulness session for the instructional break.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Friday, April 9
Movimiento Latino Virtual Visit
What: A visitation program exposing admitted Latino undergraduates and their families to individuals, resources and locations on the UGA campus that foster a strong sense of belonging.
When: 1-8 p.m.
Where: Online
University Union Presents: Lil Yachty
What: The University Union presents a live paint night and Q&A session with Lil Yachty. Registration in advance is required.
When: 8-9 p.m.
Where: Online
Movies by Moonlight Drive-in Movie: “Angels in the Outfield”
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services presents “Angels in the Outfield” (1994) as part of its Movies by Moonlight series. Check-in begins at 7:30 p.m., and attendees must arrive by 8:15 p.m.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Southeast Clarke Park
4440 Lexington Rd., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, April 10
What: An Earth Day celebration presenting environmental art by Patricia Leighton and the opportunity to plant an oak tree and create a mini plant sculpture using the Family Day To-Go kit. The kit may be picked up from the museum from April 8-11 until 5 p.m.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Commemorating international Slow Art Day, the Georgia Museum of Art encourages attendees to linger and enjoy the experience of visual arts and the museum’s outdoors sculptures. Social distancing and masking are required. Space is limited, so registration is required.
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602