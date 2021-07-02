When Jay Mathias — a University of Georgia alum and founder of Dawgs Demand Better, an online campaign advocating for racial justice at UGA — first learned that the University System of Georgia had created a committee to review building names on Georgia’s public college campuses during the summer of 2020, he felt change was on the way.

“It seemed as though [USG was] taking it seriously. The members of the advisory board seem really well accomplished and well suited for those roles,” Mathias said. “I was optimistic.”

During the widespread protests over racial justice and police brutality in 2020, college campuses across the nation, including those in Georgia, came under fire over buildings and schools bearing the names of figures associated with white supremacy.

In response to the criticism, USG formed the naming advisory group. The group was charged with reviewing the names of more than 3,000 buildings across USG’s 26 institutions. USG also said they would be consulting Lisa Tendrich Frank, a historian specializing in the Civil War and the American South.

However, despite activists’ initial optimism, a year has passed since the advisory group’s formation, and no buildings at UGA have been renamed. While students, faculty, families and alumni continue to push for change, the naming advisory group’s silence has left them frustrated and wondering what’s next.

A lack of transparency

Kimberly Davis, an alum of Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and co-founder of the Rename Grady task force, said she felt like the naming advisory group lacked transparency.

“The last meeting that I know of where they even mentioned [the renaming effort] or had an update was I believe in October, November,” Davis said. “And we just haven’t heard anything since then.”

The naming advisory group's last update was on March 3, stating that the group “has been focused on thoroughly reviewing the information it has been provided,”and that the renaming process “may take a little longer.” Prior to this, the group had released two other updates in September and August of 2020.

The last public meeting was held in September 2020. There was one previous meeting in July. While a form to submit comments on the renaming process remains open on USG’s website, there are currently no public meetings scheduled.

Davis also said the Rename Grady task force was in contact with the group during the summer of 2020, and planned to present their petition to rename Grady College during a Board of Regents meeting in August. However, when members of the Rename Grady task force watched the meeting, Davis said their petition was not read. Despite emailing USG afterwards, they were never given a clear explanation as to why the petition wasn’t presented.

The Red & Black reached out regarding the naming advisory group, but USG did not respond to requests for comment.

These incidents have disappointed both Mathias and Davis, and left them wanting for a more forthright renaming process.

“I know everyone on the naming advisory board are working professionals, so obviously they’re busy and have other things going on,” Mathias said. “But if they are having regular meetings, at least provide updates following those meetings so we know exactly when decisions are taking place and what decisions are being made.”

The prospect of future change

Despite promising to complete the review in early 2021, no report from the naming advisory committee has been released.

Even through the disappointment, Mathias says he still hopes something will come of the group’s efforts.

“I know there are good folks within the USG and specifically in the University of Georgia administration and community that want change,” Mathias said. “But at some point, decisions need to be made, and I’m hoping that happens soon.”

Davis, who is Black, was less optimistic. She said she feels that each time Black people make advances, a backlash occurs and hinders progress. Unless the naming advisory committee were to release a report tomorrow, she said, Davis feels doubtful anything will come of it.

Nevertheless, Davis said she still harbors a deep love for UGA and hopes things will improve for Black students and alumni.

“I love the University of Georgia, I love being an alum of the University of Georgia,” Davis said. “Sometimes, I just feel that the University of Georgia doesn’t love me.”