The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features the annual Classic City Brew Fest, a job fair and opportunities to unwind at the Ramsey Student Center.
Monday, Aug. 23
What: Over 90 free fitness classes featuring Zumba, yoga, boxing, aqua fitness and more offered by Rec Sports. The classes are in person and are on both Unlimited Group Fitness and Small Group Training schedules. Recurring daily through Aug. 29.
When: All day
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Coffee + Tea with College Leadership
What: Coffee and tea with the College of Engineering leadership and Dean Donald Leo.
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Driftmier Engineering Center
597 D. W Brooks Drive, Athens, GA 30602
VAX UP UGA! Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
What: A vaccination clinic free to University of Georgia students, faculty and staff. Participants can receive a limited edition T-shirt and $20 gift card. More dates can be found on the University Health Center website.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Room 137
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Tuesday, Aug. 24
What: Free food, campus resources and a networking opportunity for transfer students.
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, Aug. 25
What: A welcome back event with food, promotional goods and networking for Mary Frances Early College of Education students.
When: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, First floor lawn
110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
UGA Part-Time Job & Internship Fair
What: A fair featuring both Athens area and UGA employers sponsored by the UGA Career Center. Business casual attire is recommended.
When: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
College of Engineering Involvement + Resource Fair
What: A fair including academic advisors, fabrication lab staff, student support services and student organizations in the College of Engineering.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Driftmier Engineering Center
597 D. W Brooks Drive, Athens, GA 30602
What: A challenge for attendees to climb the giant’s ladder, cross the cargo net and take the zipline at high ropes course in Ramsey’s Gym East. Student staff will familiarize attendees with the equipment and accompany them.
When: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Gym East on lower level
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
What: An opportunity to climb the 42-foot climbing wall at Ramsey.
When: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, climbing wall on lower level
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Thursday, Aug. 26
What: A welcome back event for ecology students, faculty and staff with ice cream and sorbet from Four Fat Cows.
When: 4:15-5:45 p.m.
Where: Ecology Building, Courtyard and Atrium
140 E Green Street, Athens, GA 30602
A.D. Blanco - Nihlist Cheerleader - Honeypuppy Live in Concert
What: Athens-based alternative rock band A.D. Blanco will perform live at the 40 Watt. Tickets are $11.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: 40 Watt Club
285 W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Circus acts, stunts and storytelling by the acclaimed Cirque Italia. Ticket prices range from $10-50, and attendees must be aged 13 and up. Children over 13 must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21. Recurring daily at various times through Aug. 29.
Where: Athens Fairgrounds
1001 Dunlap Rd, Winterville, GA 30683
Friday, Aug. 27
What: An in-person bingo night and Mario Kart tournament offered by the department of Engagement, Leadership and Service. The event will include door and bingo prizes, food and music.
When: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Saturday, Aug. 28
What: Georgia’s longest running beer festival, featuring food, live music and local craft beer celebrities, returns with its 25th anniversary. Tickets are available on the event website.
When: 2:30-6 p.m.
Where: Hotel Indigo Athens
500 College Ave., Athens, GA 30601
What: Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host craft stations, educational animal encounters and special guests. Tickets are $2 for ACC residents and $3 for non-residents. Children under two can attend for free. Online registration is required in advance.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo
293 Gran Ellen Dr., Athens, GA 30605