The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features DanceAthens Dance Festival, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia's largest fundraiser Gardens of the World Ball and an Athens to Savannah 235-mile supported bicycle ride.
Sunday, Oct. 17
What: UGA HEROs is hosting their annual 5k run to support children in Georgia affected by HIV/AIDS. The cost is $25. Register here.
When: Race begins at 8 a.m. Event is hosted from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center
205 Old Commerce Rd, Athens, GA 30607
What: An original adaptation of “Alcestis” utilizing digital masks and actor-driven technology performed outdoors in the Zell B. Miller Learning Center Terrace Amphitheater.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building, 204
255 Baldwin St, Athens, GA 30602
Jack-O-Lantern Jog and Goblin Fun Run
What: The Jack-O-Lantern Jog and Goblin Fun Run event will feature one 5k and a one mile race. Everyone is encouraged to dress in costume. Children in the Goblin Fun Run receive a finisher's medal and goodie bag in addition to a race t-shirt. Race entry forms are available at Sandy Creek Nature Center, at Classic Race Services races or online.
When: 2-4 p.m.
2 p.m. Goblin Fun Run
2:30 p.m. Jack-O-Lantern Jog
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center
205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30607
Monday, Oct. 18
What: Tate Plaza will feature a new playlist every month at Tate Plaza. There will be treats, snacks and an interactive station. Add songs to the playlist here.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information..
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Myers Hall, Activity Room
1055 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Instructional Conversation Foundational Institute
What: The UGA Center for Latino Achievement and Success in Education (CLASE) will offer a four-day and 30-hour foundational professional learning institute focused on instructional conversations for instructors.There are synchronous and asynchronous sessions throughout October. Participants will receive a CLASE Certificate of Completion. The cost is $800. Register here.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Virtual
What: The Mary Frances Early College of Education is hosting an event for students to have donuts and coffee with Dean Denise A. Spangler. Register here.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, G-23
110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The Georgia Museum of Art is hosting a free art storytime in the galleries for children ages 18 months to 3 years. There will also be an art activity. Seats are limited, email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve a spot.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
UGA Food, Agricultural, Environmental & Sciences Career and Internship Fair
What: The UGA Career Center is hosting a career and internship fair for students to network with employers and seek full-time and internship opportunities
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall (5th Floor)
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Tea Time with Terry Ambassadors
What: Students are given the opportunity to ask Terry Ambassadors questions about student life, Terry tips and general inquiries about Athens life. No registration is required.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Sanford and Barbara Orkin Hall, Bruce Conference Room
475 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information.
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Creswell Hall, TV Lounge & Walkthrough
415 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, Oct. 20
$5 Cooking Class in the UHC Nutrition Kitchen
What: Cooking class on chicken and red cabbage tacos with cilantro Crème and mango lime sorbet hosted by UHC Health Promotion Department. The class is $5 for students who have paid the health fee or $10 for non-fees paid students. Register with the UHC Health Promotion Department at 706-542-8690.
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: University Health Center, Nutrition Kitchen
55 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Panel
What: The Terry College of Business is hosting a panel of professionals in environmental, social and corporate governance investing focused on current trends in sustainable investing. This event is open to Terry students and faculty and boxed dinner will be provided. Dress is business casual. Seats are limited, register online here.
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Sanford and Barbara Orkin Hall, D007
475 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: The return of the free comedy show with comedians from Athens and Atlanta at Hendershot’s. Must show vaccination card or image of card or negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours prior to the event. Show is recurring monthly on the third Wednesday of every month.
When: 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s Coffee
237 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, Oct. 21
Terry Third Thursday: Josh Brooks, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, University of Georgia Athletic Association
What: The Terry College of Business will host Terry Third Thursday, a breakfast speaker series for the Atlanta business community that features speakers. This week’s event will featureJosh Brooks, the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, to speak about business and innovation. Tickets are $30 for the single event and $215 for a season ticket. Buy tickets here.
When: 7-9 a.m.
Where: Terry Executive Education Center, Terry Executive Hall
3475 Lenox Road Live Oak Square, Atlanta, GA 30326
What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information.
When: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Various locations
What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: American Contemporary Christian music singer Dave Crowder, called “Crowder,” will perform at the Georgia Theatre. Tickets are $26-$101.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Eight of Athens’ established venues for visual art, including the Georgia Museum of Art, UGA’s Lamar Dodd School of Art, and Cine host Third Thursday, a free event devoted to art in the evening hours, on the third Thursday of every month.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
271 W Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30601
Friday, Oct. 22
What: Guests are invited into galleries for a free guided mindfulness meditation including a variety of instructor-led meditation, movement and mindfulness techniques. No experience is necessary. This program is available both in-person and via Zoom. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve an in-person seat or join online here. This event is recurring every other Friday.
When: 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The Trial Gardens at UGA are hosting their annual fall plant sale with succulents and houseplants. The garden will light up with jack-o-lanterns at 6 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Trial Gardens, Greenhouse
240 West Green St., Athens, GA 30602
What: A three-day, 235-mile supported road ride from Athens to Savannah. The ride will raise funds for the new Hi Lo Trail, which will connect to Athens' Firefly Trail. This is aimed to be the United State’s longest paved multi-use trail. The 2021 route will begin at Jittery Joe’s Coffee Roaster in Athens and end on River Street in Savannah’s Historic District. Register online here.
When: Recurring daily.
Where: Ride begins at Jittery Joe’s Coffee Roasting Company
425 Barber Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Zombie Farms Halloween walk-through haunted trail features mazes, sets, stories and actors on this three-quarter mile walk for families and friends. Zombie Farms will be open every Friday and Saturday night of October. Tickets are $20-$25 per person.
When: 8-10:45 p.m.
Where: Zombie Farms
568 Smithonia Rd, Winterville, GA 30683
What: Dancefx Athens is hosting DanceATHENS Dance Festival and Showcase, uniting the Athens dance community.
When: 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. (Fri.), 4:30 - 6:30 and 7:30 - 9:30 PM (Sat.)
Where: Morton Theatre
195 W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, Oct. 23
What: The annual Student Leadership one-day conference is hosted by Engagement, Leadership and Service and is designed to provide leadership development opportunities for student leaders. Event is free for student activity-fee paying students with a valid UGACard. Register here.
When: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Film Screening at Ciné: Unseen Skies, Directed by Yaara Bou Melhme
What: Film screening of “Unseen Skies” directed by Yaara Bou Melhme.
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ciné
234 W. Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30601
What:The Gardens of the World Ball is the State Botanical Garden of Georgia's largest fundraiser.
When: 6-11 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center and Conservatory
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
AthHalf: The Athens Georgia Half Marathon & 5K
What: The 12th annual AthHalf Marathon featuring a half marathon course through Athens’ historic districts, downtown and UGA campus with local Athens bands performing live throughout the course. The 5K course runs through downtown Athens and the Boulevard neighborhood with a live band at the start and finish line. The 5k is $30 and the half marathon is $90. Register here.
When: Half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. 5k starts at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
Downtown Athens, Athens, GA 30601
What: October BooButante is a fundraiser for Boybutante AIDS Foundation, Inc. feautirng Miss Thang and friends to raise money for HIV/AIDS support, education and prevention efforts throughout the greater Northeast Georgia Community. Price is $30.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: 40 Watt Club
285 W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601