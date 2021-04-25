The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features an Earth Day film screening, student poetry readings and a plant sale.
Tuesday, April 27
National Poetry Month Outdoor Student Poetry Reading
What: Student poets from Stillpoint, UGA’s literary magazine, will present poetry on the Main Library steps. Anyone is welcome to attend, but masks and social distancing are required. A second reading will take place at the Head Terrace behind the Zell B. Miller Learning Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
When: 4-5 p.m.
Where: In front of the Main Library
320 S Jackson Street, Athens, GA 30602
Wednesday, April 28
Celebrate Earth Day: Transnational Indigenous Movements for Land, Water, and Home
What: The UGA Geography Department presents the film “The Condor and the Eagle” along with a virtual panel discussion, recognizing the efforts of Indigenous communities across the Americas to preserve land, water and home. The film link will be accessible for viewing from registration to April 30.
When: Panel: 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Friday, April 30
History of Slavery at the University of Georgia: Symposium on Recognition, Reconciliation and Redress
What: Presentations and performances by scholars, activists, political representatives, artists, educators, students and practitioners examine the histories of slavery at UGA while seeking to recognize, reconcile and redress the past and present impacts of slavery at the university and in Athens. Registration in advance is required.
When: Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
What: A sale of medicinal, edible, native and dye plants at UGArden, featuring local vendors such as Cherokee Moon Mixology, Gently Herbal Skincare, Roseman’s Remedies and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: UGArden
2500 S Milledge Ave, Athens, GA 30605
What: Kids’ activities, fresh produce, local artisan goods, live music and a Maypole celebrating the coming of spring and May Day. Masks and social distancing are required.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: West Broad Farmers Market
300 S. Rocksprings St, Athens, GA 30606