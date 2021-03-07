The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a 5k run, spring-themed bingo and an opportunity for professional headshots.
Monday, March 8
What: The Black Theatrical Ensemble presents a collection of performance, musical and visual acts expressing students’ experiences.
When: 8-9:15 p.m.
Where: Online
Women's Studies Special Event: A Conversation with Dázon Dixon Diallo, Founder of SisterLove, Inc.
What: Founder of SisterLove, Inc. Dázon Dixon Diallo discusses her story, advice and thoughts on local and global politics with the UGA Institute for Women’s Studies in celebration of International Women’s Day, followed by a Q&A with the audience. Participants must register in advance.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Tuesday, March 9
African Studies Institute Spring 2021 Lecture: Daniel Wubah
What: Millersville University President Daniel Wubah presents “Rethinking Hierarchy: Perspectives on Servant Leadership as a King and University President” for the UGA African Studies Institute’s annual spring lecture.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Society of Entrepreneurs: Headshots + Networking Event
What: Free professional headshots offered by the Society of Entrepreneurs. Food and drinks will be provided, and business formal is required for headshots.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Studio 225
225 W Broad St, Athens, GA 30601
What: UGA Engagement, Leadership and Service offers spring-themed bingo with prizes available. Participants must register in advance.
When: 8-9 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, March 11
What: A 5k run/walk benefiting Java Joy. Participants will have the opportunity to donate or order food from the Java Joy coffee cart. Pets are welcome, and social distancing will be observed. Those interested must register in advance and will receive a wellness kit by UMatter.
When: 7-10 a.m.
Where: UGA Golf Course
2600 Riverbend Road, Athens, GA 30605
What: UGA MFA candidate Daja M. Rice and MFA alumnus Marlon Andrew Burnley star in “The Mountaintop” by Katori Hall, a performance about Dr. Martin Luther King “[facing] his legacy in unexpected ways.”
When: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Online
Friday, March 12
What: The Engagement, Leadership and Service Department offer a custom, personalized air-brushed T-shirt. The event is free, and participants must fill out the required delivery form.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Online
Movies by Moonlight Drive-in Movie: “Black Panther”
What: Sandy Creek Park features the movie “Black Panther” (2018). Tickets are free, but must be reserved online here. Guests must arrive by 6:45 p.m.
When: Check-in at 6:00 p.m., film at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Park
400 Bob Holman Rd., Athens, GA 30607