The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features mobile flu vaccine clinics, networking events for University of Georgia Hispanic/Latinx students during Hispanic Heritage Month and the opening of Zombie Farms haunted trail.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Watercolor and Plants: Using Natural Forms as Inspiration for Finding Your Voice in Watercolor
What: Artist Zuzka Vaclavik will teach a watercolor series in four sessions on form, technique, patterns and colors. Participants will be able to use both the garden and museum spaces for inspiration. Cost is $190.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Center for Art and Nature Classroom
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Monday, Sept. 27
What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Various locations
Jordy Searcy With William Henson in Concert
What: Nashville, TN artist and former contestant on “The Voice” will perform at this 18+ show with William Henson. Tickets are $13-$16.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30606
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Mary Frances Early Virtual Book Launch: “The Quiet Trailblazer: My Journey as the First Black Graduate of the University of Georgia”
What: Mary Frances Early discusses her new autobiography in a livestream event about her journey as the first Black graduate of UGA and will participate in a discussion with UGA women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor. Register here.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Online
A Conversation with Editorial Cartoonist Mike Luckovich
What: The Russell Library is hosting a conversation with Atlanta Journal-Constitution and two time Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Mike Luckovich. The session will be moderated by Dr. Joseph Watson and light refreshments will be provided.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries, Auditorium
300 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605
Blunt Bangs Live at the Flicker Theatre
What: Power-pop and indie rock band Blunt Bangs will perform to kick off their debut LP “Proper Smoker.” This event is recurring weekly on Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 7.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar
263 W Washington St, Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Birthday Celebration for the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
What: Faculty, staff and students are invited to celebrate six years with the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Treats will be provided.
When: 12-1:30 p.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, First Floor Lawn
110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Terry Women's Initiative | Faculty and Student Luncheon
What: The Terry Women’s Initiative is hosting a mentoring and networking event during the Terry Faculty and Student Lunch event. Dress is business casual and lunch will be provided. Register here.
When: 12-1:30 p.m.
Where: Moore-Rooker Hall, Stelling Study
415 S Hull St, Athens, GA 30602
Hispanic/Latinx Student & Mentor Networking Night
What: UGA’s Latino/as invested in the students of tomorrow and the UGA Mentor Program is hosting a virtual night on Zoom for Hispanic/Latinx students and mentors to help students network and build connections. Register here.
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Atlanta songwriter and performer Faye Webster will perform at an 16+ show at the Georgia Theatre. Tickets are $12-$15.
When: Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30606
Thursday, Sept. 30
What: UGA’s Music Business Program is hosting a music festival throughout the day featuring local bands at Tate Plaza. For more information, including those interested in performing, please contact MBUS Ambassador President Gabriella Delliponti at GED94855@uga.edu.
When: All day
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: The Mary Frances Early College of Education is hosting an event for students to have donuts and coffee with Dean Denise A. Spangler. Register here.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, G-23
110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: UGA’s MBA Admissions staff will host a fair for students to learn jmoe about the JD/MBA options and meet admission staff at UGA’s School of Law.
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Hirsch Hall
225 Herty Drive, Athens, GA 30602
Terry Alumni & Student Workshop: Entrepreneurs
What: The Terry College of Business is hosting a panel discussion from Terry alumni who have started their own businesses for students to learn and ask questions. Suggested attire is business casual. It is suggested to arrive 5-10 minutes early to get seated.
When: 2:15-3:15 p.m.
Where: Moore-Rooker Hall, Stelling Study
415 S Hull St, Athens, GA 30602
What: Ramsey Student Center is hosting a night of free games and activities with free t-shirts and Chick-fil-A sandwiches for the first 1,500 people in line.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Friday, Oct. 1
What: The Student Transitions team is hosting an event for home football games with free food and giveaways at Tate Student Center.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, West Lawn
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Curator Jason Hasty presents the new exhibit “'Not Only for Ourselves: The Integration of UGA Athletics” on the Friday before each home football game in a free tour open for everyone.
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Building, meet at second floor rotunda
300 S. Hull Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Opening night of Zombie Farms Halloween walk-through haunted trail featuring mazes, sets, stories and actors on this ¾ mile walk for families and friends. Zombie Farms will be open every Friday and Saturday night of October. Tickets are $20-$25 per person.
When: 8-10:45 p.m.
Where: Zombie Farms
568 Smithonia Rd, Winterville, GA 30683
Saturday, Oct. 2
Plants We Love to Hate: Identifying and Controlling Exotic Pest Plants
What: Introduction workshop for students focused on habitat restoration and detailed control and identification techniques of invasive and non-native pest plants. This is a certificate in Native Plants elective and costs $50. Register here.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center, Classroom 2
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: Interactive belly dance show by Atlanta multi-award winning professional belly dancer Magnolia. Participants can also belly dance with Magnolia.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Bar and Grill
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Free Family Nature Programs @ Sandy Creek Nature Center
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is presenting a free variety of nature education programs for families this fall at Sandy Creek Nature Center such as “Nature’s Trading Post” Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Various other dates through Nov. 13.
When: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (Nature’s Trading Post)
Where: Sandy Creek Park
205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 3060