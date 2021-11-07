The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a UGA Press campus book sale for the Spotlight on the Arts Festival, Athens Pride Fest at Terrapin, events for first generation college students and a UGA HEROs Benefit Concert.
Sunday, Nov. 7
What: Free drawing workshop in the Georgia Museum of Art galleries led by teaching artists Phil Jasen, part of UGA’s Spotlight on the Arts Festival. The workshop entails drawing instruction and art supplies. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve a spot.
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The Athens Symphony Orchestra returns to The Classic Center Theatre for their free Fall Concert to perform compositions by P. Tchaikovsky and L. van Beethoven.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: The Classic Centre Theatre
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Pet painting workshop taught by local artist Lauren Adams for adults 18+. The five-hour class will cover tips and techniques such as loose, fluid brushstrokes and mixing appropriate colors. There will be a lunch break and the program cost is $150.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: The K.A. Artist Shop
127 N Jackson St, Athens, GA 30601
Monday, Nov. 8
What: Nature sessions and activities for children at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. Children will explore the gardens, trails and streams with curriculum-based lessons. Series is $150 and the minimum age is 5 years old. For more information email sbgduc@uga.edu. The event is recurring every month through Dec. 13.
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: The first event of the Division of Academic Enhancement’s first generation student celebration week. There will be free t-shirt giveaways, food and buttons.
When: 12-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Performance: Jazz Ensembles I and II
What: Free performance by the Jazz Ensemble II co-led by new jazz piano faculty Professors James Weidman and Greg Satterthwaite. This group will be followed by Jazz Ensemble I led by David D'Angelo, director of Jazz Studies.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Ramsey Hall
250 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
University Union Presents: Sean Evans ft. Interview with Coach Joni Taylor
What: Sean Evans joins Joni Taylor, UGA's women's head basketball coach for a conversation presented by University Union. This event is free for fee-paying students.
When: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Tuesday, Nov. 9
What: As part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival, UGA Press will host a book sale for students, faculty and staff on the lawn in front of the Main Library. A wide variety of new and backlist titles will be available for purchase at a special Spotlight discount of 75% off. Cash will not be accepted but acceptable payment methods include debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and personal checks. This event is recurring the next day on Nov. 10.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Main Library
320 S Jackson Street, Athens, GA 30602
Tea Time with Terry Ambassadors
What: Terry College of Business Ambassadors answer student questions on student life, career tips and engage in general conversation. No registration is required.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Sanford and Barbara Orkin Hall, Bruce Conference Room
475 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605
Cooking Class in the UHC Nutrition Kitchen
What: Friendsgiving-themed cooking class on mashed potatoes, turkey meatballs with cranberry dipping sauce, sweet potato casserole and apple crips in a mug hosted by UHC Health Promotion Department. The class is $5 for students who have paid the health fee or $10 for non-fees paid students. Register with the UHC Health Promotion Department at 706-542-8690.
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: University Health Center, Nutrition Kitchen
55 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Performance: Damon Denton, piano
What: Damon Denton, a top prize winner at the Fourth International Piano Competition and one of UGA’s two faculty collaborative pianists at the Hugh Hodgson School of Music, will perform French works as part of the UGA Faculty Artist Series. Tickets are $12 for adults and $3 for students and children.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Ramsey Hall
250 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Wednesday, Nov. 10
What: Free artist talk from Pam Longobardi, the recipient of the 2021 Margie E. West Prize and distinguished professor of art at Georgia State University. Longobardi’s work of ocean plastics and glass is exhibited widely across the US and in Greece, Monaco, Germany, Finland, Slovakia, China, Japan, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Costa Rica and Poland.
When: 5:30-6:30 a.m.
Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art, Lecture Hall S151
270 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
What: Free drop-in public tours featuring highlights of the Georgia Museum of Art permanent collection led by museum docents. This event is part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
International Education Month Movie Screening: Boogie
What: Free screening of “Boogie" as part of UGA's celebration of International Education Month.
When: 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Theater
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: The Department of Theatre and Film Studies will perform “Rent,” Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning performance. Tickets are $16 and $12 for students. This event is recurring from Nov. 10-14.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building, Fine Arts Theatre
255 Baldwin Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from the Rick Fowler Band on Wednesday, Terraplane Blue on Friday and DeSoto on Saturday. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Dec 4.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Thursday, Nov. 11
What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Philosopher's Walks at at Jackson Street Building (Keneda Building live virtual walk)
What: Free Philosopher Walk event providing participants with opportunities to experience, connect and discuss places of ecological interest organized by the UGA Environmental Ethics Certificate Program (EECP). Tour guides will lead a virtual tour of the Keneda Buidling for Innovative Sustainable Design, the first building in Georgia, the first building of its size and scale in the Southeast, the 28th in the world to earn Living Building Challenge certification and the world’s most ambitious and holistic green building achievement. Register here.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Jackson Street Building, Room 130 (the critique space)
285 S Jackson Street, Athens, GA 30602
Performance: Jazz Combo's Recitals
What: Free recital featuring two small group jazz ensembles directed by David D'Angelo and Greg Satterthwaite. Each group will play selections of different jazz styles from the libraries of Sonny Rollins, Cannonball Adderley and the Modern Jazz Quartet featuring student soloists and ensemble sections.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Edge Hall
250 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
"Spin the Globe" Cycling Classes
What: Three free internationally-inspired spin classes part of UGA’s International Education Month. Instructor Vongai Mhut will lead with music from around the world. Registration is strongly encouraged. This event is recurring on Nov. 18.
When: 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Studio E
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Prints and Poetry: Native American Art and Literature at the Georgia Museum of Art
What: Free celebration of the Native American exhibition “Collective Impressions: Modern Native American Printmakers” hosted by the Georgia Museum of Art and UGA’s English department as part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival. Jeffrey Richmond-Moll, curator of American art, will present an overview of the show, followed by a roundtable conversation about Indigenous poetry and artmaking with Director of UGA’s Native American Institute, Eidson Distinguished Professor in American Literature and Choctaw member LeAnne Howe and Christine Lasek-White, assistant director of creative writing.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Free studio-based workshop for teens ages 13-18 led by local artist and educator Kristen Bach part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival. Pizza will be donated by DePalma’s Italian Café. Seat are limited, email sagekincaid@uga.edu to register.
When: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: UGA HEROs will host a benefit concert with food trucks and local bands AD Blanco, Lighthearted, Sarah Mootz and more. All ages are welcome and tickets are $10 in advance online, $15 at the door and $10 for students who bring their UGA ID.
When: 6-10 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens 30601
Young Choreographers Series "Untethered"
What:The UGA Department of Dance and Young Choreographers Series will present, “Untethered”, a Senior Exit and Emerging Choreographers Showcase, part of Spotlight on the Arts Festival. Nine senior A.B. degree candidates will present their senior choreographic projects and three junior choreographers and one sophomore choreographer will be presenting their choreographic projects through the Young Choreographers’ Lab. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors, $12 for general admission and can be purchased at the Tate Student Center Cashiers Window, the Performing Arts Center Box Office, by phone at 706-542-4400, or online. This event is recurring Nov. 12-14.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Dance Building, New Dance Theatre
263 Dance Building, Athens, GA 30602
What: Free Athens pride event featuring stand up, drag and other live events.
When: 7:30-11 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Avenue, Athens, Georgia, GA 30601
Bon Bon Vivant At Hendershot’s
What: Bon Bon Vivant, a New Orleans indie rock band, will return to Athens to perform at Hendershot’s. Tickets are $8 for 21+ and $10 for under 21.
When: 8-11 p.m
Where: Hendershot's
237 Prince Avenue Athens, GA 30601
Friday, Nov. 12
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Gwinnett
What: The University of Georgia Gwinnett campus has partnered with Community Organized Relief Effort and the Gwinnett County Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty, staff and members of the public. Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance registration is encouraged. Register here.
When: 12-6 p.m.
Where: UGA Gwinnett Campus, 165
2530 Sever Road Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Department of Dance Performance Sampler
What: UGA dance students will perform a variety of dance styles in this free performance of classical and contemporary ballet, contemporary modern and aerial dance featuring faculty created choreographic works by CORE Contemporary and Aerial Dance and Spring Dance Concert. This event is part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: Dance Building, New Dance Theatre
263 Dance Building, Athens, GA 30602
What: The First Gen Dawgs student organization is hosting a free social with karaoke for the opportunity to meet other first-gen students and learn more about the organization.
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room #253
48 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30602
What:UGA Opera Theatre presents Wargo's "A Visit to the Country" and Walton's "The Bear," two one-act operas, as a part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival. Tickets are $25 for adults and $3 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased online. The event will be both in person and live streamed.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Hodgson Hall
250 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
History on Tap: Indigenous Athens
What: Free special event series inviting the public to "tap in" to hyper-local historical topics over complimentary local craft beer provided by Terrapin Beer Co. while supplies last. he event will be led by local historian and tour guide Oconee Joe, who will shed light on the history of the people indigenous to Athens. Participants must register in advance and the event is open to all ages.
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Historic Athens Welcome Center
280 E Dougherty St, Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, Nov. 13
What: The Athens Pride Festival will return in partnership with Terrapin Beer Co. and vendors for the LGBTQIA+ community. Musical drag performances will begin at 4 p.m. and a show with Alex Suarez featuring Kandy Muse will take place at the 40 Watt Club. Proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID-19 test in the last 48 hours for attendees over 12 years old will be required for entry.
When: 12-8 p.m.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co.
265 Newton Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30607
Spotlight on the Arts Family Day 2021
What: The tenth annual Spotlight on the Arts Festival will host a free family day including dance, music, art-making activities, exhibitions and demonstrations. Multiple events will be held throughout the day including a Creative Writing and Craft Workshop, performances by the Children's Theatre Troupe and Musical Instrument Meet n' Greets.
When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Performing and Visual Arts Complex
230 River Rd, Athens, GA 30605