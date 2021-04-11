210322_SMH_Spring Botanical Gardens 019.jpg

Spring at the State Botanical Garden in Athens, Georgia on March 23, 2021. As one of Athens’ highly visited attractions, it is a 313-acre preserve with trails and gardens for the public. (Photo/Sophia Haynes, @sophiahaynes.jpg)

The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features gardening and Earth Day events and a silent disco.

Tuesday, April 13

Garden Travels

What: A virtual presentation focusing on road trips around Georgia that inspires attendees to explore public gardens and spaces, as well as natural areas. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session and features travel and garden writer Connie Cottingham. The event is free for members of the Friends of the State Botanical Garden and is $5 for non-members.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Virtual

Speaker Series: Michael Seibel

What: Co-founder and CEO of Twitch and Socialcam Michael Seibel will share his entrepreneurial experience as part of the Entrepreneurship Program’s speaker series.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Virtual screening and conversation with Dorinda Dallmeyer, Producer of Cultivating the Wild: William Bartram's Travels

What: A screening of the documentary “Cultivating the Wild” followed by a conversation with the film’s producer Dorinda Dallmeyer as part of UGA’s Earth Day 2021 calendar of events. Participants are encouraged to watch the documentary prior to the conversation, which requires registration in advance.

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Online

Put Your Funny Where Your Mouth Is: Comedy Class Performance

What: Material and final stand-up routines presented by the participants in the UGA comedy class, featuring alumna Mia Jackson. Prior registration is required.

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Wednesday, April 14

Artful Conversation: Eldzier Cortor

What: Assistant curator of education at the Georgia Museum of Art Emily Hogrefe-Ribeiro discusses the painting “Southern Landscape” by Eldzier Cortor in the museum’s Artful Conversation series, encouraging participants to focus on single works of art and engage in an open-ended dialogue. Space is limited, and registration in advance is required.

When: 1 p.m.

Women in Business: Moving on When Life Doesn't Go As Planned

What: A discussion with Women in Business and Chick-fil-A on “what to do when life doesn't go the way you expected.”

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Thursday, April 15

UGA's Next Top Entrepreneur Competition

What: The final seven student startup teams from UGA’s Next Top Entrepreneur Virtual Pitch Competition pitch their business plans or ideas to a panel of judges, with the winning team winning $10,000.

When: 5-8:30 p.m.

Where: Studio 225, Pitch Deck

225 W Broad St, Athens, GA 30601

University Judiciary's Showcase of Diversity

What: The University Judiciary showcases resources offered at UGA to support and celebrate diverse students, as well as a question and answer panel featuring representatives from the Office of Institutional Diversity, the Disability Resource Center, the LGBT Resource Center, the Department of Student Transitions and the Department of International Student Life. Advance registration is required.

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Online

Friday, April 16

Film Screening: GATHER

What: A screening of the film “GATHER,” which focuses on the growing movement among Native Americans reclaiming their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty while navigating the trauma of centuries of genocide.

When: Available all day April 16-23

Where: Online

Silent Disco

What: The University Union presents a socially-distanced silent disco.

When: 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Saturday, April 17

G Day: UGA Spring Football Game

What: A first gameday-style glance at the new and returning Bulldog players in the university’s annual Red v. Black spring game.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium

100 Sanford Dr., Athens, GA 30602

Piedmont Gardeners' Garden Tour of Athens

What: An opportunity to visit gardens in Athens in a self-guided tour featuring garden creativity and ideas. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance at the specified locations or $20 online.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: The Piedmont Gardeners list of Athens gardens