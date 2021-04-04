Viewers watch a dance performance by Crystal and Lily at the “Lunars” drive-in held at UGA’s Intramural Fields E01 lot on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2021. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the Asian American Student Association at UGA hosted a drive-in and live stream this year for their annual cultural show, “Lunars.” (Photo/ Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)