The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features de-stressing activities, live performances and a day of remembrance and recognition for the enslaved people of Athens.
Monday, May 3
What: On-demand virtual fitness classes available to the UGA community for de-stressing. The on-demand classes will be available until May 14.
When: All day
Where: Online
Tuesday, May 4
What: A free outdoor, socially distanced yoga class with UGA Rec Sports to de-stress and focus ahead of finals week. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat or towel.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Lake Herrick
111 Lake Herrick Drive, Athens, GA 30605
Georgia Remembers: A Candlelight Memorial
What: A ceremony honoring UGA faculty, students and staff who have died since April 2019.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Chapel
109 Herty Field, Athens, GA 30602
Day of Jubilee Celebration and Vigil
What: Event honoring, remembering and celebrating the contributions of African Americans in Athens and the emancipation of enslaved people in the city. The event will begin with a vigil and libation ceremony remembering the unmarked graves of enslaved people unearthed by the construction of Baldwin Hall at 6 p.m., and will feature a rally, performances and guest speakers at the Arch at 7 p.m..
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Baldwin Hall, UGA Campus
355 S. Jackson St., UGA Campus, Athens, GA 30602
Thursday, May 6
What: A hangout with therapy dogs for students to take a break from studying and exams.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, UGA Main Library, UGA Science Library, Aderhold Hall and the Ramsey Student Center
Mother’s Day at the Museum: Tour for Two
What: A self-guided tour of the Georgia Museum of Art for two, dedicated to sharing stories about favorite family memories. Those who complete the tour will receive a free copy of Roz Chast’s “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” The tour will be offered until May 9.
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Friday, May 7
What: End-of-semester celebration featuring multiplayer and student-crafted tech projects by students in the New Media Certificate and Emerging Media Masters.
When: 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Online
Leaving Iowa: On the Lyndon House Lawn
What: A live, outdoor performance of Clue & Manton’s “Leaving Iowa.” Tickets are $6, and reservations for parties of up to eight people are available. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lyndon House Arts Center
211 Hoyt St., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, May 8
Four Fathers @ Athentic Brewing Patio
What: Live performance by the Four Fathers musical group, free for all ages.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Ave., Athens, GA 30601