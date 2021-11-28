The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Jason Mraz, a two-time Grammy winner, live in concert, the State Botanical Garden’s Winter Wonderlights, Africa in Athens Warehouse Sale at Mbare Home + Gift and multiple family-friendly holiday events.
Sunday, Nov. 28
What: Free holiday market for all ages including a Christmas tree farm, hay rides, fire pits to roast smores and a live ornament and craft station. There will also be a holiday village complete with seasonal food fare, shopping, holiday vendors and Santa’s post office. This event is recurring weekly Sunday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
When: All day
Where: Beechwood Shopping Center
196 Alps Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Athens On Ice: Public Ice Skating
What: The largest indoor rink in Northeast Georgia returns. General admission adult tickets are $15 and sessions are 75 minutes long. This event is recurring daily. The November schedule can be viewed here.
When: 11 a.m.-8:15 p.m. (Public Skate)
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
Monday, Nov. 29
One Team Scavenger Hunt Athens
What: Self-guided scavenger hunt hosted by Puzzling Adventures for all ages. Each adventure consists of a series of locations where participants will answer questions or solve puzzles to receive the next instruction. Register here.
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: 235 College Ave (Begin scavenger hunt here)
Athens, GA 30601
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Jason Mraz with Toca Rivera & Gregory Page
What: Two-time Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Jason Mraz will perform with Toca Rivera and special guest Gregory Page. Tickets are $44.50-$96.50. $1 from every ticket sold is donated to the Jason Mraz Foundation, a mission benefiting inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Culinary showcase to support small Athens businesses and showcase locally-made foods hosted by The Culinary Kitchen of Athens. Vendors will include The Witch's Wonder Emporium, Pop's Socks and The People's Produce. This event is recurring every Tuesday.
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s
237 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Curator Talk: “Inside Look: Selected Acquisitions from the Georgia Museum of Art"
What: Shawnya Harris, Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson Curator of African American and African Diasporic Art will lead a free special curator talk focusing on examples from the “Femfolio” portfolio, featuring prints by artists such as Faith Ringgold and Miriam Schapiro.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The inaugural Winter Wonderlights walk-through light show returns, featuring 11 illuminated displays along a half-mile path. The show will include a Garden of Delights, Candy Cane Lane and Cone Tree Plaza and more. Tickets are $15 per person and free for children under 3. Members of Friends of the Garden and groups of 20 or more people will receive a 10% discount. This event is recurring daily.
When: 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S. Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Thursday, Dec. 2
Georgia Museum of Art Book Sale
What: The museum’s annual book sale returns with new and used publications in all genres. The museum takes credit cards.
When: 10 a.m.-8:45 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Athens Annual downtown parade of lights will take the streets with the theme “A Super Hero Holiday.” The parade will have two grand marshals. Local nurses Laura Breckenridge representing Piedmont Athens Regional and Luke Duncan from St. Mary’s Healthcare System were selected to honor the local health care community who have been super heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will also feature the traditional tree lighting ceremony at City Hall hosted by Santa. All participants are encouraged to embrace this year’s theme by highlighting heroes: real and/or fictional.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Athens: Parade begins at corner of Hancock and Pulaski
205 Old Commerce Road, Athens, GA 30601
Holiday Wreath Workshop with The Petal Exchange
What: The Petal Exchange hosts an outdoor workshop on holiday wreaths by florist Maggie Haden. All materials will be supplied. Tickets are $65. RSVP in advance here.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Athens Welcome Center
280 E Dougherty St, Athens, GA 30601
Friday, Dec. 3
What: Guests are invited into galleries for a free guided mindfulness meditation including a variety of instructor-led meditation, movement and mindfulness techniques. No experience is necessary. This program is available both in-person and via Zoom. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve an in-person seat or join online here. This event is recurring every other Friday.
When: 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
Africa in Athens Warehouse Sale
What: Mbare Home + Gift, an Athens African goods store, will feature African handmade gifts, home decor and samples for sale at below wholesale prices. Regular inventory will be 30% off retail price. This is a free and kid friendly event and masks are required.This event is recurring Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Mbare Home + Gift
118 Commerce Blvd., off Atl Hwy, down the street from Habitat, Athens, GA 30606
Christmas in the Square: Winterville
What: Free Christmas in the square event with live music and refreshments open to all ages.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Front Porch Book Store
Winterville, GA 30683
“Deck the Hollow” Holiday Light Show
What: Holiday light show at the zoo. The event will have ticketed times every half hour for 50 participants per time slot due to COVID-19. Masks are required for entry. Tickets are $5 per person and children under 2 are admitted free of charge. Buy tickets here. This event is recurring Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 3-12.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo
293 Gran Ellen Dr., Athens, GA 30605
Saturday, Dec. 4
Holiday Open House at Lyndon House Arts Center
What: The annual free Holiday Open House will host holiday shopping at the Deck the Walls, featuring works by local artists Amand Burke, Sara Parker, Leslie Grove, Bee Natural, Jim Talley, Lily Smith, Jadin Fieltleau, TinkerWagon, Suzanne Reeves, Creations by Rise, William Stephanos, Leslie Litt, Ciel Rodriguez, Denise Burns, Will Langford, Hannah Jones, Camren Gober, Christie Moody and others. This event is recurring every Saturday except Christmas Day and Thursday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Lyndon House Arts Center
293 Hoyt St., Athens, GA 30601
“Toddler in the Kitchen” at East Athens Community Center
What: Baking event for toddlers to make gingerbread cookies and “grinch punch.” Tickets are $4 for ACC residents and $6 for non-residents.
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: East Athens Community Center
400 McKinley Drive, Athens, GA 30601
What: Breakfast with Santa, Mrs. Claus and one of his elves. Children will be able to sit on Santa's lap and tell him their Christmas wishes and create holiday crafts.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Brunch and Athens vendors will be available at this free Heirloom Holiday Market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market
815 N. Chase St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Vendors will be hosted at this free Flicker Theatre Holiday pop-up market. Email Flicker.Theatre.bar@gmail.com to register as a vendor.
When: 12-4 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar
263. W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Free holiday market and craft fair with holiday presents and local artisans. This event is recurring Dec. 11.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: West Broad Farmers Market
300 S. Rocksprings St., Athens, GA 3060