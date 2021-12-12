The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features University of Georgia Fall Commencement Ceremonies, an Unsilent Night parade through downtown Athens, a Charlie Brown Christmas Show and two-time appearances by the Grinch.
Sunday, Dec. 12
What: Rec Sports hosts more than 70 free in-person classes on the Unlimited Group Fitness and Small Group Training schedules this week only. This includes Zumba, Yoga Boxing and Aqua Fitness. No pre-registration is required. Visit the Recreational Sports website for pass options.
When: All day
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
What: Free holiday market for all ages including a Christmas tree farm, hay rides, fire pits to roast smores and a live ornament and craft station. There will also be a holiday village complete with seasonal food fare, shopping, holiday vendors and Santa’s post office. This event is recurring weekly Sunday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
When: All day
Where: Beechwood Shopping Center
196 Alps Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Historic Athens Holiday Gala 2021: Winter in Winterville
What: Winterville holiday tour of five historic homes, including food and drinks from local purveyors, a silent auction and live music. This year’s tour also includes special add-on experiences such as a limited-entry VIP party and special spirits tasting. Tickets are $50-$150. Featured houses and tickets can be viewed here. Historic Athens requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Historic Athens
489 Prince Avenue Old Fire, Hall No. 2, Athens, GA 30601
What: Ten artists will participate each day in this two-day event highlighting their works. Artists include, but are not limited to Anna Leckle with art prints, small paintings and painted crafts, mixed media and collages by Lisa Freeman and ceramics and jewelry from Alexis Spina. The gallery will provide cider, coffee and packaged holiday refreshments.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: tiny ATH gallery
174 Cleveland Ave, Athens, GA 30601
Indie South Fair: Holiday Hooray!
What: Indie South’s 15th annual Holiday Hooray featuring 100 vendors selling handmade and vintage goods from Athens and beyond: ceramics, jewelry, clothing, candles, soaps, textiles, original art and pantry items.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Bishop Park
705 Sunset Dr. Athens, GA 30606
“Deck the Hollow” Holiday Light Show
What: Holiday light show at the zoo. The event will have ticketed times every half hour for 50 participants per time slot due to COVID-19. Masks are required for entry. Tickets are $5 per person and children under 2 are admitted free of charge. Buy tickets here.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo
293 Gran Ellen Dr., Athens, GA 30605
Athens On Ice: Public Ice Skating
What: The largest indoor rink in Northeast Georgia returns. General admission adult tickets are $15 and sessions are 75 minutes long. This event is recurring daily. The December schedule can be viewed here.
When: 11 a.m.-8:15 p.m. (Public Skate)
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Presented by the University of Georgia, the inaugural Winter WonderLights walk-through light show runs between Dec. 1 and Jan. 9, featuring nearly 1 million lights and 11 illuminated displays along a half-mile path. The show will include a Garden of Delights, Candy Cane Lane and Cone Tree Plaza and more. Tickets must be ordered online and are $15 per person and free for children 3 and younger. Members of Friends of the Garden and groups of 20 or more people will receive a 10% discount. This event is recurring daily until Jan. 9.
When: The show runs from 5:30 until 9 p.m., with ticketed dates and times for entry. VIP parking at the garden is $25. Parking is free at the UGA softball and soccer complex on Milledge Avenue with shuttle service to the garden.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S. Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Questions: Email garden@uga.edu
Monday, Dec. 13
What: Nature sessions and activities for children at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. Children will explore the gardens, trails and streams with curriculum-based lessons. Series is $150 and the minimum age is 5 years old. For more information email sbgduc@uga.edu. The event is recurring every month through Dec. 13.
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia (Visitor Center, Children’s classroom)
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: Free outside Christmas singing event featuring Tommy Jordan and Dick Daniels.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
271 W Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Sip N’ See Gallery Opening Event
What: Two Classic Center galleries will be on display while guests enjoy wine and art by local artists.
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N Thomas Street, Athens, GA 30601
Tuesday, Dec. 14
What: Free art program and art activity designed for families with children ages 18 months to 3 years old. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve a spot, seats are limited.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Georgia Children's Chorus Holiday Concert " Make the Season Bright"
What: The Georgia Children’s Chorus, a 100-voice choir in-residence at the Hugh Hodgson School of Music will give its holiday concert "Make the Season Bright." Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Artful Conversation: Arthur Tress
What: A free 30 minute Artful Conversation program focused on Arthur Tress’ photographs from the exhibition “Inside Look: Selected Acquisitions from the Georgia Museum of Art” with Sage Kincaid, associate curator of education. Activities include close looking, open-ended dialogue and discovery.
When: 2-2:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Grinchmas at Rocksprings - Preschool Play Group
What: The Grinch will be visiting Rocksprings Park to take pictures, make “Grinchmas” snacks and games and crafts with the preschool play group. Price is $5 for residents and $7.50 for non residents and can be purchased here.
When: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Rocksprings Park & Community Center
291 Henderson Extension, Athens, GA 30606
What: The return of the free comedy show with comedians from Athens and Atlanta at Hendershot’s. Must show vaccination card or image of card or negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours prior to the event. Show is recurring monthly on the third Wednesday of every month.
When: 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s Coffee
237 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601
What: Market with locally made art, artisanal goods and beer.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Where: Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
271 W Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, Dec. 16
What: Fall graduation for graduating Mary Frances Early College of Education students graduating with a bachelor's, master's, or specialist degree in the summer or fall of 2021. Registration for guest tickets is no longer open.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Auditorium
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
What: Eight of Athens’ established venues for visual art, including the Georgia Museum of Art, UGA’s Lamar Dodd School of Art, and Cine host Third Thursday, a free event devoted to art in the evening hours, on the third Thursday of every month. Full schedules and participants are posted here.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: For the 14th year, musical trio Jeffrey Bützer and T.T. Mahony with Mike Beshera and a small chorus of guest singers will perform Guaraldi’s score to “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Tickets are $5-$10 and can be purchased here.
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: 40 Watt Club
285 W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Tea party with the Grinch including “who-pudding”, “who-hash” and “who-roast beast,” and “Grinchmas” activities. This event is for ages 2-99. Tickets are $6 for residents and $9 for non residents and can be purchased here.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Rocksprings Park & Community Center
291 Henderson Extension, Athens, GA 30606
Holiday Open House at Lyndon House Arts Center
What: The annual free Holiday Open House will host holiday shopping at the Deck the Walls, featuring works by local artists Amand Burke, Sara Parker, Leslie Grove, Bee Natural, Jim Talley, Lily Smith, Jadin Fieltleau, TinkerWagon, Suzanne Reeves, Creations by Rise, William Stephanos, Leslie Litt, Ciel Rodriguez, Denise Burns, Will Langford, Hannah Jones, Camren Gober, Christie Moody and others. This event is recurring every Saturday except Christmas Day and Thursday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Lyndon House Arts Center
293 Hoyt St., Athens, GA 30601
Friday, Dec. 17
What: Convocation for the Odum School of Ecology student graduates.
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ecology Building
140 E Green Street, Athens, GA 30602
Graduation for Warnell School of Forestry
What: Fall graduation commencement for the Warnell School of Forestry student graduates.
When: 12-2:30 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center, Grand Hall
300 N Thomas St, Athens, GA 30601
What: Convocation for graduating undergraduate and graduate students of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Guests are welcome and encouraged to attend. The event is free, and tickets are not required.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Movies by Moonlight: Holiday Double Feature Drive In
What: Free drive-in movie featuring “The Year Without a Santa Claus” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”Complimentary s'mores, hot chocolate, and apple cider will be provided. Register here.
When: 6-9 p..m.
Where: Sandy Creek Park
400 Bob Holman Rd., Athens, GA 30607
UGA Fall Commencement Ceremonies
What: The fall 2021 commencement ceremonies will present undergraduate students at 10 a.m. and graduate students at 2:30 p.m. The undergraduate commencement speaker is Jack Bauerle, UGA’s Swimming and Diving head coach and the graduate commencement speaker is Dr. Michelle Cook, the Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion and Strategic University Initiatives. Face coverings are encouraged and both ceremonies will follow the Southeastern Conference Clear Bag Policy. More details, including which gates to enter and parking, can be accessed here.
When: 10 a.m.(Undergraduates) and 2:30 p.m. (Graduates)
Where: Sanford Stadium
Sanford Dr and Field St, Athens, GA 30602
What: The tenth anniversary "Phil Kline's Unsilent Night" is a 45-minute musical parade through downtown that's free and open to everyone. Those participating should download the free Unsilent Night app that will play together. More information on how to participate is here.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Little Kings Shuffle Club
223 W. Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, Dec. 18
Performance: Christmas with The King’s Singers: Finding Harmony
What: The King’s Singers, a British sextet vocable ensemble will return to Athens with a program of Christmas favorites from all over the world. Masks must be worn during the performance at all times. Tickets are $42-$62 and can be purchased here.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
The Nutcracker, State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine
What: The Nutcracker, performed two days by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine. Tickets are $16-$42 and can be purchased here for Dec. 18 and here for Dec. 19.
When: 4 p.m. (Dec. 18) and 2 p.m. (Dec. 19)
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601