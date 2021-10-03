The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features the 10th annual Firefly Trail Ticket to Ride Festival, the Hispanic Student Association’s biggest event of the year and Paloma Park’s Parktoberfest.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Barre Above® Instructor Certification
What: Barre Above workout class featuring pilates, yoga and aerobics exercises. Price is $249.99-$269.99.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Studio A
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Watercolor and Plants: Using Natural Forms as Inspiration for Finding Your Voice in Watercolor
What: Artist Zuzka Vaclavik will teach a watercolor series in four sessions on form, technique, patterns and colors. Participants will be able to use both the garden and museum spaces for inspiration. Cost is $190.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Center for Art and Nature Classroom
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Creative Writing Workshop with Melisa (Misha) Cahnmann-Taylor
What: Free workshop examining the poetic tool of anaphora led by Dr. Melisa Cahnmann-Taylor, a U.S. Fulbright Scholar Ambassador and professor of language and literacy education at the University of Georgia. Email callan@uga.eduto reserve a spot.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Adam Anderson Meet & Greet/Autograph Signing
What: Meet University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson at this public meet & greet and autograph signing event. Tickets are $30 and each autograph comes with a photo opp.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Hyatt Place Athens Downtown
412 N Thomas St, Athens, GA 30601
Monday, Oct. 4
What: One week challenge to celebrate the UGA vs. Auburn game where alumni, students parents, faculty, staff and fans show support for UGA.
When: Oct. 4-9
Where: Virtual
$5 Cooking Class in the UHC Nutrition Kitchen
What: On-hands cooking class on vegetarian and gluten-free black bean tostadas with oven baked plantains. Call the UHC Health Promotion Department at 706-542-8690 to register. This class is FYOS approved. The cost is $5 per class for students who have paid the health fee or $10 for non-fees paid students.
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: University Health Center, Nutrition Kitchen
55 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Money and Markets: Trends and Risks for Retail Investors
What: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the University of Georgia School of Law are hosting a free virtual panel discussion with experts from the U.S. government agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The UGA Terry College of Business will discuss emerging trends and risks for retail investors, including investment strategies and related technology, social media’s influence on investors, and the growing cryptocurrency market.
When: 5-6:15 p.m.
Where: Online here.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Class: Warm-Season Grasses of the Georgia Piedmont
What: Class a part of the certificate in Native Plants elective to recognize fall-flowering grass species of the Georgia Piedmont including dissecting grass plants and examining a variety of native and exotic grasses. Hands lens are recommended. Cost is $50.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center, Classroom 2
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
UGA Fall Career & Internship Fair
What: UGA Career Center is hosting a free fair to meet with recruiters for both internship and full-time job opportunities. Employer attendees include Raymond James, Sherwin Williams and Crowe. Dress professionally and bring resume copies. All guests are required to wear a face mask and present their COVID-19 Vaccination Card and photo identification or negative COVID-19 test results within 72 Hours and a photo ID.
When: Noon-5 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N Thomas St, Athens, GA 30601
What: The University of Georgia Innovation Bootcamp is hosting a free multi-week program to explore innovation and entrepreneurship in the music industry. Songwriter Steve Dorff will perform a concert of his music and answer questions about his career and the music industry. Reserve a free ticket here.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Film in the Flower Garden: “Beetlejuice”
What: Family-friendly outdoor film screening of “Beetlejuice” sponsored by UGA’s Parents Leadership Council and presented in partnership with the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. Bring a blanket.
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Dave Matthews Tribute Band Live in Concert
What: The worldwide Dave Matthews Tribute Band will perform live in concert at the 40 Watt Club. Tickets are $21.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 40 Watt Club
285 W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, Oct. 7
Association of Latino Professionals For America x Terry Student Diversity Advocacy Council | Hispanic Heritage Month Event
What: ALPFA and TSDAC celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in this event.
When: 6:30 a.m.
Where: TBA
Presentation: Tribal Homelands in Research and Recruiting at UGA
What: Free virtual presentation by UGA professors Ervan Garrison and Jim Wilson to an audience of students and faculty at Seminole State College in Seminole, OK. The presentation of the research project is to engage programs and people of sovereign Native nations, including many who were removed to Indian Territory. It also seeks to counter the national removal narrative and to grow diversity at UGA through research that attracts Native American students, scholars, and artists. Register here.
When: 9-10 a.m.
Where: Virtual Zoom event
UGA Fall Engineering and Computer Science Career and Internship Fair
What: This event provides an opportunity for engineering and computer science students to meet with employers who are seeking candidates for their open internships, co-ops and full-time positions. Employer attendees include GE, Epcic and EY LLP. Students in any year are encouraged to attend. Students are expected to wear business professional attire and bring printed copies of their resume. All guests are required to wear a face mask and present their COVID-19 Vaccination Card and photo identification or negative COVID-19 test results within 72 Hours and a photo ID.
When: Noon-5 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N Thomas St, Athens, GA 30601
What: Monthly hour lunch-and-learn series that provides students with bite-sized leadership development opportunities featuring guest speakers to talk about diverse topics.
When: 12:30-1 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Reception Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: An original adaptation of “Euripides’ Alcestis” utilizing digital masks and actor-driven technology performed outdoors in the MLC Terrace Amphitheater. This event will reoccur on Friday and Saturday.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building, 204
255 Baldwin Street, Athens, GA 30602
Faculty perform Marsalis’ “A Fiddler’s Tale” for Thursday Scholarship Series
What: The faculty and student chamber group of Hugh Hodgson School of Music will perform Wynton Marsalis’ Fiddler’s Tale. Tickets are $20 for adults and $3 for students with a valid ID and can be purchased through the Performing Arts Center Box Office online, by calling 706-542-4400 or in person before the event. Live streaming will be available here. Masks are highly recommended inside the halls and public spaces.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Native Plant Sale - Connect to Protect SBG/UGA
What: Free tenth annual connect to protect native plant sale joined by garden professionals at the Mimsie Lanier Center for six days of on-site plant shopping. Experts will answer questions about incorporating native plants into every space, from large gardens to pots. This event is recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: The Athens Lita’s Women’s Motorcycle Collective is raising money for charity at this event with drinks and bikes. This is a recurring event every first Thursday of each month.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Akademia Brewing Co.
150 Crane Dr, Athens, GA 30606
Friday, Oct. 8
The 1972 Stockholm Declaration at Fifty: Reflecting on a Half-Century of International Environmental Law
What: Annual conference to reflect on the first 50 years of international environmental law co-sponsored by Georgia Journal of International & Comparative Law and the School of Social Work featuring experts. Register here.
When: 9 a.m.-3:25 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Guests are invited into galleries for a free guided mindfulness meditation including a variety of instructor-led meditation, movement and mindfulness techniques. No experience is necessary. This program is available both in-person and via Zoom. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve an in-person seat or register online here. This event is recurring every other Friday.
When: 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance.
When: 4-5 p.m.
Where: Bolton Dining Commons, Rotunda
790 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30602
Opening Reception, Tiny ATH Gallery
What: Free socially distanced opening reception for James Greer’s “Toward the Crooked and the Dim.” This event is recurring on the second Friday of each month.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tiny ATH Gallery
174 Cleveland Ave, Athens, GA 30601
What: Business summit event for business owners, entrepreneurs, startups, leaders, managers, and employees to access advice, content and tips from speakers and networking.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: 300 N Thomas Street, Athens, GA 30601
What: Zombie Farms Halloween walk-through haunted trail features mazes, sets, stories and actors on this ¾ mile walk for families and friends. Zombie Farms will be open every Friday and Saturday night of October. Tickets are $20-$25 per person.
When: 8-10:45 p.m.
Where: Zombie Farms
568 Smithonia Rd, Winterville, GA 30683
Saturday, Oct. 9
Linguistics Conference at UGA 7 (LCUGA7)
What: The seventh annual Linguistics Conference at UGA will focus on “language and connection” this year featuring plenary speakers from Georgia Tech and North Carolina State University. The conference will also be simulcast on Gather. Registration for presenters can be found here and registration for non-presenters can be found here.
When: 9-12 a.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center
48 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: First half of a two-part Family Day series featuring unseen works of European and African American art with art cart activities and the chance to make a modern collage at home using the free Family Day To-Go art kit.
When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Philosopher's Walks at the State Botanical Garden
What: Guided 1.5 mile hike providing participants with opportunities to experience, connect and discuss places of ecological interest organized by the UGA Environmental Ethics Certificate Program (EECP). Landscape architecture faculty at UGA Alfie Vick will lead a walk highlighting several of the new gardens and amenities that have been implemented since the 2012 Master Plan was completed. Bring water and comfortable shoes.
When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meeting Spot: Parking Lot level of the Center for Art and Nature
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: The 30th annual Hispanic Student Association’s biggest event of the year held to celebrate and complete Latinx Heritage Month. This year’s theme is Generaciones, highlighting age-old traditions within the Latinx community and recognizing generational differences and issues for the new generation. Tickets are $15 and will include a plated dinner as well as free goodies and merch. Online tickets can be accessed here and will close Wednesday at 10 a.m. This event is open to the entire community including Hispanic and Non-Hispanic, UGA students and non-students, and all family, friends and children.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Free Family Nature Programs @ Sandy Creek Nature Center
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is presenting a free variety of nature education programs for families this fall at Sandy Creek Nature Center such as “Critter Tales” Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Various other dates through Nov. 13.
When: 2:30 p.m. (Critter Tales)
Where: Sandy Creek Park
205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30607
What: The 10th annual Firefly Trail Ticket to Ride returns this year, bringing an estimated 300 cyclists for a mass participation bicycle event held on paved roads highlighting completed and near-completed segments of the trail in Union Point, Maxeys, Winterville and Athens. Riders are treated to paved roads, beautiful countryside, friendly towns and on-road vehicle support, with restrooms, snacks and beverages every 9-10 miles. The finish points in Athens and Union Point will host festivals with food for purchase, live music, beer and door prizes. Adults are $40 each, students are $30 and teams of 5-12 riders can pre-register as a group for $35 each. Ride-day registration will be $45 for adults and $30 for students. Admission to the festival is free. Volunteers can sign up here.
When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Jittery Joe's Coffee Roasting Company
425 Barber Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Two-day German bier and food festival at Paloma Park featuring The Atlanta German Band and Four Piece Bavarian Folk Band on Friday. One-day tickets are $30 and includes one wristband with beer tabs and a Parktoberfest shirt. Two-day tickets are $40 and include two wristbands with 5 beer tabs for each day and a Parkoberfest shirt. Venmo @Paloma-Park to buy a ticket and include your t-shirt size
When: Oct. 8 and 9th
Where: Paloma Park
243 W Washington St., Athens, GA 30601