Shadow, a therapy dog, rests her head at Paws and Relax outside of the MLC on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Local therapy dogs and their owners came to the main library, science library, MLC, Aderhold and Ramsey on Monday to give students a furry break in the midst of studying for final exams. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)

 Gabriella Audi

The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features de-stressing activities, live performances and a day of remembrance and recognition for the enslaved people of Athens.

Monday, May 3

De-Stress with Fitness

What: On-demand virtual fitness classes available to the UGA community for de-stressing. The on-demand classes will be available until May 14.

When: All day

Where: Online

Tuesday, May 4

Take a Break by the Lake

What: A free outdoor, socially distanced yoga class with UGA Rec Sports to de-stress and focus ahead of finals week. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat or towel.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Lake Herrick

111 Lake Herrick Drive, Athens, GA 30605

Georgia Remembers: A Candlelight Memorial

What: A ceremony honoring UGA faculty, students and staff who have died since April 2019.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chapel

109 Herty Field, Athens, GA 30602

Day of Jubilee Celebration and Vigil

What: Event honoring, remembering and celebrating the contributions of African Americans in Athens and the emancipation of enslaved people in the city. The event will begin with a vigil and libation ceremony remembering the unmarked graves of enslaved people unearthed by the construction of Baldwin Hall at 6 p.m., and will feature a rally, performances and guest speakers at the Arch at 7 p.m..

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Baldwin Hall, UGA Campus

355 S. Jackson St., UGA Campus, Athens, GA 30602

Thursday, May 6

Paws & Relax

What: A hangout with therapy dogs for students to take a break from studying and exams.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, UGA Main Library, UGA Science Library, Aderhold Hall and the Ramsey Student Center

Mother’s Day at the Museum: Tour for Two

What: A self-guided tour of the Georgia Museum of Art for two, dedicated to sharing stories about favorite family memories. Those who complete the tour will receive a free copy of Roz Chast’s “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” The tour will be offered until May 9.

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

Friday, May 7

SLAM Arcade

What: End-of-semester celebration featuring multiplayer and student-crafted tech projects by students in the New Media Certificate and Emerging Media Masters.

When: 3:30-5 p.m.

Where: Online

Leaving Iowa: On the Lyndon House Lawn

What: A live, outdoor performance of Clue & Manton’s “Leaving Iowa.” Tickets are $6, and reservations for parties of up to eight people are available. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lyndon House Arts Center

211 Hoyt St., Athens, GA 30601

Saturday, May 8

Four Fathers @ Athentic Brewing Patio

What: Live performance by the Four Fathers musical group, free for all ages.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Athentic Brewing Company

108 Park Ave., Athens, GA 30601