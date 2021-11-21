12082020_tmg_iceskating_008.jpg (copy)

Skaters take laps around the rink at The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at the Athens on Ice event. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)

The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a Beechwood Holiday Market, the reopening of Athens on Ice, an Athens Farmers Market Holiday Artist Market  and events from the University of Georgia’s 2021 Spotlight on the Arts Festival.

Sunday, Nov. 21

UGA Bookstore Hosts Bubba Watson

What: American golfer Bubba Watson autographs his new book “Up and Down: Victories and Struggles in the Course of Life.” 

When: 1-3 p.m. 

Where: University Bookstore, Upstairs 

40 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Performance: Sharon Isbin and Jessica Rivera

What: Grammy Award-winning musicians Sharon Isbin and Jessica Rivera perform for a celebration of classical compositions from Spain and Latin America. Tickets are $35-$50. Buy tickets here.  This event is part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall 

230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605

Monday, Nov. 22

“Does it Make Sense?” April Greiman’s Iconic Graphic Design Poster at 35

What: An original edition of “Does it Make Sense?”, on loan from the University of Georgia Libraries, will be on view with a contextualizing display by students from the Grady College of Journalism & Mass Communication. In 1986, April Greiman used an early Macintosh computer and the programs MacDraw, MacPaint and MacVision to create Design Quarterly issue #133. This event is part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival.

When: 2-5 p.m. 

Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art, C-U-B-E Gallery (N231) 

270 River Road, Athens, GA 30602

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Downtown Culinary Showcase

What: Culinary showcase to support small Athens businesses and showcase locally-made foods hosted by The Culinary Kitchen of Athens. Vendors will include The Witch's Wonder Emporium, Pop's Socks and The People's Produce.  This event is recurring every Tuesday. 

When: 4-7 p.m. 

Where: Hendershot’s 

237 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Market — Athens Farmers Market

What: Thanksgiving-eve market hosted by the Athens Farmers Market. 

When: 4-7 p.m. 

Where: Bishop Park 

705 Sunset Dr., Bishop Park, Basketball Courts, Athens, GA 30606

Friday, Nov. 26

Beechwood Holiday Market

What: Free holiday market for all ages including a Christmas tree farm, hay rides, fire pits to roast smores and a live ornament and craft station. There will also be a holiday village complete with seasonal food fare, shopping, holiday vendors and Santa’s post office. This event is recurring weekly Sunday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 

When: All day 

Where: Beechwood Shopping Center

196 Alps Rd., Athens, GA 30606

Athens On Ice: Public Ice Skating

What: The largest indoor rink in Northeast Georgia returns. General admission adult tickets are $15 and sessions are 75 minutes long. This event is recurring daily. The November schedule can be viewed here.

When: 1-8:15 p.m. (Public Skate) and 9-10:15 p.m. (Adult Public Skate) 

Where: The Classic Center

300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601

Saturday, Nov. 27

Athens Farmers Market Holiday Artist Market

What: Free annual holiday market with artists and vendors for a family-friendly event. 

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Where: Bishop Park 

705 Sunset Dr., Bishop Park, Basketball Courts, Athens, GA 30606

IGB Concert Series

What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Beau Diamond w/ Goodnight Denise. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Dec 4.

When: 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: International Grill & Bar

1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606

Small Business Saturday Craft Fair

What: Free brewery celebration of small and local Athens businesses with dozens of vendors selling holiday gifts. 

When: 12-5 p.m.

Where: Athentic Brewing Company

108 Park Avenue, Athens, Georgia, GA 30601

Tags

Assistant campus news editor and Diversity & Inclusion Chair

Dania Kalaji is a passionate 21-year-old Syrian American junior attending the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Kalaji is a journalism major, film studies minor, Chips Quinn Diversity in Journalism Scholar and Grady College ambassador.

Recommended for you