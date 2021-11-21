The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a Beechwood Holiday Market, the reopening of Athens on Ice, an Athens Farmers Market Holiday Artist Market and events from the University of Georgia’s 2021 Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
Sunday, Nov. 21
UGA Bookstore Hosts Bubba Watson
What: American golfer Bubba Watson autographs his new book “Up and Down: Victories and Struggles in the Course of Life.”
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: University Bookstore, Upstairs
40 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Performance: Sharon Isbin and Jessica Rivera
What: Grammy Award-winning musicians Sharon Isbin and Jessica Rivera perform for a celebration of classical compositions from Spain and Latin America. Tickets are $35-$50. Buy tickets here. This event is part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Monday, Nov. 22
“Does it Make Sense?” April Greiman’s Iconic Graphic Design Poster at 35
What: An original edition of “Does it Make Sense?”, on loan from the University of Georgia Libraries, will be on view with a contextualizing display by students from the Grady College of Journalism & Mass Communication. In 1986, April Greiman used an early Macintosh computer and the programs MacDraw, MacPaint and MacVision to create Design Quarterly issue #133. This event is part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
When: 2-5 p.m.
Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art, C-U-B-E Gallery (N231)
270 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Tuesday, Nov. 23
What: Culinary showcase to support small Athens businesses and showcase locally-made foods hosted by The Culinary Kitchen of Athens. Vendors will include The Witch's Wonder Emporium, Pop's Socks and The People's Produce. This event is recurring every Tuesday.
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s
237 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Market — Athens Farmers Market
What: Thanksgiving-eve market hosted by the Athens Farmers Market.
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Bishop Park
705 Sunset Dr., Bishop Park, Basketball Courts, Athens, GA 30606
Friday, Nov. 26
What: Free holiday market for all ages including a Christmas tree farm, hay rides, fire pits to roast smores and a live ornament and craft station. There will also be a holiday village complete with seasonal food fare, shopping, holiday vendors and Santa’s post office. This event is recurring weekly Sunday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
When: All day
Where: Beechwood Shopping Center
196 Alps Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Athens On Ice: Public Ice Skating
What: The largest indoor rink in Northeast Georgia returns. General admission adult tickets are $15 and sessions are 75 minutes long. This event is recurring daily. The November schedule can be viewed here.
When: 1-8:15 p.m. (Public Skate) and 9-10:15 p.m. (Adult Public Skate)
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, Nov. 27
Athens Farmers Market Holiday Artist Market
What: Free annual holiday market with artists and vendors for a family-friendly event.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Bishop Park
705 Sunset Dr., Bishop Park, Basketball Courts, Athens, GA 30606
What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Beau Diamond w/ Goodnight Denise. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Dec 4.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Small Business Saturday Craft Fair
What: Free brewery celebration of small and local Athens businesses with dozens of vendors selling holiday gifts.
When: 12-5 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Avenue, Athens, Georgia, GA 30601