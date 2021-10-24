The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features the Halloween Wild Rumpus parade and party, a Halloween-themed cycle class and a talent showcase by the Black Affairs Council for minority students at the University of Georgia.
Sunday, Oct. 24
What: The last of a three-day, 235-mile supported road ride from Athens to Savannah. The ride will raise funds for the new Hi Lo Trail, which will connect to Athens' Firefly Trail. This is aimed to be the United State’s longest paved multi-use trail. The 2021 route will begin at Jittery Joe’s Coffee Roaster in Athens and end on River Street in Savannah’s Historic District. Register online here.
When: Oct. 22-24
Where: Ride begins at Jittery Joe’s Coffee Roasting Company
425 Barber Street, Athens, GA 30605
Monday, Oct. 25
What: Free information session for a new UGA Spring Break program featuring international business experience, networking opportunities and company visits throughout Georgia.
When: 4-5 p.m.
Where: Moore-Rooker Hall, A400 Boyd Conference Room
415 S Hull St. Athens, GA 30602
Tuesday, Oct. 26
What: Yoga session for all experience levels hosted by a trained yoga instructor. Register here.
When: 3:45-4:45 p.m.
Where: Moore-Rooker Hall, A220
415 S Hull St, Athens, GA 30602
Cooking Class in the UHC Nutrition Kitchen
What: Halloween-themed cooking class on “pumpkin pancakes, mummy wrapped sausage and sweet n’ spooky spiders” hosted by UHC Health Promotion Department. The class is $5 for students who have paid the health fee or $10 for non-fees paid students. Register with the UHC Health Promotion Department at 706-542-8690.
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: University Health Center, Nutrition Kitchen
55 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Economics Society Trivia Night
What: Free Halloween-themed trivia night held by the UGA Economics Society. Candy will be provided and costumes are highly encouraged.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Ivester Hall, E107
650 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Culinary showcase to support small Athens businesses and showcase locally-made foods hosted by The Culinary Kitchen of Athens. Vendors will include The Witch's Wonder Emporium, Pop's Socks and The People's Produce. This event is recurring every Tuesday.
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s
237 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, Oct. 27
What: The College of Education Office of Student Services will provide free iced and hot coffee from Java Joy for students in preparation for midterms.
When: 9:30-11 a.m.
Where: Aderhold and Ramsey Lobbies
110 Carlton St. Athens, GA 30602 (Aderhold Hall)
330 River Rd. Athens, GA 30602 (Ramsey)
What: The UGA Office of Institutional Diversity and the Office of the President are hosting a virtual celebration of faculty and staff graduates of the Certificate in Diversity & Inclusion. Student recipients of the Diversity and Black Alumni Scholarships will also be recognized. All UGA faculty, staff, students, and alumni are invited. Register for the Zoom here.
When: 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Zoom
Thursday, Oct. 28
What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: Showcase and annual signature event by the Black Affairs Council to showcase talents of minority students on campus.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Memorial Hall, Memorial Ballroom
101 Sanford Drive, Athens, GA 30605
Film in the Flower Garden: “Beetlejuice”
What: Family-friendly, outdoor film screening of the 1988 film “Beetlejuice.” Blankets are encouraged.
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Performing and Visual Arts Complex, Athens, GA 30602
Friday, Oct. 29
What: Halloween-themed cycle class free to all Ramsey Center members. Costumes are encouraged. Pre-registration is required for the event.
When: 4:15 p.m.-midnight
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Studio E
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
What: Zombie Farms Halloween walk-through haunted trail features mazes, sets, stories and actors on this three-quarter mile walk for families and friends. Zombie Farms will be open every Friday and Saturday night of October. Tickets are $20-$25 per person.
When: 8-10:45 p.m.
Where: Zombie Farms
568 Smithonia Rd, Winterville, GA 30683
Saturday, Oct. 30
What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Tracy & Jeff. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Dec 4.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Live Music: DJ Mahogany Halloween Party Night
What: Free Halloween party featuring music from DJ Mahogany and specialty drinks. At the end of the night, a “Wild Rumpus” parade will start on West Hancock Ave. in downtown Athens featuring parade artists, music and entertainment and end on W. Washington St. at Pulaski St. for a massive DJ dance party in the street. The party will feature The Booty Boyz and DJ ChiefRocka with lights and aerialists on trapeze. Masks are required and a Pfizer booster pop-up site will be available.
When: 6-9 p.m. Wild Rumpus concert will end at 11 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Avenue, Athens, Georgia, GA 30601
What: Free watch party hosted by the UGA Alumni Athens chapter for the Georgia-Florida football game. Free gifts will be available and drinks will be provided for purchase.
When: 3-6 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Avenue, Athens, Georgia, GA 30601