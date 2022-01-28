Breaks during the school year are put in place to give students some much needed rest, time with family and a chance to recharge before they dive back into the hectic nature of dealing with piles of assignments and extracurriculars. However, these holidays are not relaxing and serene for all students. Many feel stress from school follows them home from breaks, and poor mental health often contributes to students struggling in school.
Carla Carrillo, a sophomore studying pharmaceutical sciences, said she is addicted to stress.
“I work a lot better under stress… so when I’m on break, it’s like, ‘what do I do now'"? Carrillo said, “When you’re a science major, a lot of your life is your major. So you may get some break, but for me, it’s not too much of a change.”
Sophomore year Sydney Bacon believes her stress during the break comes from worrying she’s not using her time productively. It’s nothing compared to the actual school year, though.
Bacon says the semester can take an emotional toll on her and she believes in putting herself first even if that means not doing her best in school at that point in time.
Students have a long history of mental health affecting their studies. In an American College Health Association Survey taken in 2015, it was found 30% of students identify stress as negatively impacting their academics. Additionally, according to a 1995 study in the American Journal of Psychiatry, almost 5% of students do not finish their education due to these kinds of issues.
Sammy Marks, a political science and African American studies major, feels holiday breaks ultimately improve his mental health because the stress of academics and extracurriculars is taken away. Although, he said the break can be more difficult than being at college for others.
“When you’re in college, a lot of times, you’re learning new stuff about yourself,” Marks said. “[People] tend to be more comfortable at college and when they go home, their parents have certain standards … Some of my friends feel a little overwhelmed being at home.”
Carrillo’s break is stressful for a different reason. She said there is always pressure to be academically productive, even during the break.
“We’re at a school that requires so much academic excellence… It’s a never ending cycle of wanting to do good which is good but it’s also very stressful if that’s all you want to do,” said Carrillo.
Resources for mental health available at the University Health Center’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services, includes a 24/7 Mental Health Support Hotline at 706-542-2273. The ASPIRE Clinic on south campus also provides services to anyone facing mental health crises and other life issues as well as the Psychology Clinic operated by the Psychology Department on campus. Christie Campus Health provides a 24/7 support line at 833-910-3371, therapy and an app, CampusWell that connects students with a counselor.
“Mental health does matter,” Marks said. “Learning about yourself and using those resources and getting that help you need is very important.”