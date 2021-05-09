210505_MDV_MothersDay002.jpg

Gift cards for Mother's Day in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Archer Paper Goods, a gift shop, sells a variety of greeting cards, desk supplies, gift wraps and more. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Mother’s Day events, the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies and a market supporting Athens minority business owners.

Sunday, May 9

Drawing in the Galleries

What: An in-person workshop providing drawing instruction and supplies. All supplies will be sanitized. The event is free, but a reservation is required and space is limited.

When: 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

Not Your Average Mother’s Day

What: A Mother’s Day event featuring food from Uncle Ernie’s Pub n’ Grub, henna tattoos, chocolates from Condor Chocolates, a self-defense class by AKF Athens and a raffle benefiting The Cottage. The event is free, and raffle tickets are $5. 

When: 1-8 p.m.

Where: Athentic Brewing Company 

108 Park Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Wednesday, May 12

Holding UGA Accountable for Racial Justice: Protest & March

What: A protest at the Arch to hold UGA and its administration accountable for racial justice on campus and in Athens, including a diverse group of student organizations, staff and community members who will speak and share their stories.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Arch

Book Launch Party: Will Leitch for How Lucky, in Conversation with Kevin Wilson 

What: Will Leitch presents his book “How Lucky,” featuring fellow author Kevin Wilson. Registration is required by 7 p.m. the day of the event. 

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Avid Bookshop

1662 S. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30606

Thursday, May 13

Spring 2021 Undergraduate Commencement

What: The annual spring undergraduate commencement ceremony returns in person, celebrating the class of 2021. The ceremony will take place May 13-15 at the same time and location. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and graduates are recommended to arrive by 7:15 p.m.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where:  Sanford Stadium

280 East Campus Road, Athens, GA 30602

Friday, May 14

Spring 2021 Graduate Commencement

What: The spring graduate commencement ceremony celebrating the class of 2021. Tickets will be required, and graduates must arrive by 9:45 a.m.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Sanford Stadium

280 East Campus Road, Athens, GA 30602

Saturday, May 15

Athens Black Market & International Family Day

What: A market supporting minority business owners that promotes culture and diversity in downtown Athens, as well as celebrating the International Day of Families. The event is free to the public. 

When: Noon-5 p.m.

Where: College Square

Cicada Rhythm, Live in Concert

What: An outdoor show featuring Cicada Rhythm, Riley Downing and T. Hardy Morris. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, beverages and blankets. Tickets are $30.

When: 5-9 p.m.

Where: 472 Old Commerce Extension 

Athens, GA 30607