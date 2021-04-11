The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features gardening and Earth Day events and a silent disco.
Tuesday, April 13
What: A virtual presentation focusing on road trips around Georgia that inspires attendees to explore public gardens and spaces, as well as natural areas. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session and features travel and garden writer Connie Cottingham. The event is free for members of the Friends of the State Botanical Garden and is $5 for non-members.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Virtual
Speaker Series: Michael Seibel
What: Co-founder and CEO of Twitch and Socialcam Michael Seibel will share his entrepreneurial experience as part of the Entrepreneurship Program’s speaker series.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Virtual screening and conversation with Dorinda Dallmeyer, Producer of Cultivating the Wild: William Bartram's Travels
What: A screening of the documentary “Cultivating the Wild” followed by a conversation with the film’s producer Dorinda Dallmeyer as part of UGA’s Earth Day 2021 calendar of events. Participants are encouraged to watch the documentary prior to the conversation, which requires registration in advance.
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Online
Put Your Funny Where Your Mouth Is: Comedy Class Performance
What: Material and final stand-up routines presented by the participants in the UGA comedy class, featuring alumna Mia Jackson. Prior registration is required.
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Wednesday, April 14
Artful Conversation: Eldzier Cortor
What: Assistant curator of education at the Georgia Museum of Art Emily Hogrefe-Ribeiro discusses the painting “Southern Landscape” by Eldzier Cortor in the museum’s Artful Conversation series, encouraging participants to focus on single works of art and engage in an open-ended dialogue. Space is limited, and registration in advance is required.
When: 1 p.m.
Women in Business: Moving on When Life Doesn't Go As Planned
What: A discussion with Women in Business and Chick-fil-A on “what to do when life doesn't go the way you expected.”
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, April 15
UGA's Next Top Entrepreneur Competition
What: The final seven student startup teams from UGA’s Next Top Entrepreneur Virtual Pitch Competition pitch their business plans or ideas to a panel of judges, with the winning team winning $10,000.
When: 5-8:30 p.m.
Where: Studio 225, Pitch Deck
225 W Broad St, Athens, GA 30601
University Judiciary's Showcase of Diversity
What: The University Judiciary showcases resources offered at UGA to support and celebrate diverse students, as well as a question and answer panel featuring representatives from the Office of Institutional Diversity, the Disability Resource Center, the LGBT Resource Center, the Department of Student Transitions and the Department of International Student Life. Advance registration is required.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Online
Friday, April 16
What: A screening of the film “GATHER,” which focuses on the growing movement among Native Americans reclaiming their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty while navigating the trauma of centuries of genocide.
When: Available all day April 16-23
Where: Online
What: The University Union presents a socially-distanced silent disco.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Saturday, April 17
G Day: UGA Spring Football Game
What: A first gameday-style glance at the new and returning Bulldog players in the university’s annual Red v. Black spring game.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium
100 Sanford Dr., Athens, GA 30602
Piedmont Gardeners' Garden Tour of Athens
What: An opportunity to visit gardens in Athens in a self-guided tour featuring garden creativity and ideas. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance at the specified locations or $20 online.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: The Piedmont Gardeners list of Athens gardens