The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a week of celebrating the 60th anniversary of UGA’s desegregation at Bolton Dining Commons, a livestreamed showing of Midsummer Night’s Dream and 1980s-themed skate night.
Monday, March 22
Bulldog Basics provides personal care and toiletry items to UGA students on the Athens campus. They are focusing on 5 items to get 500 products donated over the next 5 days, in honor of its fifth birthday. Community members can also donate $5 ($500 goal) to celebrate. Donations can be dropped off at 112 Dawson Hall. Visit their website for more information.
When: All day
Where: Online
What: In honor of the 60th anniversary of desegregation at UGA, Dining Services is hosting a week-long celebration of art, literature and music at Bolton Dining Commons.
The events include music by Arvin Scott, a live art exhibition, popular books by Black authors, a photographic journey of Hamilton Holmes, Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Mary Frances Early and information from student organizations, including the Black Educational Support Team and the African Graduate Students Forum.
When: March 22-March 26, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Bolton Dining Commons
790 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30602
Classic Center Cultural Foundation Golf Tournament
What: The tournament supports the Cultural Foundation’s mission to provide diverse performing, visual and culinary arts programs for the Athens community, as well as hospitality and workforce development initiatives in and around Athens. These initiatives include a scholarship program, Hospitality Careers Academy and Bread for Life.
The tournament will be played in teams of four with an entry fee of $125/player or $500/team. Space in the tournament is limited, signup required.
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: 1050 Chancellors Dr., Statham, GA 30666
Tuesday, March 23
QTBIPOC Spotlight Series Workshop: Writers
What: This workshop will explore the history of queer and transgender Black, Indigenous and People of Color in literature, discuss QTBIPOC authors and literary characters and highlight the various ways QTBIPOC topics are addressed children’s books, poems, essays and novels.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Online
What: A virtual Zumba session recommended for all experience levels (beginner to expert) and will be hosted by a trained Zumba instructor.
When: 3:45-4:45
Where: Online
Wednesday, March 24
What: Join a conversation with Sherman James, the originator of the "John Henryism" theory, which hypothesizes the stress inflicted by racial inequality.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, March 25
What: Join University Union for a game night full of chances to win DIY prizes. Hosted on Zoom.
When: 8-9 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Join the State Botanical Garden of Georgia staff, students and volunteers for a festival in the Alice H. Richards Children’s Garden. Participants of all ages can participate in activities showcasing Georgia’s natural history and resources. Explorer groups will have a Quest Leader to guide their journey through the garden, and a treasure will be revealed to those who complete each activity. Registration required.
When: March 25-28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: UGA Department of Theatre and Film Studies presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare.
When: March 25-27, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Online
What: "Misery" by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, will be presented by ACT through a live-streamed event. Registration required, tickets are $6 each.
When: March 25-26, 7 p.m.
Where: Online via livestream
Friday, March 26
What: Russell Hall and RHA present 1980s Skate Night
All on-campus residents are invited to skate the night away at the Russell basketball courts. Students must pre-register for a 30-minute skate session that includes free skate rentals. Free snow cones and other snacks will be provided. Students can also win prizes in the 1980s themed costume contest. Social distancing policies and mask requirements will be enforced.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Russell Hall basketball courts
515 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30602
Student Week: Art in the Age of Black Power
What: The Georgia Museum of Art Student Association hosts a special Student Week program to celebrate the museum’s spring exhibitions, including Emma Amos: Color Odyssey. Explore the galleries with a scavenger hunt and pick up a free Art To-Go kit with all the materials and instructions needed to create your own Amos-inspired mixed media work of art at home.
When: March 25-28, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Online