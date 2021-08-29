The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features back to school information events, vaccination opportunities and live music performances.
Sunday, Aug. 29
What: Recreational sports is officially relaunching in-person fitness classes with unlimited group fitness and small group training this week only featuring zumba, yoga, boxing and aqua fitness. All classes are free.
When: Midnight, Aug. 23-11:45 p.m., Aug. 29
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Monday, Aug. 30
VAX UP UGA! Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
What: Free COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic offered by the University Health Center and the Department of Public Health. The clinic is offering $20 gift cards and limited edition T-shirts. More dates at the same time on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Room 137
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Peach State LSAMP Opening Ceremony
What: The opening ceremony for the Peach State Louis Stokes Alliance for the Minority Participation program held by the Office of Institutional Diversity.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 209
48 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30602
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Blunt Bangs Live at the Flicker Theatre
What: Power-pop and indie rock band Blunt Bangs performs their debut LP Proper Smoker. This event is recurring weekly on Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 7.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar
263 W Washington St, Athens, GA 30601
Southwest Research and Education Center Field Day
What: In-person presentations and tours from the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences about variety testing and selection, pest management and weed management. Lunch will be provided.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Southwest Research and Education Center
108 Experiment Station Road, Plains, GA
Milledgeville Chapter: An Evening with Jeff Dantzler
What: The Milledgeville Chapter presents Jeff Dantzler, a longtime UGA and Athens sports radio personality, about the upcoming football season including key players, opponents and schedule. There is a $10 entrance fee, and the event will be held outside. Attendees are recommended to bring lawn chairs. Register online here.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Duke’s Lounge & Dawg House
162 Sinclair Marina Road NE, Milledgeville, GA
What: The Terry College of Business is hosting a majors fair for students interested in the business major to learn about career paths from faculty and current students. Register online here.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries
300 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Over 300 UGA student organizations will host information tables for interested new members. Free for students with valid UGACards. Occurring again on Sept. 2.
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Step Into Success Welcome Back Event
What: The UGA College of Family and Consumer Sciences is hosting a welcome back event to learn more about the college’s Student Success and Advising Center and answer questions about college life, involvement or classes. Treats will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Dawson Hall, Front Porch
305 Sanford Drive, Athens, GA 30602
Entrepreneurship Welcome Back Social & Student Business Showcase
What: The UGA Entrepreneurship program welcomes back students with a showcase of student businesses on campus and within the program.
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Studio 225
225 W Broad St, Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, Sept. 2
What: Vegabonds, a Southern rock band, will perform their album “V” at this ages 18+ show. Ticket prices vary from $13-$15.
When: Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
Athentic Brewing Weekly Summer Liquid Vinyl DJ Series
What: DJ ChiefRocka will perform at this free event on the patio terrace at Athentic Brewing Company. Other acts performing through Sept. 9.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Ave., Athens, GA 30601
What: The Athens Lita’s Women’s Motorcycle Collective is raising money for charity at this event with drinks and bikes. This is a recurring event every first Thursday of each month.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Akademia Brewing Co.
150 Crane Dr, Athens, GA 30606
Friday, Sept. 3
University Union: Taste of Athens
What: Athens local restaurants sample food and entertainment with local live music.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Legion Field
Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Mile from Meadow. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Sept. 25.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Sons of Sailors: A Jimmy Buffett Cover Band
What: The Jimmy Buffett cover band Sons of Sailors will perform on Labor Day weekend at Southern Brewing Company. Ticket price is $12.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
295 E. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
What: The Sword, an American heavy metal band from Austin, Texas, will perform at the Georgia Theatre. Ticket prices are $21 and $25.
When: Doors open at 8 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, Sept. 4
YogaFit LEVEL ONE: Foundations Instructor Training
What: Level One yoga training for vinyasa yoga classes that teach proper alignment and the safety of exercise science for aspiring yoga teachers. Cost is $480. Recurring on Sept. 5.
When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Studio F
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
What: The UGA College of Education is hosting an information session about the Exercise and Sport Science Program and major under MFECOE.
When: 4-5 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Room 203
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Shehehe - Donkey Punch - Deep State - New Junk City: Live in Concert
What: Athens band Shehehe will perform at 40 Watt Club. Cost is $11.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: 40 Watt Club
285 W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601