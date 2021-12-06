The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features the end of the University of Georgia’s fall semester, late night chicken and waffles at Snelling Dining Commons, a Jingle Bell Fun Run and holiday music performances.
Monday, Dec. 6
Workshop: Holiday Décor: Wreaths, Centerpieces and More!
What: Live wreath, table centerpiece and door decorations workshop with wire frames and greenery from the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The cost is $30 and extra “swag” is $15 more. Bring a container for making a centerpiece, ribbon for bows, and pruning shears.
When: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center, Conservatory Great Room
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Athens Choral Society: A Baroque Christmas
What: Free performance by Athens Choral Society featuring the music of Vivaldi, Bach, Corelli, and Handel that will mark the chorus’s 50th year of making music.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: UGA Performing Arts Center, 230 River Rd., Athens, GA 30605
Athens On Ice: Public Ice Skating
What: The largest indoor rink in Northeast Georgia returns. General admission adult tickets are $15 and sessions are 75 minutes long. This event is recurring daily. The December schedule can be viewed here.
When: 9 p.m. (Adult Hockey Drop In)
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Presented by the University of Georgia, the inaugural Winter WonderLights walk-through light show runs between Dec. 1 and Jan. 9, featuring nearly 1 million lights and 11 illuminated displays along a half-mile path. The show will include a Garden of Delights, Candy Cane Lane and Cone Tree Plaza and more. Tickets must be ordered online and are $15 per person and free for children 3 and younger. Members of Friends of the Garden and groups of 20 or more people will receive a 10% discount. This event is recurring daily until Jan. 9.
When: The show runs from 5:30 until 9 p.m., with ticketed dates and times for entry. VIP parking at the garden is $25. Parking is free at the UGA softball and soccer complex on Milledge Avenue with shuttle service to the garden.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S. Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Questions: Email garden@uga.edu
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Classes end for UGA students
Performance: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: Big Band Holidays
What: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will perform with Wynton Marsalis in this New York holiday tradition for UGA Presents for the first time. Tickets are $59-$99.
This event is recurring on Dec. 8
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
What: Celebrate the end of the fall semester at Snelling Dining Commons for a late-night finals tradition with chicken and waffles. Dining Services will be serving up a special menu featuring chicken and waffles. UGA ID is required for entry after midnight. Included with an all-access plan and $9.20 for guests.
When: 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Where: Snelling Dining Hall
200 W Green Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish music, song, and dance in a humorous performance. Tickets are $34 for reserved seating levels and $27 for a group of 15+ people.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Reading day for all UGA students
What: The Office of Student Services for the College of Education is hosting coffee from Java Joy.
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Where: Aderhold and Ramsey lobbies
110 Carlton St, Athens, GA 30602
330 River Rd, Athens, GA 30602
What: Free 5K run and walk benefitting Toys for Tots and hosted by the University Health Center, UGA Golf Course and Auxiliary Services. Furry friends are welcome.
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the 5K begins at 10 a.m.
Where: UGA Golf Course
2600 Riverbend Road, Athens, GA 30605
What: Gingerbread workshop where each participant will receive a pre-baked house, icing and specialty candy such as gumdrops, candy canes and sprinkles. Pricing is per house. Cost is $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents.
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Lay Creek
297 Hoyt Street, Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, Dec. 9
Final exams for UGA students begin
What: Rec Sports hosts more than 70 free in-person classes on the Unlimited Group Fitness and Small Group Training schedules this week only. This includes Zumba, Yoga Boxing and Aqua Fitness. No pre-registration is required. Visit the Recreational Sports website for pass options.
When: All day
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Athens Holiday Market @ Big City Bread
What: Two-night holiday market featuring local artists and craftspeople. Live music, food and handmade local and regional treasures shopping will be available.
When: 5-9 p.m.
Where: Big City Bread Courtyard
393 N. Finley Street, Athens, GA 30601
Friday, Dec. 10
Ho Down X Concert & Festival - Holiday Market
What: A concert, festival and holiday market all in one for all ages. Performing artists include Convict Julie, Jaime Wyatt, The Pink Stones and SUSTO.
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601
What: Normaltown Holiday Pottery Sale will feature work by Juana Gnecco and Nancy Green. This event is recurring Dec. 11.
When: Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Normaltown Pottery
465 Belvoir Heights, Athens, GA 30606
Saturday, Dec. 11
Breakfast with Santa at Memorial Park
What: Annual Breakfast with Santa hosted by Memorial Park. Biscuit breakfast, craft pack and socially distanced photos with Santa in snow globes will be available. Each individual (parent and child) must register for this program. There will be 20 minute time slots for participants to register for. Each time slot will have a maximum of 10 participants. Masks are required and children under 1 years old are free and not required to register. Tickets are $5 per resident and $7.50 for non-residents. Register online here.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Free holiday market and craft fair with holiday presents and local artisans.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: West Broad Farmers Market
300 S. Rocksprings st, Athens, GA 30606
Holiday Open House at Lyndon House Arts Center
What: The annual free Holiday Open House will host holiday shopping at the Deck the Walls, featuring works by local artists Amand Burke, Sara Parker, Leslie Grove, Bee Natural, Jim Talley, Lily Smith, Jadin Fieltleau, TinkerWagon, Suzanne Reeves, Creations by Rise, William Stephanos, Leslie Litt, Ciel Rodriguez, Denise Burns, Will Langford, Hannah Jones, Camren Gober, Christie Moody and others. This event is recurring every Saturday except Christmas Day and Thursday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Lyndon House Arts Center
293 Hoyt St., Athens, GA 30601
Indie South Fair: Holiday Hooray!
What: Indie South’s 15th annual Holiday Hooray featuring 100 vendors selling handmade and vintage goods from Athens and beyond: ceramics, jewelry, clothing, candles, soaps, textiles, original art and pantry items.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Bishop Park
705 Sunset Dr. Athens, GA 30606