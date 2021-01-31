The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features the University of Georgia’s annual “hackathon,” movies at the Tate Student Center, events highlighting experiences within Athens’ Black community and more.
Sunday, Jan. 31
What: Fosters connections and helps students feel more engaged with the university and their academic goals through a personalized network. Connect networks pair faculty volunteers with groups of three to five students, and the team will meet between five and six times over the semester. Networks can be based on disciplinary expertise, hobbies or curiosity. Students may choose from in-person or virtual meetings and can meet over coffee, lunch, book clubs or movie nights.
When: All-day
Where: Sign up on SAGE
What: The University Union is offering biscuits at the ELS Info Desk at Tate as a welcome back to campus.
When: 10:00 a.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, ELS Info Desk
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: The University Union presents “Freaky Friday” (2003) as part of its spring 2021 movie calendar. Admission is free for students with UGA ID.
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Theatre
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: The University Union presents “Freaky” (2020) as part of its spring 2021 movie calendar. Admission is free for students with UGA ID.
When: 9:00 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Theatre
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Monday, Feb. 1
What: A self-guided course exploring wellness issues that specifically affect women and how to achieve wellness. Participants who complete the course material by Feb. 26 will receive a certificate of completion.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: UGA Professional Education Portal (online)
Tuesday, Feb. 2
What: Multi-Grammy and Tony Award-nominated composer and producer Frank Wildhorn discusses past projects, his recent success in the Asian musical theater market and hopes for the future with UGAPresents director Jeffrey Martin. The conversation features dynamic, highly accomplished leading artists from across the artistic spectrum, discussing their careers, inspirations and hopes for the future.
When: 3:00 p.m.
Where: UGAPresents Facebook or YouTube
What: The documentary “Gurumbé: Afro-Andalusian Memories,” directed by Miguel Ángel Rosales, explores the Afro-Andalusian roots of Flamenco.
When: 4:00 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Enjoy crafts, story time and the weather forecast by Bear Hollow Zoo’s resident groundhog, celebrating the ancient weather-predicting tradition.
When: 10:00-11:00 a.m.
Where: Bear Hollow Zoo at Memorial Park
293 Gran Ellen Dr., Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, Feb. 3
UGA VIRTUAL Spring Career & Internship Fair
What: Connect with employers to secure a full-time job or internship for this spring, summer or fall. Students may register on Handshake before the fair in order to create a schedule and meet with employers in one-on-one or group sessions.
When: 12:00-5:00 p.m.
Where: Online (Zoom)
What: Workshop dedicated to exploring diversity statements and preparing students to write their statement to “[capture their] views on diversity and inclusion in the context of teaching, research and service.”
When: 12:40-1:30 p.m.
Where: Online
What: UGA students can have their portrait drawn by a featured artist in real-time for free. The portrait is available immediately for download.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Doug Tallamy, author of “Bringing Nature Home,” discusses simple steps each person can take to reverse declining biodiversity.
When: 7:00 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, Feb. 4
Black HIV Awareness Day & Testing
What: A presentation about the experience of HIV and AIDS in the Black LGBTQ+ community followed by a Kahoot! game. Attendees can receive HIV testing throughout the day offered by LiveForward.
When: 1:00-2:30 p.m.
Where: Reed Lawn
Kick-off Event: An Education in Georgia: Then and Now
What: UGA alumna Charlayne Hunter-Gault and New Yorker columnist and author Calvin Trillin discuss Trillin’s book “An Education in Georgia: Charlayne Hunter, Hamilton Holmes, and the Integration of the University of Georgia,” detailing the experiences of the first African American students on the Athens UGA campus and the legal struggles, protests and riots and court case surrounding their admission, as well as the students’ suspension. The event requires registration and is free to the UGA community and public.
When: 4:00 p.m.
Where: Online
Friday, Feb. 5
Startup 101: GA Startup License & Capital Raise 101
What: Director of product management at Amazon Web Services Kevin Goodman delivers lecture and Tim Martin and Cory Acuff discuss the new express licensing program for startups using UGA IP, GA Startup License.
When: 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m.
Where: Innovation Hub
210 Spring Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Annual “hackathon” hosted by UGA students features project submission, mentors, free food, video game competitions and workshops in an “epic 48-hour programming sleepover.” Free with registration.
When: 5:00 p.m. to midnight
Where: Online
What: Join the University Union for a night of dance and fun. Requires the Just Dance Now mobile app.
When: 8:00-10:00 p.m.
Where: Online and the Tate Student Center, Tate Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
