Scenes of the beginning of fall in Athens, Georgia on Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)

The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a Parade of Flags & World Fest to kick off UGA’s International Education Month, multiple arts events for the tenth annual Spotlight on the Arts festival and a special Halloween and a special Halloween live music event. 

Sunday, Oct. 31

“Sunday Scaries”: A Special Halloween Live Music Event

What: A special Halloween event with live music by local performers such as Spencer, That's Rad! and The Getaway Company. Tickets are $5. 

When: 6:30-10 p.m. 

Where: Akademia Brewing Company

150 Crane Drive, Athens, GA 30606

Monday, Nov. 1

Spotlight on the Arts

What: The University of Georgia will host its tenth annual arts festival with more than 60 events and exhibitions including literary and performing arts throughout Nov. Highlights include Grammy-winning acts, a University Theater production of “Rent,” and lectures and panel discussions from Emmy-nominated filmmaker Jennifer Crandall. Free activities and workshops for children and families will be available. Everyone is welcome to attend and many events are free or discounted for students. More information on the event schedule here.

When: Nov. 1-30

Where: Various locations in the Performing and Visual Arts Complex

230 River Rd, Athens, GA 30605

Parade of Flags & World Fest

What: The kickoff parade event for UGA’s International Education Month will feature students from around the world parading with flags from the Arch to Tate Plaza, connecting international and cultural student organizations, music, food and performances in this campus tradition. 

When: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 

Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza 

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Student Spotlight 2021 at Tate Plaza

What: The first event of the Spotlight on the Arts festival will begin with free student spotlight performances in dance, music, theatre and creative writing. This year's line-up is a cappella ensemble Noteworthy, theatre company Next Act, the Redcoat Marching Band and more. 

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza 

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Performance: James Weidman, solo/duo piano

What: James Weidman will be featured in a free solo/duo piano recital featuring special guests Gregory Broughton and David D’Angelo. 

When: 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Ramsey Hall 

250 River Road, Athens, GA 30602

Wednesday, Nov. 3

See and Sketch

What: Cameron Berglund, designer, artist and full time lecturer at UGA’s College of Environment and Design, will facilitate a free creativity lecture followed by a sketching workshop as a part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival. The workshop is open to everyone and no experience is needed. Register here.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. 

Where:  Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Reading Room 

48 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30602

Tour at Two

What: Free drop-in public tours featuring highlights of the Georgia Museum of Art permanent collection led by museum docents. This event is part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival. 

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Georgia Museum of Art 

90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

Screen on the Green: "Kiss the Ground"

What: Free inaugural screening of “Kiss the Ground" hosted by the Environmental Ethics Certificate Program to start a conversation around farming practices and ethical agricultural production. Bring blankets and movie snacks. Popcorn, snacks and seating will be provided. Register here. 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Founders Memorial Garden, Serpentine Garden. If it rains, the event will be held in the ballroom.

425 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605

Thursday, Nov. 4

Nature Ramblers

What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted. 

When: 9 a.m. 

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor 

2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605

"Spin the Globe" Cycling Classes

What: Three free internationally-inspired spin classes part of UGA’s International Education Month. Instructor Vongai Mhut will lead with music from around the world. Registration is strongly encouraged. 

When: 5:30-6:15 p.m. 

Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Studio E 

330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602

Cardio Sport Master Class

What: Free sport master class hosted with the creators of Cardio Sport. No experience is necessary and pre-registration is required

When: 6-7 p.m. 

Where: Intramural Fields, Intramural Field #3 

110 Lake Herrick Drive, Athens, GA 30602

Rent | UGA Theatre

What: The Department of Theatre and Film Studies will perform “Rent,” Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning performance. Tickets are $16 and $12 for students. This event is recurring from Nov. 10-14. 

When: 8 p.m. 

Where: Fine Arts Building, Fine Arts Theatre 

255 Baldwin Street, Athens, GA 30602

Friday, Nov. 5

Morning Mindfulness

What: Guests are invited into galleries for a free guided mindfulness meditation including a variety of instructor-led meditation, movement and mindfulness techniques. No experience is necessary. This program is available both in-person and via Zoom. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve an in-person seat or join online here. This event is recurring every other Friday. 

When: 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. 

Where: Georgia Museum of Art 

Football Friday

What: The Division of Student Affairs Student Transitions will host a football friday celebration with free food and giveaways. 

When: 11 a.m. 

Where:  Tate Student Center, West Lawn 

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Cinema Roundtable: New French Cinema - Beyond Borders

What: This roundtable discussion presents three movies, “The End of Love,” “The Skies of Lebanon,” and “Should the Wind Drop,”  from the 2021 Young French Cinema program with the all-women  filmmakers. This event is hosted by UGA’s Film Studies Program and the Willson Center for Humanities and Arts, Unifrance and Athens Ciné and is part of the university's Spotlight on the Arts festival. Advance registration is required here.

When: 12 p.m. 

Where: Virtual 

UGA Bookstore Hosts Coach Mark Richt Signing

What: Coach Mark Richt will autograph his books, "Make the Call," and his companion title, "Make the Call Bible Study Guide." The book is $17.99 and the companion book is $21.99. 

When: 3-5 p.m. 

Where: University Bookstore, Upstairs 

40 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Premiere Screening and Conversation: Athens Hip Hop Harmonic

What: Free session featuring the world premieres of the works by three pairs of hip hop artists and UGA faculty composers with a  live narrative and audience Q&A. The Athens Hip Hop Harmonic is a collective of local hip hop artists and UGA music faculty and students. This event is part of the Spotlight on the Arts Festival. Use this link to attend. 

When: 4:30 p.m. 

Where: Virtual 

Performance: UGA British Brass Band

What: Free performance by the UGA British Brass Band, directed by Philip Smith, will be featuring music by composer James Curnow and world premiere compositions by Dr. James Naigus and Cameron Gwynn, a former Hugh Hodgson School of Music composition graduate. Audience members are encouraged to wear masks in the halls.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Hodgson Hall 

250 River Road, Athens, GA 30602

IGB Concert Series

What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Dooley & Baldwin on Friday and a Belly Dance Show on Saturday. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Dec 4.

When: 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: International Grill & Bar

1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606

Saturday, Nov. 6

Free Family Nature Programs @ Sandy Creek Nature Center

What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is presenting a free variety of nature education programs for families this fall at Sandy Creek Nature Center such as “Nature’s Trading Post.” Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Various other dates through Nov. 13.

When: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (Nature’s Trading Post)

Where: Sandy Creek Park

205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30607

