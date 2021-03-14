The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a birthday celebration for bears, a job and internship fair and discussions on women and the LGBT community.
Tuesday, March 16
Women's History Month Virtual Keynote Address
What: "Behind Every Great Woman are Great Women" presented by executive director of Georgia STAND-UP and 2012 White House Champion of Change Awardee Deborah Scott. Those interested must register in advance
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Online
Wednesday, March 17
St. Patrick's Day Reading: Nicholas Allen
What: Professor Nicholas Allen will read a collection of Irish literature for St. Patrick’s Day. Those interested in attending must register in advance and may bring and share a poem if they choose.
When: Noon
Where: Online
UGA VIRTUAL Summer Job & Internship Fair
What: Opportunity to connect with Athens, Atlanta and UGA employers. Students must register for both group and one-on-one sessions on Handshake.
When: Noon-3 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Opportunity to test physical abilities through multiple events at the Ramsey Student Center.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Functional Training Room - FTR
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Thursday, March 18
What: Opportunity for UGA’s international community to engage in thoughtful dialogue and introduce others to their home country or culture. The topic is rites of passage, with the featured question, “What rites of passage exist within the culture of your home country?" Participants can register in advance.
When: Noon-1 p.m.
Where: Online
A Discussion with Tiffany Smith
What: The UGA LGBT Resource Center and PRISM present an opportunity to learn and ask Tiffany Smith questions. The discussion focuses on Smith’s experience as a Black bisexual woman in business and will be geared toward tips, career navigating, networking and identity.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Online
Betty Jean Craige Lecture: Megha Majumdar
What: Author Megha Majumdar presents “Writing Socially Engaged Fiction” as part of the Department of Comparative Literature and Intercultural Studies's annual Betty Jean Craige Lecture series.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Online
Yoga in the Galleries via Zoom
What: Free yoga class with instructors from Five Points Yoga in the galleries of the Georgia Museum of Art. Those interested must register through the museum website.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Online
Put Your Funny Where Your Mouth Is - Comedy Class
What: Learn and practice the theories, techniques and principles that professional comics use before taking the stage in a five-week course presented by Seth Buchwald. Students must register by March 18.
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Spy Kids Throwback Thursday Screening
What: The University Union presents “Spy Kids” (2001).
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Theatre
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Friday, March 19
What: TEDxTALK about UGA facing into the opportunities and obstacles of the future while “[embracing] bold questions, innovative scholarship and untold stories.” Virtual registration is $5 for UGA students, $10 for non-students and $20 at the Classic Center box office. In-person space is limited.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N Thomas St, Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, March 20
What: Celebrate DJ, Athena and Yonah the bears’ birthday by watching them eat their cake, open presents and make take-home crafts. 50 participants are allowed per time slot, and masks are required. Early registration is recommended.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo
293 Gran Ellen Dr., Athens, GA 30605