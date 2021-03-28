201005_ks_GolfTournament_01.jpg (copy)

A golfer has a bulldog head cover on one of their clubs in their bag in the back of a cart. The Terry Women’s Initiative offers an interactive golf lesson while emphasizing the importance of golf as a networking opportunity in its annual golf clinic, occurring this year on March 31, 2021. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@gmail.com)

The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features photos with the Easter Bunny, art events and a career workshop.

Sunday, March 28

Art + Wellness Studio

What: Explore the therapeutic benefits of art with the Georgia Museum of Art. The event is free but spaces are limited and must be reserved.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: Online

Wednesday, March 31

Senior Signature

What: An in-person opportunity for UGA seniors to thank donors and celebrate their accomplishments. March 31 is the final day seniors may donate $30 to have their name on the plaque at Tate Plaza.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

TWI Annual Golf Clinic

What: The Terry Women’s Initiative offers an interactive golf lesson, as well as snacks and refreshments, while emphasizing the importance of golf as a networking opportunity in its annual golf clinic. Those interested may sign up for a slot, and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

When: 1-5 p.m.

Where: UGA Golf Course

2600 Riverbend Road, Athens, GA 30605

UGA SHRM Negotiations Discussion

What: A UGA Society for Human Resource Management workshop illustrating how to negotiate a better salary, start date, more PTO and more career responsibilities featuring management professor Marie Mitchell.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Thursday, April 1

Artist Talk: Bo Bartlett

What: Artist Bo Bartlett discusses his painting “Leviathan” with Georgia Museum of Art curator of American art Jeffrey Richmond-Moll, exploring the relationship between Bartlett’s art and magic realism.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Online

Saturday, April 3

Breakfast with the Bunny at Memorial Park

What: Enjoy a to-go biscuit, take-home craft pack and socially distanced photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Registration and masks are required, and tickets are $5 for Athens residents and $7.50 for non-residents.

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo

Memorial Park 293 Gran Ellen Drive, Athens, GA 30601