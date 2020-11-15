The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a scavenger hunt, bingo and a 5k run and
Monday, Nov. 16
Homecoming Paw Prowl Scavenger Hunt
What: The UGA Paw Prowl scavenger hunt starts Monday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. Participants will be able to complete this scavenger hunt either in person or virtually. Prizes will be awarded for creativity, speed and completion, and winners will be notified by email and featured on the Homecoming Instagram story.
Use the app Goosechase, search “Homecoming Paw Prowl 2020” and use the code “HOCO2020” to join.
When: Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. through Nov. 20 at 10 p.m.
What: A virtual bingo night. Players will be provided a unique and customized UGA bingo card on their device. Then, they get to watch the Campus Events Chair live-stream as they call bingo. There are multiple rounds played giving participants multiple chances to win prizes.
When: 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
What: A 5k run/walk where proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots. It will be open all day so that participants may tour the trail at the UGA Golf Course at their leisure. Organizers will minimize the number of participants/group sizes at one time to maintain a safe environment. Pets are welcome.
To register, sign up online for a time to run/walk or walk-up on the day of the event.
UGA students, donate $5 or a new, unwrapped toy and receive an event T-shirt for the first 75 to donate.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: UGA Golf Course
2600 Riverbend Road, Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, Nov. 18
What: Learn more about the various schools and colleges during School & College Day. There will be videos from representatives that explain what each school is all about. Students can also be entered into a drawing for prizes by posting why they love their school/college and tagging @ugahomecoming and their respective school’s/college’s social media. Three winners will be chosen and announced at 7 p.m.
When: All day
Thursday, Nov. 19
What: The 2020 Homecoming Court will compete in a virtual UGA-themed “Family Feud” event.
Information on the platform to view the event is to be announced.
When: 8 p.m.
Library at a Distance: The Basics Online
What: Librarians will hold a virtual seminar to teach students how to access and use services and resources while at a distance. Topics covered will include the library catalog (including e-books), research by subject, Multi-Search, optimizing Google Scholar, and citation managers EndNote & RefWorks.
When: 3-4 p.m.
What: Eight of Athens’ established venues for visual art hold Third Thursday, an event devoted to art in the evening hours, on the third Thursday of every month.
The Georgia Museum of Art, the Lamar Dodd School of Art, Lyndon House Arts Center, Glass Cube & Gallery at Hotel Indigo-Athens, Ciné, the Classic Center, Athens Institute for Contemporary art and the Gallery at Creature Comforts Brewing Company will be open to showcase their visual-arts programming.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Various art locations in Athens
Friday, Nov. 20
Student Alumni Council's Appreciation Station
What: The Student Alumni Council will build a tower of bags of gifts on the Tate Northwest Lawn. While there, write a letter to the special people in your life.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center
