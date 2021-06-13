The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features live performances, Topgolf Live at Sanford Stadium and a Juneteenth celebration.
Wednesday, June 16
Artful Conversation: Saint Catherine of Alexandria
What: Associate curator of education at the Georgia Museum of Art Sage Kincaid discusses the painting “Saint Catherine of Alexandria Appearing to the Family of Saint Bonaventure” by Francisco de Herrera, the Elder. The event is a part of the museum’s Artful Conversation series, which works to spark conversations about individual art pieces. The event is free, but registration is required.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Online
Hip Hop Pit Stop: MMR SlickSpot Revival
What: ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment, the Athens hip-hop community and Live Wire Athens collaborate to host a “Hip-Hop Pit Stop” featuring guest DJs, an open-mic of Athens artists, vendor tables and a variety of entertainers. Tickets are $5.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Live Wire Athens
227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, June 17
Live Music: Rapid Channel/John Swilley
What: Live performances by Athens-based artists Rapid Channel and John Swilley. The event is free.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Akademia Brewing Company
150 Crane Dr., Athens, GA 30606
What: A free, online yoga class in the art galleries of the Georgia Museum of Art. Registration is on the museum’s website. Yogis of all experience levels are encouraged to attend.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Online
What: UGA’s Dr. Cahnmann-Taylor and the Athens-Clarke County Library collaborate to discuss Roz Chast’s “Can’t We Talk about Something More Pleasant?”, a New York Times Best Seller.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Online
Friday, June 18
Topgolf Live at Sanford Stadium
What: Starting Friday, UGA’s Sanford Stadium will be temporarily converted into a Topgolf-like experience. Anyone who buys a ticket can play a game as well as enjoy food, drinks and music. This event is recurring daily until June 27, and tickets can be purchased online.
When: All Day
Where: Sanford Stadium
100 Sanford Dr., Athens, GA 30602
What: An alternative rock performance by Murder the Mood and CJ Hoty. The show is the first of International Grill & Bar’s summer music series.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Road, Athens, GA 30606
Saturday, June 19
Juneteenth Celebration at the West Broad Farmers Market
What: A farmers market with live music and performances, activities, fresh produce and artisan goods to celebrate Juneteenth. Cloth face masks will be required to enter the event, and social distancing measures will be in effect.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: West Broad Farmers Market
300 S. Rocksprings St., Athens, GA 30606
Hayride, Shehehe and Larry’s Homework Live in Concert
What: Live outdoor performances from Hayride, Shehehe and Larry’s Homework. Tickets are $7 if bought in advance and $10 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA 30601