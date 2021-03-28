The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features photos with the Easter Bunny, art events and a career workshop.
Sunday, March 28
What: Explore the therapeutic benefits of art with the Georgia Museum of Art. The event is free but spaces are limited and must be reserved.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Online
Wednesday, March 31
What: An in-person opportunity for UGA seniors to thank donors and celebrate their accomplishments. March 31 is the final day seniors may donate $30 to have their name on the plaque at Tate Plaza.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: The Terry Women’s Initiative offers an interactive golf lesson, as well as snacks and refreshments, while emphasizing the importance of golf as a networking opportunity in its annual golf clinic. Those interested may sign up for a slot, and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
When: 1-5 p.m.
Where: UGA Golf Course
2600 Riverbend Road, Athens, GA 30605
UGA SHRM Negotiations Discussion
What: A UGA Society for Human Resource Management workshop illustrating how to negotiate a better salary, start date, more PTO and more career responsibilities featuring management professor Marie Mitchell.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, April 1
What: Artist Bo Bartlett discusses his painting “Leviathan” with Georgia Museum of Art curator of American art Jeffrey Richmond-Moll, exploring the relationship between Bartlett’s art and magic realism.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Online
Saturday, April 3
Breakfast with the Bunny at Memorial Park
What: Enjoy a to-go biscuit, take-home craft pack and socially distanced photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Registration and masks are required, and tickets are $5 for Athens residents and $7.50 for non-residents.
When: 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo
Memorial Park 293 Gran Ellen Drive, Athens, GA 30601