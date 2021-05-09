The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Mother’s Day events, the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies and a market supporting Athens minority business owners.
Sunday, May 9
What: An in-person workshop providing drawing instruction and supplies. All supplies will be sanitized. The event is free, but a reservation is required and space is limited.
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: A Mother’s Day event featuring food from Uncle Ernie’s Pub n’ Grub, henna tattoos, chocolates from Condor Chocolates, a self-defense class by AKF Athens and a raffle benefiting The Cottage. The event is free, and raffle tickets are $5.
When: 1-8 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Avenue, Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, May 12
Holding UGA Accountable for Racial Justice: Protest & March
What: A protest at the Arch to hold UGA and its administration accountable for racial justice on campus and in Athens, including a diverse group of student organizations, staff and community members who will speak and share their stories.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: The Arch
Book Launch Party: Will Leitch for How Lucky, in Conversation with Kevin Wilson
What: Will Leitch presents his book “How Lucky,” featuring fellow author Kevin Wilson. Registration is required by 7 p.m. the day of the event.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop
1662 S. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30606
Thursday, May 13
Spring 2021 Undergraduate Commencement
What: The annual spring undergraduate commencement ceremony returns in person, celebrating the class of 2021. The ceremony will take place May 13-15 at the same time and location. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and graduates are recommended to arrive by 7:15 p.m.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sanford Stadium
280 East Campus Road, Athens, GA 30602
Friday, May 14
Spring 2021 Graduate Commencement
What: The spring graduate commencement ceremony celebrating the class of 2021. Tickets will be required, and graduates must arrive by 9:45 a.m.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Sanford Stadium
280 East Campus Road, Athens, GA 30602
Saturday, May 15
Athens Black Market & International Family Day
What: A market supporting minority business owners that promotes culture and diversity in downtown Athens, as well as celebrating the International Day of Families. The event is free to the public.
When: Noon-5 p.m.
Where: College Square
Cicada Rhythm, Live in Concert
What: An outdoor show featuring Cicada Rhythm, Riley Downing and T. Hardy Morris. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, beverages and blankets. Tickets are $30.
When: 5-9 p.m.
Where: 472 Old Commerce Extension
Athens, GA 30607