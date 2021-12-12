201206_SY_beechwood holiday market_002.jpg

People browse Christmas trees at the Beachwood Holiday market. The Market took place at the Beechwood shopping center on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Sophie Yaeger / syager@randb.com)

The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features University of Georgia Fall Commencement Ceremonies, an Unsilent Night parade through downtown Athens, a Charlie Brown Christmas Show and two-time appearances by the Grinch. 

Sunday, Dec. 12

Finals Free Week

What: Rec Sports hosts more than 70 free in-person classes on the Unlimited Group Fitness and Small Group Training schedules this week only. This includes Zumba, Yoga Boxing and Aqua Fitness. No pre-registration is required. Visit the Recreational Sports website for pass options. 

When: All day

Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities 

330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602

Beechwood Holiday Market

What: Free holiday market for all ages including a Christmas tree farm, hay rides, fire pits to roast smores and a live ornament and craft station. There will also be a holiday village complete with seasonal food fare, shopping, holiday vendors and Santa’s post office. This event is recurring weekly Sunday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 

When: All day 

Where: Beechwood Shopping Center

196 Alps Rd., Athens, GA 30606

Historic Athens Holiday Gala 2021: Winter in Winterville

What: Winterville holiday tour of five historic homes, including food and drinks from local purveyors, a silent auction and live music. This year’s tour also includes special add-on experiences such as a limited-entry VIP party and special spirits tasting. Tickets are $50-$150. Featured houses and tickets can be viewed here. Historic Athens requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result. 

When: 4-8 p.m. 

Where: Historic Athens

489 Prince Avenue Old Fire, Hall No. 2, Athens, GA 30601

Holi-Ladder-Day Market

What: Ten artists will participate each day in this two-day event highlighting their works. Artists include, but are not limited to Anna Leckle with art prints, small paintings and painted crafts, mixed media and collages by Lisa Freeman and ceramics and jewelry from Alexis Spina. The gallery will provide cider, coffee and packaged holiday refreshments.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Where: tiny ATH gallery

174 Cleveland Ave, Athens, GA 30601

Indie South Fair: Holiday Hooray!

What: Indie South’s 15th annual Holiday Hooray featuring 100 vendors selling handmade and vintage goods from Athens and beyond: ceramics, jewelry, clothing, candles, soaps, textiles, original art and pantry items. 

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Where: Bishop Park

705 Sunset Dr. Athens, GA 30606

“Deck the Hollow” Holiday Light Show

What: Holiday light show at the zoo. The event will have ticketed times every half hour for 50 participants per time slot due to COVID-19. Masks are required for entry. Tickets are $5 per person and children under 2 are admitted free of charge. Buy tickets here.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo 

293 Gran Ellen Dr., Athens, GA 30605

Athens On Ice: Public Ice Skating

What: The largest indoor rink in Northeast Georgia returns. General admission adult tickets are $15 and sessions are 75 minutes long. This event is recurring daily. The December schedule can be viewed here.

When: 11 a.m.-8:15 p.m. (Public Skate) 

Where: The Classic Center

300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601

Winter WonderLights

What: Presented by the University of Georgia, the inaugural Winter WonderLights walk-through light show runs between Dec. 1 and Jan. 9, featuring nearly 1 million lights and 11 illuminated displays along a half-mile path. The show will include a Garden of Delights, Candy Cane Lane and Cone Tree Plaza and more. Tickets must be ordered online and are $15 per person and free for children 3 and younger. Members of Friends of the Garden and groups of 20 or more people will receive a 10% discount. This event is recurring daily until Jan. 9.  

When: The show runs from 5:30 until 9 p.m., with ticketed dates and times for entry. VIP parking at the garden is $25. Parking is free at the UGA softball and soccer complex on Milledge Avenue with shuttle service to the garden. 

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia

2450 S. Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605

Questions: Email garden@uga.edu

Monday, Dec. 13

Homeschool Series

What: Nature sessions and activities for children at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. Children will explore the gardens, trails and streams with curriculum-based lessons. Series is $150 and the minimum age is 5 years old. For more information email sbgduc@uga.edu. The event is recurring every month through Dec. 13. 

When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia (Visitor Center, Children’s classroom) 

2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605

Christmas Sing-A-Long Hoot!

What: Free outside Christmas singing event featuring Tommy Jordan and Dick Daniels. 

When: 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Creature Comforts Brewing Co. 

271 W Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601

Sip N’ See Gallery Opening Event

What: Two Classic Center galleries will be on display while guests enjoy wine and art by local artists. 

When: 5:30-7 p.m. 

Where: The Classic Center 

300 N Thomas Street, Athens, GA 30601

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Toddler Tuesday: Art Gifts

What: Free art program and art activity designed for families with children ages 18 months to 3 years old. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve a spot, seats are limited. 

When: 10-11 a.m. 

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

Georgia Children's Chorus Holiday Concert " Make the Season Bright"

What: The Georgia Children’s Chorus, a 100-voice choir in-residence at the Hugh Hodgson School of Music will give its holiday concert "Make the Season Bright." Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. 

Where: Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall 

230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Artful Conversation: Arthur Tress

What: A free 30 minute Artful Conversation program focused on Arthur Tress’ photographs from the exhibition “Inside Look: Selected Acquisitions from the Georgia Museum of Art” with Sage Kincaid, associate curator of education. Activities include close looking, open-ended dialogue and discovery. 

When: 2-2:30 p.m. 

Where: Georgia Museum of Art 

90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

Grinchmas at Rocksprings - Preschool Play Group

What: The Grinch will be visiting Rocksprings Park to take pictures, make “Grinchmas” snacks and games and crafts with the preschool play group. Price is $5 for residents and $7.50 for non residents and can be purchased here.

When: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Where: Rocksprings Park & Community Center

291 Henderson Extension, Athens, GA 30606

Hendershot’s Comedy Night

What: The return of the free comedy show with comedians from Athens and Atlanta at Hendershot’s. Must show vaccination card or image of card or negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours prior to the event. Show is recurring monthly on the third Wednesday of every month. 

When: 8-9:30 p.m. 

Where: Hendershot’s Coffee

237 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Get Artistic Holiday Market

What: Market with locally made art, artisanal goods and beer. 

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Where: Creature Comforts Brewing Co. 

271 W Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601

Thursday, Dec. 16

MFECOE Fall 2021 Convocation

What: Fall graduation for graduating Mary Frances Early College of Education students graduating with a bachelor's, master's, or specialist degree in the summer or fall of 2021. Registration for guest tickets is no longer open. 

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Performing Arts Center, Auditorium 

230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605

Third Thursday

What: Eight of Athens’ established venues for visual art, including the Georgia Museum of Art, UGA’s Lamar Dodd School of Art, and Cine host Third Thursday, a free event devoted to art in the evening hours, on the third Thursday of every month.  Full schedules and participants are posted here.

When: 6-9 p.m. 

Where: Georgia Museum of Art 

90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

Charlie Brown Christmas Show

What: For the 14th year, musical trio Jeffrey Bützer and T.T. Mahony with Mike Beshera and a small chorus of guest singers will perform Guaraldi’s score to “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Tickets are $5-$10 and can be purchased here.

When: 7-10 p.m. 

Where: 40 Watt Club

285 W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601

Grinchmas Tea Party

What: Tea party with the Grinch including “who-pudding”, “who-hash” and “who-roast beast,” and “Grinchmas” activities. This event is for ages 2-99. Tickets are $6 for residents and $9 for non residents and can be purchased here.

When: 5-7 p.m. 

Where: Rocksprings Park & Community Center

291 Henderson Extension, Athens, GA 30606

Holiday Open House at Lyndon House Arts Center

What: The annual free Holiday Open House will host holiday shopping at the Deck the Walls, featuring works by local artists Amand Burke, Sara Parker, Leslie Grove, Bee Natural, Jim Talley, Lily Smith, Jadin Fieltleau, TinkerWagon, Suzanne Reeves, Creations by Rise, William Stephanos, Leslie Litt, Ciel Rodriguez, Denise Burns, Will Langford, Hannah Jones, Camren Gober, Christie Moody and others. This event is recurring every Saturday except Christmas Day and Thursday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. 

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Where: Lyndon House Arts Center

293 Hoyt St., Athens, GA 30601

Friday, Dec. 17

Ecology Convocation

What: Convocation for the Odum School of Ecology student graduates. 

When: 12 p.m. 

Where: Ecology Building 

140 E Green Street, Athens, GA 30602

Graduation for Warnell School of Forestry

What: Fall graduation commencement for the Warnell School of Forestry student graduates. 

When: 12-2:30 p.m. 

Where: The Classic Center, Grand Hall 

300 N Thomas St, Athens, GA 30601

CAES Fall 2021 Convocation

What: Convocation for graduating undergraduate and graduate students of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Guests are welcome and encouraged to attend. The event is free, and tickets are not required. 

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. 

Where: Performing Arts Center 

230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605

Movies by Moonlight: Holiday Double Feature Drive In

What: Free drive-in movie featuring “The Year Without a Santa Claus” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”Complimentary s'mores, hot chocolate, and apple cider will be provided. Register here.

When: 6-9 p..m. 

Where: Sandy Creek Park

400 Bob Holman Rd., Athens, GA 30607

UGA Fall Commencement Ceremonies

What: The fall 2021 commencement ceremonies will present undergraduate students at 10 a.m. and graduate students at 2:30 p.m. The undergraduate commencement speaker is Jack Bauerle, UGA’s Swimming and Diving head coach and the graduate commencement speaker is Dr. Michelle Cook, the Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion and Strategic University Initiatives. Face coverings are encouraged and both ceremonies will follow the Southeastern Conference Clear Bag Policy. More details, including which gates to enter and parking, can be accessed here.

When: 10 a.m.(Undergraduates) and 2:30 p.m. (Graduates) 

Where: Sanford Stadium 

Sanford Dr and Field St, Athens, GA 30602

Unsilent Night

What: The tenth anniversary "Phil Kline's Unsilent Night" is a 45-minute musical parade through downtown that's free and open to everyone. Those participating should download the free Unsilent Night app that will play together. More information on how to participate is here.

When: 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Little Kings Shuffle Club

223 W. Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601

Saturday, Dec. 18

Performance: Christmas with The King’s Singers: Finding Harmony

What: The King’s Singers, a British sextet vocable ensemble will return to Athens with a program of Christmas favorites from all over the world. Masks must be worn during the performance at all times. Tickets are $42-$62 and can be purchased here.

When: 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall 

230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605

The Nutcracker, State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine

What: The Nutcracker, performed two days by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine. Tickets are $16-$42 and can be purchased here for Dec. 18 and here for Dec. 19. 

When: 4 p.m. (Dec. 18) and 2 p.m. (Dec. 19) 

Where: The Classic Center

300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601

Assistant campus news editor and Diversity & Inclusion Chair

Dania Kalaji is a passionate 21-year-old Syrian American junior attending the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Kalaji is a journalism major, film studies minor, Chips Quinn Diversity in Journalism Scholar and Grady College ambassador.

