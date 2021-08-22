190824_JEB_ZooDay_000-2.jpg

Colin Bewick, 3, from Athens, Georgia, makes a puppet of an otter at Zoo Day at the Bear Hollow Zoo on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Zoo Day at the Bear Hollow Zoo featured animal artists, arts, crafts, and educational animal encounters. (Photo/Jason Born)

The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features the annual Classic City Brew Fest, a job fair and opportunities to unwind at the Ramsey Student Center. 

Monday, Aug. 23

Fitness Free Week

What: Over 90 free fitness classes featuring Zumba, yoga, boxing, aqua fitness and more offered by Rec Sports. The classes are in person and are on both Unlimited Group Fitness and Small Group Training schedules. Recurring daily through Aug. 29. 

When: All day 

Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities

330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602

Coffee + Tea with College Leadership

What: Coffee and tea with the College of Engineering leadership and Dean Donald Leo.

When: 9-11 a.m.

Where: Driftmier Engineering Center

597 D. W Brooks Drive, Athens, GA 30602

VAX UP UGA! Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

What: A vaccination clinic free to University of Georgia students, faculty and staff. Participants can receive a limited edition T-shirt and $20 gift card. More dates can be found on the University Health Center website

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Tate Student Center, Room 137

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Transfer Student Welcome

What: Free food, campus resources and a networking opportunity for transfer students.

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Back on the Block

What: A welcome back event with food, promotional goods and networking for Mary Frances Early College of Education students. 

When: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where:  Aderhold Hall, First floor lawn

110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

UGA Part-Time Job & Internship Fair

What: A fair featuring both Athens area and UGA employers sponsored by the UGA Career Center. Business casual attire is recommended.

When: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where:  Tate Student Center, Grand Hall

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

College of Engineering Involvement + Resource Fair

What: A fair including academic advisors, fabrication lab staff, student support services and student organizations in the College of Engineering. 

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Driftmier Engineering Center

597 D. W Brooks Drive, Athens, GA 30602

Night Heights

What: A challenge for attendees to climb the giant’s ladder, cross the cargo net and take the zipline at high ropes course in Ramsey’s Gym East. Student staff will familiarize attendees with the equipment and accompany them. 

When: 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Gym East on lower level

330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602

Try Climb

What: An opportunity to climb the 42-foot climbing wall at Ramsey.

When: 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, climbing wall on lower level

330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602

Thursday, Aug. 26

Ecology Ice Cream Social

What: A welcome back event for ecology students, faculty and staff with ice cream and sorbet from Four Fat Cows. 

When: 4:15-5:45 p.m.

Where: Ecology Building, Courtyard and Atrium

140 E Green Street, Athens, GA 30602

A.D. Blanco - Nihlist Cheerleader - Honeypuppy Live in Concert

What: Athens-based alternative rock band A.D. Blanco will perform live at the 40 Watt. Tickets are $11. 

When: 9 p.m.

Where: 40 Watt Club

285 W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601

Cirque Alcatraz

What: Circus acts, stunts and storytelling by the acclaimed Cirque Italia. Ticket prices range from $10-50, and attendees must be aged 13 and up. Children over 13 must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21. Recurring daily at various times through Aug. 29. 

Where: Athens Fairgrounds

1001 Dunlap Rd, Winterville, GA 30683

Friday, Aug. 27

ELS Bingo Night

What: An in-person bingo night and Mario Kart tournament offered by the department of Engagement, Leadership and Service. The event will include door and bingo prizes, food and music. 

When: 8-10 p.m.

Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Saturday, Aug. 28

Classic City Brew Fest

What: Georgia’s longest running beer festival, featuring food, live music and local craft beer celebrities, returns with its 25th anniversary. Tickets are available on the event website

When: 2:30-6 p.m.

Where: Hotel Indigo Athens

500 College Ave., Athens, GA 30601

Zoo Day

What: Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host craft stations, educational animal encounters and special guests. Tickets are $2 for ACC residents and $3 for non-residents. Children under two can attend for free. Online registration is required in advance. 

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo

293 Gran Ellen Dr., Athens, GA 30605