The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features live performances, instructional nature events and interactive events for students at the University of Georgia.
Sunday, Sept. 12
What: Four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell performs his newest album “Reunions” with the 400 Unit live in concert at this 18+ show. Tickets range from $59.50-$99.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co.
265 Newton Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30607
Monday, Sept. 13
What: Nature sessions and activities for children at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. Children will explore the gardens, trails and streams with curriculum-based lessons. Series is $150 and the minimum age is 5 years old. For more information email sbgduc@uga.edu. The event is recurring every month through Dec. 13.
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: Hour long lunch and learn series providing students with leadership development opportunities with guest speakers. Attending students will have the opportunity to engage with peers and staff. This event is recurring monthly.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Reception Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Blunt Bangs Live at the Flicker Theatre
What: Power-pop and indie rock band Blunt Bangs will perform their debut LP “Proper Smoker.” This event is recurring weekly on Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 7.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar
263 W Washington St, Athens, GA 30601
What: The Office of Global Engagement hosts UGA faculty and international study abroad providers to discuss various study abroads including domestic field studies, international internships and research opportunities. This event is recurring on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Concourse & Atrium
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Yoga session hosted by a trained yoga instructor dedicated to health and wellness for all experience levels. Sign up here.
When: 3:45-4:45 p.m.
Where: Correll Hall, Room 315
600 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605
The Escape Experience - Night at the Museum
What: Escape experience at Tate Student Center to race and find rare coins hidden within the collection. The event is free for activity fee-paying students and space is limited. Sign up with friends and contact karis.hill@uga.edu for more information.
When: 7-11 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Mayday Parade: Live in Concert
What: Mayday Parade rock band is performing their album “Sunnyland” at this all ages show at the Georgia Theatre. Tickets range from $30-$34.
When: Doors open at 7:30 p.m and show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Everyday Dogs - A.D. Blanco - Rooster: Live in Concert
What: Athens band Everyday Dogs, A.D. Blanco and Rooster are performing at 40 Watt Club. Tickets are $10.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 40 Watt Club
285 W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601
What: The return of the free comedy show with comedians from Athens and Atlanta at Hendershot’s. Must show vaccination card or image of card or negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours prior to the event. Show is recurring monthly on the third Wednesday of every month.
When: 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s Coffee Bar
237 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, Sept. 16
Terry Third Thursday: Brian P. Kemp, Governor of the State of Georgia
What: Terry College of Business breakfast speaker series for the Atlanta business community featuring Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp. Tickets are $30.
When: 7-9 a.m.
Where: Terry Executive Education Center, Terry Executive Hall
3475 Lenox Road Live Oak Square, Atlanta, GA 30326
What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: The celebration of EduDawgs birthday with free cake and the Mary Frances Early College of Education ambassadors.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, first floor lawn
110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: One UGA celebrates UGA students, faculty, staff and alumni with free goodies, food and the opportunity to learn more about One UGA.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Gwinnett
What: The University of Georgia Gwinnett campus has partnered with Community Organized Relief Effort and the Gwinnett County Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty, staff and members of the public. Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance registration is encouraged. Register here.
When: 1-7 p.m.
Where: UGA Gwinnett Campus, 165
2530 Sever Road Lawrenceville, GA 30043
What: Visual arts program hosted by eight of Athens’ established venues including the Georgia Museum of Art, the Lamar Dodd School of Art, Lyndon House Arts Center, Glass Cube & Gallery@Hotel Indigo-Athens, Ciné, the Classic Center, ATHICA and CCBC Gallery at Creature Comforts Brewing Company. This event is held on the third Thursday of every month. Full schedules are posted at 3Thurs.org.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Creature Comforts Downtown Taproom and Brewery
271 Hancock Ave, Athens, GA, 30601
What: Free yoga class surrounded by art galleries for all levels and led by instructors from Five Points Yoga. This event is available both in-person and via Zoom. Email callan@uga.edu to reserve an in-person spot or join on Zoom.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Boy Named Banjo band is performing live at this 18+ event. Tickets are $10.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: The Warehouse
346 E Broad St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Multi-platinum band LANCO is performing at the Georgia Theatre. Tickets are $23-$25.
When: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
What: The Broadway Tenors will perform songs from West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera, Jersey Boys at the Classic Center. Tickets are $26.50-$65.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
Friday, Sept. 17
What: The International Student Organization is hosting a weekly hour program that brings together UGA students, faculty, staff and community members with coffee and international cuisine. This event is recurring every Friday.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Memorial Hall, Ballroom
101 Sanford Drive, Athens, GA 30605
University Union: Game Night - Tournament Edition
What: Various tournament and head-to-head game challenges hosted by University Union at Tate Student Center.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Country Music Songwriters in the Round perform Georgia Boys Makin’ Noise: A Tribute to Georgia Music
What: A tribute to artists and songs from Georgia at the Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo featuring Todd Cowart, Joshua, Brodye and Casey of Holman Autry Band, Tommy Jordan and William Tonks of MrJordanMrTonks and Dodd Ferrelle, Bo Hembree and Curt Spell. Tickets are $10.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo
500 College Ave, Athens, GA 30601
What: Curator Jason Hasty presents the new exhibit “'Not Only for Ourselves: The Integration of UGA Athletics” on the Friday before each home football game in a free tour open for everyone.
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Building, meet at second floor rotunda
300 S. Hull Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Aquaviva. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Sept. 25.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Saturday, Sept. 18
Free Family Nature Programs @ Sandy Creek Nature Center
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is presenting a free variety of nature education programs for families this fall at Sandy Creek Nature Center such as “Pirate Day.” Activities include a scavenger hunt, planetarium program, and live animal encounters. Dress in pirate attire. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Various other dates through Nov. 13.
When: 2-4 p.m. (Pirate Day)
Where: Sandy Creek Park
205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30607
Front Porch Bookstore Fall Concert Series
What: Free concerts every Saturday through Oct. 23 at the Front Porch Bookstore. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Front Porch Bookstore
104 Marigold Lane, Winterville, GA 30683
Rumours - The Fleetwood Mac Tribute
What: Rumors, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform at Georgia Theatre. Tickets are $22-$26.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Free pop-up event at Indie South featuring vendors selling soaps, jewelry, vintage and vinyl with activities and special additions on occasion. Coffee, tea and pastries will be served. This event is recurring on the third Saturday of every month.
When: 12-4 p.m.
Where: Indie South
470 Hawthorne Ave, Athens, GA 30606
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department presents multiple programs including “September Fall Skies” at the planetarium at Sandy Creek Nature Center for children ages five and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Program fees are $2 for an Athens-Clarke County resident and $3 for a non-Athens-Clarke County resident per session. Register online here.
When: 10-11 a.m. (September Fall Skies)
Where: Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center
205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30607